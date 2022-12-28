ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salon

Creamy, comforting and cheesy: Salon Food's 10 most popular recipes of 2022

By Michael La Corte
Salon
Salon
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kA4Ov_0jwg3Zjr00

Food is, as often noted, quite subjective. However, in 2022 readers of Salon Food definitely seemed to gravitate towards certain kinds of food. Dishes that are creamy, comforting, cheesy, quick and easy reign supreme on the list of our most popular recipes for the year.

As such, we hope this roundup of our ten most popular recipes will inspire you — giving you ideas for what to make tonight, what to make on your birthday, what to make for your significant other or, maybe, what to send to a friend and say, "Hey, want to make this for me?"

Who knows, whipping up one of these recipes, either alone or with family, friends or loved ones, might even boost your mental health. No matter how you utilize this list, though, we can guarantee that these recipes are really, really fantastic.

10

Ribeye makes weeknight dinner feel like an old school steakhouse

While some still get spooked about making steak at home, it really couldn't be easier. There's no need to be intimidated and here, Mary Elizabeth Williams shows us exactly how and why.

Don't schlep to a steakhouse and dole out inexplicable amounts of money when you can just dole out (a still considerable amount of money) for a steak, bring it home and cook it yourself. Here, Williams opts for a stovetop steak meal and gives you all the tips and tricks to make sure that this technique serves you well, including an easy-as-pie pan sauce to really elevate the meal.

Pair this steak with some of the other Williams' recipes on this list and you'll have an amazing meal on the table before you know it.

09

The time Oma's stuffed cabbage rolls went "viral"

As columnist Maggie Hennessy notes, this dish represents a "savory, stewed comfort" which is "the perfect companion on a bitter winter night." As she states, her grandmother's recipe actually went "viral" back in 2013 and it's no surprise as to why.

Hennessy's German grandmother's ingenuity clearly comes through in this quintessential comfort dish. The cabbage is stuffed with rice, beef, bacon and some other ingredients; the assembled leaves are then gently cooked in a bubbling mixture of sauerkraut and tomato sauce — to which I can personally attest is a particularly exquisite combination.

Wondering what to make on an especially cold night? You may have just found it.

08

The Italian-American casserole? How tetrazzini became the ideal mix-and-match comfort meal

Developed by yours truly, this recipe is in line with the classic tetrazzinis of yore. Nothing special is going on here, but you wind up with a sizable dish that you pull out of the oven, bubbling and piping hot and offering something for everyone. No matter if you go for chicken or turkey, Parmesan or pecorino, or baby bellas or white button, this dish is a winner.

There's some kind of synchronicity when it comes to a recipe like this, which is comprised of many different components that all eventually fuse together to make a terrific, filling comfort food that can fill up the whole family — and still leave lots of leftovers.

Want more great food writing and recipes? Subscribe to Salon Food's newsletter, The Bite.

07

This crunchy, sweet and sour salad has been a big hit in my family for more than 30 years

This dish is arguably lighter than anything else on this list, but perhaps the most outright craveable?

Comprised of nuts, ramen noodles, lettuce, broccoli, a sweet and sour dressing and some other welcome inclusions, this crispy-crunchy salad is a perfect amalgamation of textures, consistencies, flavors and colors. Columnist Bibi Hutchings notes that her Grammy made this dish, which Hutchings calls an "avant grade salad." Hutchings notes that this dressing "makes the salad ... but it's strong," so be sure to use sparingly if you're not a fan of more aggressively dressed salads.

Clearly, it's been a hit in the writer's family for over 30 years for a good reason.

06

Slow roasted sweet potatoes are better than any beyond burger

As she discuses here, Mary Elizabeth Williams is not a fan of "vegetarian meats," and when she has a hankering to eat a plant-based meal, she'll almost always opt for a gussied up whole vegetable than any sort of frozen soy patty.

In this recipe, Williams goes simple, making a sweet potato for one that is dressed up with nothing but olive oil, salt, pepper and crispy, crunchy coconut chips. The cook time might seem a bit much, but that just helps the sweet potato itself get dense, rich and velvety. There may be nothing better to make on a cold night when you think there is "nothing in the house" to cook.

You'll be stunned by what you're able to accomplish with nothing more than heat, time and a sweet potato.

05

It's almost too easy to make hot, fresh, fried onion rings

Fun fact about me: I will always and forever opt for onion rings over French fries. Here, Mary Elizabeth Williams' truly superb onion ring rendition shows precisely why. Piping hot, crispy as all get out and with a tender ring of onion inside, this simple recipe embodies all that is good about a properly made onion ring. Williams uses pancake mix and beer to bolster the crispness of the rings, along with some additional flavor notes like paprika, chili powder, chipotle powder and, if you like, hot sauce.

Forget serving as a side or an accompaniment — these are too good to be relegated to the side dish status.

04

This creamy, decadent secret ingredient is the key to better twice-baked potatoes

This headline alone might make you hungry and ready for a hot potato instantaneously. Deputy Food Editor Ashlie Stevens' hot, oven-baked potatoes are scooped out, mixed with a mix of mascarpone, cheddar, chives and salt and pepper, before being added back into the potato skins (or "jackets," as she calls them) before being finished in the oven. If you're not familiar with mascarpone, prepare to meet your new favorite ingredient; it's a decadent Italian cream cheese that is equally at home in a savory dish like this or in a sweet dessert, such as the Italian classic tiramisu.

An incredible side dish — or, conversely, an amazing vegetarian main dish — this recipe produces arguably the best baked potato dish you've ever had. The best part? It requires minimal ingredients and is super simple. It doesn't get much better than that.

03

A 3-ingredient marinade for the juiciest chicken breasts ever

Ashlie Stevens' genius combination of three unexpected ingredients make for a terrific quick marinade that you'll make again and again. No matter if you're grilling, roasting, sautéing, or broiling, any chicken marinaded with this flavor bomb will be an absolute hit. Beyond that, you don't need to only use chicken; as Stevens notes, "salmon, extra-firm tofu, spicy Italian sausage and crispy chickpeas" could also all work.

She continues to say that the beer helps to "break down tough fibers in meat and prevent them from drying out." Feel free to use a non-alcoholic option if you're not consuming alcohol and of course, feel comfortable swapping ingredients (or adding others) for extra bursts of flavor or color.

02

New year, new chicken and noodle casserole? Revamping the Midwestern staple

This dish swaps egg noodles — the standard casserole noodle — for rigatoni, which is then mixed with shredded rotisserie chicken, a rich sauce made without any "canned cream-of-whatever soup," and finished with a crispy Panko topping. Casseroles are an automatic go-to for so many in the colder months and Ashlie Stevens capitalizes on that inherent caving with this rich, heavy casserole that is equal parts filling and comforting. She also includes some frozen vegetables for color, convenience and flavor.

01

The best garlic bread has a secret ingredient and takes 10 minutes

The victor! This fragrant, crispy, classic accouterment — which is welcome alongside anything from lasagna to something entirely non-Italian or Italian American — takes the number-one spot. Garlic bread can be tricky; it can get soggy, overpowered by garlic, or burnt in an intense broiler, but when it's made properly — it's unbeatable. Here, senior writer Mary Elizabeth Williams amps up the classic with an unexpected ingredient that adds a sharp, bright note that will both mystify and satisfy.

Not consuming dairy? Feel free to swap with a fruity, slightly bitter high-quality extra virgin olive oil and don't forget lots of chopped parsley for color and flavor. Also, let's be honest: if you are eating dairy, a host of mozzarella is also always welcome. You can also use various breads for a proper vehicle, including baguettes, Italian bread, French bread or any sort of long, crusty loaf.

Curious about the secret ingredient? No spoilers here: you're going to have to read the original recipe to find that one out.

Comments / 0

Related
Taste Of Home

I Made Ina Garten’s Chicken Soup, and It’s Comfort Food for the Soul

If there’s one thing we can all learn from Ina Garten, it’s that quality ingredients really do make a difference. While she always reminds us that store-bought is fine, her elevated versions of simple, homemade cooking have proved time and again that occasionally splurging on a few special ingredients (rather than generic versions) is worth the time and investment.
Salon

The simplest 4-ingredient marinade for winter vegetables is sweet and savory

It's officially winter. Let's welcome the season with a wintery marinade and winter vegetables, shall we?. Marinades are a simple go-to technique for many. While some may often automatically assume marinades are only for proteins like chicken, pork or beef, vegetables are also an excellent vehicle for a marinade. Marinade flavor and ingredient inclusions can go in so many different directions; one marinade may be ten ingredients while another (like this one!) is much more minimalist. Of course, it's important to note that marinating does take some pre-planning time, but don't feel like marinating on the whole is a multi-day ordeal or something. For example, this recipe calls for less than an hour of marinating time.
GOBankingRates

10 Groceries To Buy When You’re Broke

If you're on a budget, your diet doesn't need to be solely based on eating ramen noodles for breakfast, lunch and dinner. See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money ExpertsRead: 5 Things You Must Do...
Mary Duncan

“Be grateful and eat it,” man orders his date lobster when she wanted chicken because ‘he’s not cheap’

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. When I was younger I dated a lot. After I had my daughter and before I met my current boyfriend three years ago, I went through a period of time when online dating was my main hobby. I was serious about it, so I used OkCupid and eHarmony, not those phone apps that are so popular now like Tinder and Bumble. No, I wanted to dive deep into the men I was considering dating. Stalk them online for a while before meeting them, if you will.
Bay Area Entertainer

Coffee filters .... Who knew!

And you can buy 1,000 at Dollar Tree for almost nothing even the large ones. 1. Cover bowls or dishes when cooking in the microwave. Coffee filters make excellent covers. 2. Clean windows, mirrors, and chrome... Coffee filters are lint-free so they'll leave windows sparkling.
Thrillist

Denny's Is Giving Us 12 Straight Days of Free Breakfast This Month

In an effort to avoid the catastrophic cliché "breakfast is the most important meal of the day" tripe, I'll just say this: if you like pancakes, bacon, sausage, and eggs—and, even more than that, like freebies—you can get just that for 12-straight days at Denny's this month.
Salon

5 foods that are traditionally eaten for luck in the New Year

New Year's Day is just around the corner, meaning it's time to write your resolutions and partake in the Greek custom of smashing plates before the clock strikes twelve. The special day is all about good fortune and prosperity. So, if you're looking to usher in more luck in 2023, be sure to also enjoy a plateful of lucky foods!
Highway 98.9

Super Easy Crockpot Recipe for Black-Eyed Peas and Cabbage New Year’s Day

I've never made a point of eating black-eyed peas or cabbage on New Year's Day for good luck before, but you better bet I'll be chowing down this Sunday! Now, if you've ever wondered WHY eating these seemingly random foods is considered good luck, click here for the story. However, if you're trying to make the combo a little more appetizing, read on.
shefinds

2 Foods You Should Never Buy At The Grocery Store, According To A Cardiologist

If your goal is to prioritize your heart health in the upcoming new year, reevaluating your diet and eating habits is essential. We reached out to cardiologists, dietitians and other health experts to learn more about two types of foods and snacks (often found at the grocery store) that are best to skip for a healthier heart (your gut will also thank you!) Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Dr. Nitin Bhatnagar, M.D., cardiologist and holistic heart doctor, and Dana Ellis Hunnes, PhD, MPH, RD, cardiac dietitian at UCLA medical center.
Thrillist

Grab a Dozen Krispy Kreme Donuts for $1 Because the Day of Dozens is Back

Every year on December 12, Krispy Kreme celebrates a holiday of its own invention. The offer can land you a dozen Original Glazed donuts for just a dollar. A made-up holiday is as good of an excuse as any for a deal. At a minimum, there have been thinner excuses from chains to run a promotion.
Mashed

How Long Can You Keep A Costco Rotisserie Chicken In The Fridge?

When it comes to grocery store rotisserie chickens, shoppers know that Costco's $5 rotisserie chicken is at the top of the list. In addition to staying so cheap amid the 2022 food inflation crisis, Costco's rotisserie chicken is well-seasoned, easy to repurpose in other dishes, and downright addictive. In fact, according to PopSugar, the rotisserie seasonings include MSG, sugar, and salt, which together provoke the same cravings as potato chips. Yum.
shefinds

The One Type Of Juice You Should Never Buy At The Grocery Store Because It Leads To Belly Fat

Some people start their day with a cup of coffee. Some choose tea. Some go for water. And some opt for a nice, refreshing glass of juice. If you’re a juice fanatic, you’re certainly not alone. However, unfortunately, many of the processed fruit juices you find at the grocery store can be detrimental to your overall health and even lead to weight gain over time. They typically share one common pitfall: loads of added sugar, which can take a serious toll on your body.
Elite Daily

Taco Bell’s Menu For 2023 Includes 2 New Versions Of Mexican Pizza

Bringing the 2023 flavors a little early, Taco Bell will launch some limited-edition items on Dec. 22. With nationwide offers like $2 chicken burritos and two new Mexican Pizzas testing in select cities, it’s about to be a tasty start to the year. These menu items are only available...
Parade

Heavy Metals Found in Dark Chocolates—Find Out Which Brands Are Affected

Dark chocolate lovers might have to re-think their favorite candy treat. Despite its reputation as a healthier sweet option, some dark chocolate bars actually contain harmful heavy metals, a new report reveals. According to the research from Consumer Reports, some brands of dark chocolate have been found to contain these...
shefinds

2 Collagen-Rich Beverages You Can Drink Every Day For Plumper, Firmer Skin

There’s no doubt you’ve heard the word “collagen” repeatedly when it comes to skin health and appearance. Collagen and elastin are the building blocks for firm, youthful-looking skin and as we age, we tend to lose both over time, which can result in more wrinkles, fine lines, and a less taut complexion. That’s why so many skincare products boast collagen as a top ingredient and why collagen supplements and powders are all the rage. But which collagen-rich products do the most for your skin? Turns out you can incorporate several beverages and foods into your diet that can support your skin and help boost collagen production.
Salon

Salon

New York City, NY
207K+
Followers
21K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT

Salon has driven the national conversation since 1995 through its fearless journalism and, more recently, original video, distributed across Salon.com, social media, news platforms and mobile apps. Salon’s award-winning content reaches an audience of approximately 10 million monthly unique visitors. Salon covers breaking news, politics, entertainment, culture, and technology through investigative reporting, commentary, criticism, and provocative personal essays. Our articles and original videos bring a variety of voices to the discussion and make the conversation smarter.

 https://www.salon.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy