Seahawks could become first NFL team in 22 years to make playoffs and land a top-three pick in the NFL Draft
With just two weeks left in the NFL season, the Seattle Seahawks have a chance to do something no team has done in more than two decades. If things work out in their favor, the Seahawks could become the first team since 2000 to end the year with a playoff berth AND a top-three pick in the NFL Draft.
Falcons' Avery Williams: Will not return
Williams (foot) will not return Sunday against the Cardinals, Josh Kendall of The Athletic reports. Williams had one carry for minus two yards and a reception for two yards before exiting, as well a kick return for 23 yards. As the team's No. 3 back, behind Tyler Allgeier and Cordarrelle Patterson, Williams' absence won't have much of an impact. However, it could force Patterson in taking over all return duties for the remainder of the contest.
Atlanta Hawks coach Nate McMillan strongly considering resigning as team struggles, per report
Atlanta Hawks coach Nate McMillan is strongly considering resigning amid a disappointing 17-18 start, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. For now, McMillan's job appears to be safe for the remainder of the season if he decides against resigning. McMillan got the job initially when the team fired former head coach Lloyd Pierce in the middle of the 2020-21 season.
Giants' Leonard Williams: Suffers injury Sunday
Williams (neck) has left Sunday's game against the Colts, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports. Williams suffered a burner, or stinger, which he has been dealing with for multiple weeks now. While he is out, Ryder Anderson and Henry Mondeaux will both be candidates to see extra opportunity.
Bears' Chase Claypool: Targeted once in defeat
Claypool was held without a catch in the Bears' 41-10 loss to the Lions on Sunday. Although Justin Fields threw 21 passes, one one of those throws went in Claypool's direction. He's only reached 30 yards once since Week 9, and he'll be difficult to trust in fantasy lineups in Week 18 against the Vikings.
Wofford coach Jay McAuley resigns after players reportedly tell school administrators they are unhappy
In a surprising turn of events in the Southern Conference, fourth-year Wofford coach Jay McAuley, who has amassed a 58-41 record with the Terriers and never recorded a losing record, is resigning from his position effective immediately. The school announced the news Friday evening but no specifics were given. "Jay...
Chiefs' Joe Thuney: Leaves Sunday's contest
Thuney is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Broncos due to an ankle injury. Thuney sustained an apparent ankle injury during the second half of this weekend's matchup versus Denver, and he's since been labeled as questionable to enter back into the game. Nick Allegretti is currently slated to command left guard duties for the time being.
2023 NFL playoffs: Steelers stay alive in AFC postseason race following Patriots' win over Dolphins
The Pittsburgh Steelers will continue to be in the playoff hunt when they face the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night. Pittsburgh can thank New England for its playoff window remaining open after the Patriots posted a 23-21 win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday afternoon. Had Miami won, the Steelers...
Cardinals' David Blough: Named as Week 17 starter
Blough will start Sunday's game in Atlanta with Colt McCoy bothered by concussion symptoms again, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports. Blough signed with the Cardinals less than three weeks ago and now gets the nod over Trace McSorley, who had three turnovers and only 4.8 yards per pass attempt in last week's loss to Tampa Bay. While not as mobile as McSorley, the 27-year-old Blough is likely at least somewhat more accurate as a passer, though he completed only 54 percent of his throws while going 0-5 as a starter for the Lions back in 2019. He didn't have much help in his Detroit days, and that could be the case again this Sunday with DeAndre Hopkins uncertain due to a late-week knee injury.
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Activated from injured reserve
MacKinnon (upper body) was activated from injured reserve Saturday. MacKinnon practiced in a non-contact jersey for the first time Friday, but it certainly looks like the 27-year-old will return to the lineup against Toronto on Saturday. He has been out of action since Dec. 5 and will return to the top line alongside Artturi Lehkonen and Mikko Rantanen. MacKinnon has eight goals and 32 points in just 23 games.
Bears' Teven Jenkins: Leaves with injury
Jenkins (neck) has exited Sunday's game against the Lions. Jenkins' absence will the leave the team down their starting right guard. He is considered doubtful to return, and Michael Schofield will likely replace him at the position.
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Moved to IR
Marchessault (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Friday, per CapFriendly. Marchessault has already missed three games so he'll be eligible to return once he's healthy, though his status for Saturday's matchup with Nashville is uncertain. The 32-year-old has 14 goals and 27 points on the year. Sheldon Rempal was promoted in a corresponding move.
Chiefs' L'Jarius Sneed: Suffered injury Sunday
Sneed has exited Sunday's game against the Broncos with a hip injury. Sneed suffered the injury while returning an interception, and walked off the field holding his hip. Any kind of long term absence would certainly be a blow to the Chiefs' secondary. In his absence, Joshua Williams and Jaylen Watson are likely candidates to see an uptick in work.
Texans' Brandin Cooks: Misses practice Thursday
Cooks did not participate in Thursday's practice and was listed as "Not Injury Related - Personal" on the Texans' injury report. Cooks' absence was thus unrelated to the calf injury that forced him to miss three games before participating in last week's win over the Titans. He not only participated but caught the go-ahead touchdown against Tennessee. Houston offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton told Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle that he expects Cooks to practice Friday.
Watch Chiefs vs. Broncos: TV channel, live stream info, start time
The Kansas City Chiefs are 13-0 against the Denver Broncos since November of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. Kansas City and Denver will face off in an AFC West battle at 1 p.m. ET at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs are out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.
Dolphins' River Cracraft: Questionable vs. Patriots
Cracraft (calf) is questionable for Sunday's game against New England, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports. Cracraft was unable to participate in Miami's first two practice sessions this week, but he returned in a limited capacity Friday and will have a chance to suit up in Week 17. If he remains out, Braylon Sanders could see some playing time once again.
Patriots coach Bill Belichick declines to comment on whether Mac Jones is a 'dirty player'
New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick is typically a man of few words, including when it comes to talking about his own players. He stayed true to his reputation during a press conference this week, declining to answer a reporter's question about whether quarterback Mac Jones is a "dirty player."
Falcons' Jovante Moffatt: Won't suit up Sunday
Head coach Arthur Smith said Friday that Moffatt (calf) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Scott Bair of the team's official site reports. Moffatt will now be unavailable for a fifth consecutive week as a result of a lingering calf issue. The 26-year-old has made just three game appearances throughout this season, but he's ultimately been limited to a strict special-teams role in each of those matchups.
Panthers' Andre Roberts: Set to return
Roberts (knee) was activated off injured reserve Saturday, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports. Roberts acts almost strictly as the team's return man when healthy, but it'll be interesting to monitor if he returns to that capacity after missing the last 13 games. Raheem Blackshear has done well as an explosive kick returner recently.
Chiefs' Jerick McKinnon becomes first RB in Super Bowl era with receiving touchdown in five straight games
Jerick McKinnon made some NFL history in Week 17 as he becomes the first running back in the Super Bowl era with a receiving touchdown in five straight games. The touchdown came on a second-and-goal on a short pass from quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The six-yard touchdown gave the Kansas City Chiefs a 13-10 lead.
