Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KATV
'This is temporary:' city of Eudora votes to extend curfew after rash of shootings
EUDORA (KATV) — The city of Eudora will now be extending its emergency curfew until next week. During a town hall meeting on Thursday, the city council voted to continue its curfew and address the rash of violence to the public. City leaders met at with a room full...
City of Eudora declares state of civil emergency; mandatory curfew in effect
EUDORA, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–The city of Eudora has seen an increase in shootings over the past few weeks; now city officials are stepping up restrictions to lower violence in the community. “We’ve seen a rash number of consecutive shootings,’ explains Mayor Tomeka Butler. On Tuesday, Butler released a Facebook video where she declared a state of […]
fox16.com
City of Eudora enforces curfew due to community violence
EUDORA, Ark. – A city in Chicot County is now under curfew in an effort to curb recent violence in the community. Eudora Mayor Tomeka Butler declared a mandatory civil emergency curfew in a video posted to the city’s Facebook page Tuesday. The curfew will be between the hours of 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. City officials added that work and medical reasons are the only exceptions to the curfew.
advancemonticellonian.com
MPD investigating fire at local business as suspected arson
According to Monticello Police Chief Jason Akers, the Monticello Fire Department was dispatched to a local tire business Monday night after reports of the fire were received. Once on scene, first responders located a male parked in the vicinity of the tire shop with severe burn wounds. A gas can was located in the back of the vehicle of the burn victim.
Police: Body found near Mississippi casino hotel
Police are awaiting an autopsy to determine the cause of death and the identity of a man whose body was found in a wooded area near a Mississippi casino hotel. Vicksburg Police Chief Penny Jones said the body was found near the Ameristar Hotel while officers were checking on the welfare of a man, adding members of his family went to the police department Tuesday morning and told officers they had not heard from him since the early part of December.
KNOE TV8
Morehouse Parish man arrested, multiple drugs in possession
MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office Street Crime Unit arrested Deaundrea L. Brooks, 46, on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022. With the arrest, MPSO removed a large amount of crystal meth and other drugs from Brooks’ possession. Brooks was found with the following substances:. 4.2...
KNOE TV8
Bastrop shooting leaves one man wounded
BASTROP, La. (KNOE) - At around 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 27, 2022, Morehouse Parish police say they responded to a shooting near Ludlum Ave. in Bastrop. Morehouse Parish Sheriff Mike Tubbs says officers found one male shot when arriving at the scene. The victim was transported to the local trauma...
deltadailynews.com
Greenville Police Arrest Suspects in Vehicle Pursuit
Officers with the Greenville Police Department were patrolling the area of Alexander and Gloster streets when they noticed a vehicle matching the description of one that was reported stolen. Officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the driver of the Chevy Impala refused to yield or stop for the officers.
advancemonticellonian.com
Patriot Fuel Stop Ribbon Cutting
Patriot Fuel Stop is now open for business at 861 U.S. Highway 425 in Monticello. Owners Dr. Tim Simon, Dr. Sylvia Simon, Steve Richardson, Debra Richardson and Stevie Richardson, have spent months working to make the establishment fully functional. The project was financed by Union Bank and is open 24 hours a daily offering fuel, hot food and much more.
WLBT
Man arrested for shooting, killing brother on Christmas
PORT GIBSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man is behind bars Monday after he allegedly shot and killed his brother on Christmas. The Vicksburg Daily News reports that Melvin Brinner was arrested in connection with shooting and killing his brother, Donald Brinner, at around 3:55 Christmas afternoon. The incident occurred on...
Jackson Free Press
Two Inmates Die After Falling Ill at Mississippi Prisons
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Two Mississippi inmates have died in hospitals after becoming ill in state prisons, the state Department of Corrections said. Darryl J. Swanier, 58, died Monday at Delta Regional Medical Center in Greenville, the department said in a news release. He was taken there from the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman, where he was serving life sentences for two capital murder convictions.
Comments / 1