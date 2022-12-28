Read full article on original website
homenewshere.com
School Committee kicks WMHS snack shack proposal back to citizenry
WOBURN - Unlikely to pursue the amenity without outside help, the city’s School Committee wants high school parents to take the lead on raising funds for a new snack shack at Woburn Memorial High School. During their latest gathering in the Joyce Middle School, the elected officials voted unanimously...
WCVB
Mass. doctor on school district's masking request
Mass. General's Dr. Ali Raja is asked about the recommendation by Boston Public Schools for teachers and students to mask up for two weeks after winter break.
homenewshere.com
School Committee decides on Wildwood plan
WILMINGTON — The School Committee met last Wednesday night and reconvened discussions on the Wildwood Building Study and the proposed new school start times. To open the meeting, the committee’s high school representatives Audrey LaConte and Madison Benoit named a number of recent events at or involving the high school including a DECA competition on the 15th, the performing arts concerts for chorus, band, and strings respectively on the 6th, 8th, and 13th, winter sports, field trips, and presentations from the school counseling department for juniors and seniors.
homenewshere.com
Select Board approves Tree House licenses
TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Select Board met on Dec. 20, 2022 for its last meeting of the year. The board heard a presentation on the new MBTA Communities legislation from NMCOG executive director Jennifer Raitt. Raitt also presented on the Municipal Digital Equity Planning Program. A free technical assistance...
homenewshere.com
Tewksbury receives more information on new MBTA zone
TEWKSBURY — At the Dec. 20, 2022 meeting of the Tewksbury Select Board, Northern Middlesex Council of Governments executive director Jennifer Raitt gave an informational presentation for the town to plan for its compliance with the state’s MBTA Communities legislation. The presentation focused on the final guidelines for...
homenewshere.com
Heath Brook 2nd grade celebrates new beginnings
TEWKSBURY — Students and staff gathered last week at the Heath Brook School for one final assembly before the second grade moves to the Center Elementary School in January. The second grade presented a class gift — a framed photograph of students and their teachers in the shape of a heart, shot from above by a drone. Second grade teachers each received a notebook with a copy of the photo filled with notes of encouragement.
homenewshere.com
A Century Ago: School controversies dominated news in 1922
WINCHESTER — An explosion, normally rare in downtown Winchester, was one of the more remarkable events a century ago. At 4:30 a.m. on Jan. 21, 1922, Officer Daniel Kelley was patrolling Main Street when a deafening explosion at 529 Main blew the hat off his head and showered him with broken glass and splintered wood from an ice cream and confectionary store. The noise was reportedly heard as far away as Vine Street.
homenewshere.com
Retail cannabis interest continues
TEWKSBURY — With the adoption of articles into the Tewksbury zoning bylaw at the Oct. 3, 2022 special Town Meeting allowing retail marijuana establishments, residents signaled their approval of cannabis storefronts in the community. The bylaw allows retail operations in four zones within the town; the General Business District...
This Massachusetts School District is Considering Bringing Back Masks
Almost three years after March of 2020, the day that Governor Charlie Baker announced the closing of schools in Massachusetts due to the COVID-19 pandemic, one district in the Bay State is considering bringing back masks. According to CBS 6, Boston Public Schools are looking into the possibility of bringing...
Boston schools ask students, staff to wear masks on return from holiday break
BOSTON - Boston Public Schools will have a "temporary masking" period for students and staff when they return from the holiday break next week, but it is not mandatory.In a letter issued to families and staff Friday, Superintendent Mary Skipper said no one would be punished for not wearing a mask. Teachers return Tuesday and students go back to class Wednesday."To maximize our ability to keep students healthy and minimize staff absences during this high-risk period, all BPS schools will adopt temporary masking from Wednesday, January 4th, through Friday, January 13th, 2023, a total of eight school days," Skipper wrote."Employees...
homenewshere.com
Residents seek Tree City designation
TEWKSBURY — Al Mancini speaks for the trees. The Tewksbury resident, a longtime advocate for tree preservation in town, has been known to quote Dr. Seuss’ environmental tome “The Lorax” in public meetings and has pushed the town to make trees a priority. Now, Mancini and...
Plymouth police investigating armed robbery of local business
Plymouth police are investigating after an individual tried to rob a local business armed with a gun Saturday evening. According to Plymouth police, officers responded to the business on Court Street around 5 p.m. Video sent to Boston 25 News captured officers inside the business talking to individuals. Police say...
These Five Towns & Cities Have the Worst Roads in Massachusetts
After the magic of the holiday season fades away and the snow begins to melt, Massachusetts starts to transition into another season...pothole season. That other magical time of year when Massachusetts residents do nothing but complain about the state of their roads. Potholes are simply a fact of life in...
Manchester, NH, Police arrest same man in second standoff in 2 days
MANCHESTER, N.H. - Manchester Police arrested a 30-year-old man in their second standoff with him in less than a week while he was out on personal recognizance bail.Police said they were called to Myrtle Street at about 10 a.m. Saturday for reports of a man acting "erratically." When they arrived, they said they found Tyler Campbell, 30, who had been involved with a standoff with police at the same address just two days before.Police said Campbell yelled at them from a second-floor window, and police set up a perimeter and tried to call Campbell on the phone. When did not answer, police said they used a loudspeaker to call out to Campbell, who did eventually exit the building.Police said Campbell is facing a charges of criminal threatening with a firearm and resisting arrest from the December 29 standoff. He will face charges of stalking and violation of bail for the Dec. 31 incident.
WCVB
22-year-old Mass. man killed in Rhode Island crash; driver faces DUI charges
LINCOLN, R.I. — A 22-year-old Massachusetts man was killed early Saturday in a crash on Route 146, Rhode Island State Police said. Police in Lincoln, Rhode Island, responded at about 2:34 a.m. to a motor vehicle crash on Route 146 North, near Route 116. The car was traveling north...
Extremely low rent for some qualifying Boston residents in affordable housing lottery
Boston Metrolist has announced a housing lottery for The Charlestown, a senior 62+ community in the Charlestown neighborhood of Boston. A small number of the available apartments will offer truly affordable rent for those who qualify.
Bedford company developing marijuana breathalyzer test
BEDFORD - It's been four years since the first recreational marijuana shop opened in Massachusetts. And yet, law enforcement officials say policing those who drive under its influence remains an uphill battle.Vox Biomedical in Bedford is about to change that.The company, along with Cambridge's Draper technology and a team of scientists led by Dr. Scott Lukas at McClean Hospital, is developing a breathalyzer that can detect marijuana intoxication."With this device it goes directly from breath onto the device and we get a readout on the computer," Dr Lukas told WBZ-TV. "We can actually see those constituents, all the different compounds...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts fire officials are warning the public after investigators find space heater blaze caused fatality
Massachusetts fire officials are warning the public after a space heater fire has claimed the life of a resident. On Thursday, Fire Chief Don Contois, State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey, and Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni said that last week’s fatal fire in Brimfield started accidentally due to the space heater, prompting a reminder to use these appliances safely.
Customers' class action suit against Peterson Oil certified by superior court — company attorney denies allegations, plans to appeal
WORCESTER — A lawsuit filed by several customers against Peterson Oil Service Inc. of Worcester, that accuses the company of knowingly delivering the wrong mix of heating oil, was certified earlier this month as a class action lawsuit by a Worcester Superior Court judge. In the lawsuit, customers allege that the company’s practices have affected more than 15,000 customers. ...
fallriverreporter.com
Three Massachusetts police officers featured in lawsuit concerning death of 23-year-old pregnant woman
A lawsuit has been filed after a 19 month-long investigation by a Massachusetts police department brought to light very troubling revelations. According to Stoughton Police, the department learned in February of 2021 of the death by suicide of a pregnant 23-year-old Sandra Birchmore. In that same month, Stoughton Chief Donna McNamara spoke with the Norfolk State Police Detective Unit, which is attached to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office and was informed of Matthew Farwell’s involvement with the young woman who was an officer with the department at the time.
