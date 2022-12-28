ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
You Could See Every Planet in the Solar System in the Sky Tonight

Put down your TV remote and, quite literally, go outside. A gorgeous space occurrence is blessing the skies, and you could spot every planet in the solar system right above you. Today, Wednesday December 28, is the day in which all the planets in our solar system will be visible...
ScienceAlert

Scientists Find a 'Yellow Brick Road' in a Never-Before-Seen Spot of The Pacific Ocean

An expedition to a deep-sea ridge, just north of the Hawaiian Islands, has revealed an ancient dried-out lake bed paved with what looks like a yellow brick road. The eerie scene was chanced upon by the exploration vessel Nautilus earlier this year, while surveying the Liliʻuokalani ridge within Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument (PMNM). PMNM is one of the largest marine conservation areas in the world, larger than all the national parks in the United States combined, and we've only explored about 3 percent of its seafloor. Researchers at the Ocean Exploration Trust are pushing the frontiers of this wilderness, which lies more than...
Outsider.com

Man Living in Antarctica Records ‘Dinosaur’ Right Outside His Door: VIDEO

A man living in Antarctica won the internet this week when he posted the sounds of a “dinosaur” coming from right outside his door. Matty Jordan, a self-described seventh-continent enthusiast, shared a video of the “prehistoric” sounds on his TikTok page. The noises sounded similar to what most would think a Pterodactylus made. Of course, there were no once-extinct creatures roaming the snow-covered abyss when he went to investigate.
CNET

'Mysterious Shapes' Inside Mars Crater Have Scientists Puzzled

This story is part of Welcome to Mars, our series exploring the red planet. Mars offers lots of grand mysteries. Did it ever host microbial life? Are there hidden "lakes" under the polar cap? But the red planet also has intriguing smaller mysteries, like what's going on inside a series of craters in the northern part of Mars.
Over the Monster

NASA ‘Should’ve Looked Twice Before Posting These Apollo Moon Mission Images’

No, we don’t actually believe the Moon landing was a hoax. Thankfully, there is ample evidence that can prove that we’ve been on the moon more than 50 years ago. NASA’s Moon Landings have given birth to two Massive conspiracy theories that remain present ever since mankind set foot on the Moon’s surface in 1969. Conspiracy theorists are convinced that: 1) We never actually been to the moon and 2) that we did go to the moon, but encountered an alien presence and that many photographs from the journey to the moon show evidence of massive, alien UFOs.
The Crawfish Boxes

Retired Area 51 Employee Gets Drunk in Vegas and Tells the Truth

After getting crunk in Las Vegas, a retired Area 51 employee makes some startling admissions. How long do you think it’ll be until he ‘mysteriously’ disappears?. If you needed any further proof about the shady practices at the world’s most infamous facility where alien technology is developed and tested, you’ve got it. Just listen to this story coming from a retired Area 51 employee who got too drunk for his own safety and started spilling some highly-sensitive beans.
natureworldnews.com

Scientists Predict Earth's Oxygen Will Decrease, Suffocating Most Living Organisms

Oxygen is a chemical element that is essential to life, helping some living organisms breathe, fuel our cells, and support our bodies in their physiological processes. The element is also attributed for the proliferation of life and growth of our life from microorganisms, especially since the phenomenon around 2.4 to 2.1 billion years ago called the Great Oxidation Event (GOE).
Camden Chat

Strange 9-Foot Tall Alien Being Met With Astronauts On The ISS, NASA Engineer Claim (VIDEO)

A new case of alien disclosure is being reported, this time by a former NASA employee. He claims that he witnessed the most bizarre encounter of all time. Clark McClelland was a retired NASA Shuttle Fleet engineer. He worked at the Kennedy Space Center, in Florida, from 1958 to 1992. While on a typical space trip, he observed a meeting in the cargo section of the spacecraft with a humanoid alien 9 feet tall and two astronauts.
StyleCaster

These 3 Lucky Zodiac Signs Will Have the Best Year—Here’s Why 2023 Is Looking Bright

If you’re having trouble processing the fact that another year’s gone by, you’re most definitely not alone. It feels as if we blinked, and 2022 flew right before our eyes. The good news is, after taking a closer look at the astro-weather for the upcoming year, I am delighted to tell you all about the lucky zodiac signs who will have the best year 2023. For the record, if your zodiac sign isn’t mentioned, it doesn’t mean you’re doomed. On the contrary, 2023 will bring a series of peak moments for all 12 zodiac signs, so don’t lose hope. In the...
