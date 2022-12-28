ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Bitcoin Price Year End Prediction: Drop To $14K On The Cards

Bitcoin price is showing bearish signs below the $18,000 resistance. BTC/USD is trading well below a major bearish trend line with resistance near $18,350 on the daily chart. The current price action suggests more downsides towards $15,000 or even $14,000. New Delhi(CoinChapter.com): Bitcoin price is showing bearish signs below $17,500...
Shibarium Launch: Will It Affect Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price?

YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) – Shiba Inu coin(SHIB) price consolidated sideways along key support on Dec 30 and stood at $0.00000801. Moreover, the approaching Shibarium launch did not impress the SHIB price, which could drop 15% in the coming sessions. Here’s why. SHIB price could drop to a key support.
HedgeUp (HDUP) Presale Shocks Investors And Brings A Wave Of Cosmos (ATOM) Holders

Most crypto projects undergo a round where they sell their tokens or coins at a special price. It is done before the initial coin offering (ICO) to benefit the investors and the project. The presale round usually determines the pace at which the project will run. HedgeUp (HDUP) is currently...

