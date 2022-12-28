Read full article on original website
Related
coinchapter.com
Bitcoin Price Year End Prediction: Drop To $14K On The Cards
Bitcoin price is showing bearish signs below the $18,000 resistance. BTC/USD is trading well below a major bearish trend line with resistance near $18,350 on the daily chart. The current price action suggests more downsides towards $15,000 or even $14,000. New Delhi(CoinChapter.com): Bitcoin price is showing bearish signs below $17,500...
coinchapter.com
Shibarium Launch: Will It Affect Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price?
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) – Shiba Inu coin(SHIB) price consolidated sideways along key support on Dec 30 and stood at $0.00000801. Moreover, the approaching Shibarium launch did not impress the SHIB price, which could drop 15% in the coming sessions. Here’s why. SHIB price could drop to a key support.
coinchapter.com
HedgeUp (HDUP) Presale Shocks Investors And Brings A Wave Of Cosmos (ATOM) Holders
Most crypto projects undergo a round where they sell their tokens or coins at a special price. It is done before the initial coin offering (ICO) to benefit the investors and the project. The presale round usually determines the pace at which the project will run. HedgeUp (HDUP) is currently...
coinchapter.com
Solana (SOL) and Dogecoin (DOGE) Suffer a New Wave of Losses as Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Jumps 32% In a Single Day
The FTX collapse created ripples across the crypto industry, the effects of which are still apparent. Whether it was putting hard brakes on the rising Solana (SOL) or further dragging down Dogecoin (DOGE), investors are still reeling under the blowback from the FTX bankruptcy. It has also directed investors to...
Comments / 0