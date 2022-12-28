Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California witness describes oval object on fire falling to ground levelRoger MarshFontana, CA
IE Lighthouse for the Blind raffling Super Bowl LVII ticketsThe HD PostGlendale, AZ
New Year’s fun for the whole family around the High DesertThe HD PostVictorville, CA
Hesperia Quick Quack Car Wash net lease selling for $3.4 MillionThe HD PostHesperia, CA
A Romantic Mountain Getaway Itinerary in Big BearTammy EminethBig Bear Lake, CA
Related
Fontana Herald News
A look back at 2022: Bands from Jurupa Hills and other Fontana schools perform well; see photos
High school marching bands in Fontana performed well during the fall 2022 season, and that was particularly true for the Jurupa Hills Spartan Regiment. Jurupa Hills took first place in the 1A Division at the California State Band Championships in November. The top finish enabled the Spartans to qualify for...
iecn.com
Garcia Center celebrates Las Posadas with music, food and giving
On Thursday, December 23, the Garcia Center for the Arts hosted a Las Posadas celebration for a night of tradition, celebration and coming together. The Las Posadas story is a Catholic celebration that commemorates Mary and Joseph’s search for a place to stay to give birth to baby Jesus.
cartermatt.com
Where is the 2023 Rose Parade on NBC?
Are you ready for the 2023 Rose Parade? In terms of New Year’s Day traditions here in the United States, this is clearly one that stands out from the pack. However, this time around it’s a little bit different — it’s airing on Monday rather than on New Year’s Day itself.
precinctreporter.com
S.B. Westside MLK Day Parade and Extravaganza
With all the dazzle, the twirling, the stepping, the horses, headliners and classic cars, MLK Day is always special, but this year, probably more so because the big family extravaganza and parade is finally happening face to face. It’s the first big real-time community celebration since pre-pandemic. “We’ve been...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Hemet, CA
Hemet is a city west of San Jacinto Valley in California's Riverside County. Those who want to explore Southern California's desert Oasis should visit this city. Despite its sleepy appeal, Hemet boasts many gorgeous attractions worth checking out. It may not be as popular as other California tourist attractions, but...
KQED
Million Year Old Ecosystem Dying Off In San Bernardino Mountains
On the tops of the San Bernardino Mountains in Southern California lies plants that exist nowhere else in the world. The Pebble Plains ecosystem is more than a million years old. It’s an old expert at adapting to a changing climate, and yet, it’s dying out faster than ever before.
Snacks to Avoid at Disneyland Resort in California!
The two major reasons we go to Disneyland are the fun and the food! On each visit we try to sample at least one new food whether it’s a classic or a seasonal treat. Let’s be real, calories don’t count at the Happiest Place on Earth right?? After years of visiting and sampling, today I’m sharing the snacks to skip at Disneyland!
Ice Cream at Downtown Disney: Where To Find the Best Frozen Treats
Downtown Disney is that bustling intersection between Disneyland Resort’s major hotels and theme parks. The easternmost end spills out onto an open esplanade. This space is flanked to the North and South by Disneyland and Disney California Adventure respectively. You can get there by tram from the Mickey and Friends parking structure, or you can take the monorail from Tomorrowland all the way to the end of Downtown Disney where the parking lot and the Disneyland Hotel meet. As a Grand Californian Hotel and Spa guest, you can walk right out from your hotel into the middle of all the action. Whichever way you come and whatever you’re looking for, you will certainly want to try some ice cream at Downtown Disney.
foxla.com
3 SuperLotto Plus tickets bought in Southern California match 5 of 6 numbers
LOS ANGELES - Three lucky people who purchased SuperLotto Plus tickets in Southern California are big winners!. The California Lottery on Thursday revealed three tickets purchased in Alhambra, Fullerton, and San Diego, matched 5 of 6 numbers in Wednesday night's drawing. SUGGESTED: Mega Millions jackpot grows to $640M as one...
Fontana Herald News
A look back at 2022: The year the national spotlight was on Fontana
Local elected officials have always taken pride in Fontana and have repeatedly pointed out the city’s positive attributes. But during the past year, even some high-ranking representatives from the federal government were nodding their heads in agreement. Officials from various federal agencies took time to visit Fontana during 2022,...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Redlands, CA
Redlands is a peaceful city in San Bernardino County, California. It is full of history and charm, making it an excellent destination for travelers. From beautiful buildings to fascinating exhibits, Redlands has plenty to offer. However, what separates this city from the crowd is its culinary offerings. With so many...
Fontana Herald News
Job fair will be held on Thursday, Jan. 5
A job fair will be held on Thursday, Jan. 5 in San Bernardino. The hiring event and expungement event will take place from 9 a.m. to noon at America’s Job Center of California, Inland Center Mall, 500 Inland Center Drive, Space 508, between parking lots 16 and 17. Many...
capitalandmain.com
Time to Leave, But Nowhere to Go
(This is the final story of a three-part series.) One way or another, Sarah Fay’s life will soon change. In early November, her 82-year-old grandmother, Pat Fowler, announced that she will sell the house that she bought in the mid-1960s and that she is moving to Riverside County. Grandma...
onscene.tv
Procession of Fallen RSO Deputy Leaves The Hospital | Riverside
INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 12-29-22 5:30 PM LOCATION: Riverside Community Hospital CITY: Riverside DETAILS: A procession for the fallen RSO Deputy left Riverside Community Hospital and headed to the Riverside County Coroners’ office. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
iecn.com
San Bernardino mayor and city council installation held with much optimism as the first Asian-American mayor is sworn in
On December 21st, Helen Tran was officially sworn in as mayor of the City of San Bernardino. At the ceremony, incumbents Theodore Sanchez (Ward 1), Sandra Ibarra (Ward 2), and Fred Shorett (Ward 4) were also sworn in. The high-energy ceremony posed much optimism from local dignitaries such as Assembly...
z1077fm.com
Joshua Tree apartments’ laundry room emptied of $2000 in quarters
A locked laundry room at the Yucca Trail Apartments in Joshua Tree was reportedly broken into on early Wednesday morning, with approximately $2000 in quarters stolen from 12 coin-operated washers and dryers. According to the sheriff’s report, two males and a female suspect in an older model 4-door white station wagon were seen leaving the apartment complex after forcibly entering the rear door of the laundry room with a tool.
21-year-old pleads guilty to accessory in 2020 Cathedral City murder
A 21-year-old reputed gang member who helped a fellow gang member elude capture after the man allegedly gunned down a Cathedral City resident in 2020 pleaded guilty today to three felony charges and two misdemeanor counts. Joel Sanchez of Cathedral City pleaded guilty to felony charges of being an accessory after the fact, carrying a The post 21-year-old pleads guilty to accessory in 2020 Cathedral City murder appeared first on KESQ.
oc-breeze.com
Teen Manuel Gongora missing in Anaheim
Included in the latest Missing Person Quarterly Bulletin (pdf) from the California Department of Justice is Manuel Gongora, soon to turn 15 years old. Manuel is a male Hispanic, born January 20, 2008. He is five feet, six inches in height and weighs 140 pounds. His hair is black, and so are his eyes.
Fontana Herald News
Community Policing Technician Barak is honored by Fontana Police Department
Community Policing Technician Kelsey Barak was named one of the Fontana Police Department's Employees of the Month for October. Barak was praised by Chief Billy Green for her work in handling a surge in public request acts. “The laws surrounding PRAs are complex and constantly changing and require a vast...
KTLA.com
Elderly war veteran’s golf cart stolen on Christmas Eve in Riverside County
A Southern California veteran is hoping for justice after his beloved golf cart stolen was stolen from his Riverside County home on Christmas Eve. The victim, 73-year-old Dave Stotler, is a Vietnam War veteran who has lived at the Crane Lakeside Mobile Home Park in Lake Elsinore for 17 years.
Comments / 0