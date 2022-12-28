ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sports

Falcons' Avery Williams: Will not return

Williams (foot) will not return Sunday against the Cardinals, Josh Kendall of The Athletic reports. Williams had one carry for minus two yards and a reception for two yards before exiting, as well a kick return for 23 yards. As the team's No. 3 back, behind Tyler Allgeier and Cordarrelle Patterson, Williams' absence won't have much of an impact. However, it could force Patterson in taking over all return duties for the remainder of the contest.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Atlanta Hawks coach Nate McMillan strongly considering resigning as team struggles, per report

Atlanta Hawks coach Nate McMillan is strongly considering resigning amid a disappointing 17-18 start, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. For now, McMillan's job appears to be safe for the remainder of the season if he decides against resigning. McMillan got the job initially when the team fired former head coach Lloyd Pierce in the middle of the 2020-21 season.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Giants' Leonard Williams: Suffers injury Sunday

Williams (neck) has left Sunday's game against the Colts, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports. Williams suffered a burner, or stinger, which he has been dealing with for multiple weeks now. While he is out, Ryder Anderson and Henry Mondeaux will both be candidates to see extra opportunity.
CBS Sports

Bears' Chase Claypool: Targeted once in defeat

Claypool was held without a catch in the Bears' 41-10 loss to the Lions on Sunday. Although Justin Fields threw 21 passes, one one of those throws went in Claypool's direction. He's only reached 30 yards once since Week 9, and he'll be difficult to trust in fantasy lineups in Week 18 against the Vikings.
CBS Sports

Chiefs' Joe Thuney: Leaves Sunday's contest

Thuney is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Broncos due to an ankle injury. Thuney sustained an apparent ankle injury during the second half of this weekend's matchup versus Denver, and he's since been labeled as questionable to enter back into the game. Nick Allegretti is currently slated to command left guard duties for the time being.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Cardinals' David Blough: Named as Week 17 starter

Blough will start Sunday's game in Atlanta with Colt McCoy bothered by concussion symptoms again, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports. Blough signed with the Cardinals less than three weeks ago and now gets the nod over Trace McSorley, who had three turnovers and only 4.8 yards per pass attempt in last week's loss to Tampa Bay. While not as mobile as McSorley, the 27-year-old Blough is likely at least somewhat more accurate as a passer, though he completed only 54 percent of his throws while going 0-5 as a starter for the Lions back in 2019. He didn't have much help in his Detroit days, and that could be the case again this Sunday with DeAndre Hopkins uncertain due to a late-week knee injury.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Activated from injured reserve

MacKinnon (upper body) was activated from injured reserve Saturday. MacKinnon practiced in a non-contact jersey for the first time Friday, but it certainly looks like the 27-year-old will return to the lineup against Toronto on Saturday. He has been out of action since Dec. 5 and will return to the top line alongside Artturi Lehkonen and Mikko Rantanen. MacKinnon has eight goals and 32 points in just 23 games.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Bears' Teven Jenkins: Leaves with injury

Jenkins (neck) has exited Sunday's game against the Lions. Jenkins' absence will the leave the team down their starting right guard. He is considered doubtful to return, and Michael Schofield will likely replace him at the position.
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Moved to IR

Marchessault (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Friday, per CapFriendly. Marchessault has already missed three games so he'll be eligible to return once he's healthy, though his status for Saturday's matchup with Nashville is uncertain. The 32-year-old has 14 goals and 27 points on the year. Sheldon Rempal was promoted in a corresponding move.
CBS Sports

Chiefs' L'Jarius Sneed: Suffered injury Sunday

Sneed has exited Sunday's game against the Broncos with a hip injury. Sneed suffered the injury while returning an interception, and walked off the field holding his hip. Any kind of long term absence would certainly be a blow to the Chiefs' secondary. In his absence, Joshua Williams and Jaylen Watson are likely candidates to see an uptick in work.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Texans' Brandin Cooks: Misses practice Thursday

Cooks did not participate in Thursday's practice and was listed as "Not Injury Related - Personal" on the Texans' injury report. Cooks' absence was thus unrelated to the calf injury that forced him to miss three games before participating in last week's win over the Titans. He not only participated but caught the go-ahead touchdown against Tennessee. Houston offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton told Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle that he expects Cooks to practice Friday.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Watch Chiefs vs. Broncos: TV channel, live stream info, start time

The Kansas City Chiefs are 13-0 against the Denver Broncos since November of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. Kansas City and Denver will face off in an AFC West battle at 1 p.m. ET at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs are out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Dolphins' River Cracraft: Questionable vs. Patriots

Cracraft (calf) is questionable for Sunday's game against New England, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports. Cracraft was unable to participate in Miami's first two practice sessions this week, but he returned in a limited capacity Friday and will have a chance to suit up in Week 17. If he remains out, Braylon Sanders could see some playing time once again.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Falcons' Jovante Moffatt: Won't suit up Sunday

Head coach Arthur Smith said Friday that Moffatt (calf) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Scott Bair of the team's official site reports. Moffatt will now be unavailable for a fifth consecutive week as a result of a lingering calf issue. The 26-year-old has made just three game appearances throughout this season, but he's ultimately been limited to a strict special-teams role in each of those matchups.
CBS Sports

Panthers' Andre Roberts: Set to return

Roberts (knee) was activated off injured reserve Saturday, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports. Roberts acts almost strictly as the team's return man when healthy, but it'll be interesting to monitor if he returns to that capacity after missing the last 13 games. Raheem Blackshear has done well as an explosive kick returner recently.
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy