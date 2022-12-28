ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

fox16.com

City of Eudora enforces curfew due to community violence

EUDORA, Ark. – A city in Chicot County is now under curfew in an effort to curb recent violence in the community. Eudora Mayor Tomeka Butler declared a mandatory civil emergency curfew in a video posted to the city’s Facebook page Tuesday. The curfew will be between the hours of 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. City officials added that work and medical reasons are the only exceptions to the curfew.
EUDORA, AR
advancemonticellonian.com

MPD investigating fire at local business as suspected arson

According to Monticello Police Chief Jason Akers, the Monticello Fire Department was dispatched to a local tire business Monday night after reports of the fire were received. Once on scene, first responders located a male parked in the vicinity of the tire shop with severe burn wounds. A gas can was located in the back of the vehicle of the burn victim.
MONTICELLO, AR
Magnolia State Live

Police: Body found near Mississippi casino hotel

Police are awaiting an autopsy to determine the cause of death and the identity of a man whose body was found in a wooded area near a Mississippi casino hotel. Vicksburg Police Chief Penny Jones said the body was found near the Ameristar Hotel while officers were checking on the welfare of a man, adding members of his family went to the police department Tuesday morning and told officers they had not heard from him since the early part of December.
VICKSBURG, MS
KNOE TV8

Morehouse Parish man arrested, multiple drugs in possession

MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office Street Crime Unit arrested Deaundrea L. Brooks, 46, on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022. With the arrest, MPSO removed a large amount of crystal meth and other drugs from Brooks’ possession. Brooks was found with the following substances:. 4.2...
MOREHOUSE PARISH, LA
KNOE TV8

Bastrop shooting leaves one man wounded

BASTROP, La. (KNOE) - At around 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 27, 2022, Morehouse Parish police say they responded to a shooting near Ludlum Ave. in Bastrop. Morehouse Parish Sheriff Mike Tubbs says officers found one male shot when arriving at the scene. The victim was transported to the local trauma...
BASTROP, LA
deltadailynews.com

Greenville Police Arrest Suspects in Vehicle Pursuit

Officers with the Greenville Police Department were patrolling the area of Alexander and Gloster streets when they noticed a vehicle matching the description of one that was reported stolen. Officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the driver of the Chevy Impala refused to yield or stop for the officers.
GREENVILLE, MS
advancemonticellonian.com

Patriot Fuel Stop Ribbon Cutting

Patriot Fuel Stop is now open for business at 861 U.S. Highway 425 in Monticello. Owners Dr. Tim Simon, Dr. Sylvia Simon, Steve Richardson, Debra Richardson and Stevie Richardson, have spent months working to make the establishment fully functional. The project was financed by Union Bank and is open 24 hours a daily offering fuel, hot food and much more.
MONTICELLO, AR
WLBT

Man arrested for shooting, killing brother on Christmas

PORT GIBSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man is behind bars Monday after he allegedly shot and killed his brother on Christmas. The Vicksburg Daily News reports that Melvin Brinner was arrested in connection with shooting and killing his brother, Donald Brinner, at around 3:55 Christmas afternoon. The incident occurred on...
VICKSBURG, MS
Jackson Free Press

Two Inmates Die After Falling Ill at Mississippi Prisons

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Two Mississippi inmates have died in hospitals after becoming ill in state prisons, the state Department of Corrections said. Darryl J. Swanier, 58, died Monday at Delta Regional Medical Center in Greenville, the department said in a news release. He was taken there from the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman, where he was serving life sentences for two capital murder convictions.
MISSISSIPPI STATE

