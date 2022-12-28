ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
614now.com

Gourmet slider chain opens campus-area location

The second Columbus location of a fast-growing burger chain has finally arrived. Savvy Sliders, which is located at 2107 N. High St., officially opened its doors in late November. The eatery took over the former home of the campus-area White Castle. BROUGHT TO YOU BY. The Michigan-based spot for gourmet...
614now.com

New beach-inspired restaurant and bar opens doors on near east side

Even with a few consecutive days above freezing, it’s still cold in Columbus. One newly-opened King-Lincoln Bronzeville restaurant and bar may be able to remind you of warmer days, however. Waves Bar & Kitchen, which is located at 828 E. Long St., officially opened its door for business on...
Isla Chiu

4 Bakeries To Check Out in Ohio

If you're in Ohio, you should visit these local bakeries (this list is not at all comprehensive!). In addition to fresh produce, Smith Farm Market offers delicious baked goods, including excellent pies. Locals love their Dutch apple, banana cream, coconut cream, and blackberry pies. They're also known for Grandma Sally's pies (Grandma Sally is the grandmother of one of the owners, and these pies are made from her recipes), which are one-crust pies filled with fresh in-season fruits and berries. Smith Farm Market also has delectable cookies (try the pumpkin spice or chewy caramel pecan), fudge (samples are available!), brownies, and cheesecakes.
NBC4 Columbus

What’s new, what’s leaving and what’s to come at Easton

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The shop and restaurant lineup at Easton Town Center regularly changes, with new stores popping up and down the streets while former staples bid Easton farewell. It can be hard to keep straight the ever-rotating cast of stores, so here’s what’s left and what’s opened at Easton in 2022 — and […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Child flown to Children’s after falling out of bed with father in Ross Co.

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A two year old child was flown to Children’s hospital in Columbus early Saturday morning. It happened in Ross County after the toddler fell out of their bed with their father. The child had a head injury, while the father became unconscious during the fall. When medics arrived the man was breathing but not awake and the child was stable.
614now.com

Long-standing Columbus pizzeria sold to new owner

With nearly a quarter century under her belt as the owner of Taranto’s Pizza, Debbie Taranto has sold the Polaris pizzeria to a new owner. The sale was announced in a post made to Taranto’s social media accounts yesterday evening. “I wanted to take a moment and thank...
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week, so if you have never visited them before, definitely add them to your list and go try their food.
a-z-animals.com

Chaos in Ohio: Discover the Night 18 Tigers and 17 Lions Were Set Free in an Ohio Town

Chaos in Ohio: Discover the Night 18 Tigers and 17 Lions Were Set Free in an Ohio Town. Years before Tiger King alarmed viewers and mainstream media by showing the ease with which an unhinged person could obtain dangerous wild animals, people in and around Zanesville, Ohio lived the unfortunate, brutal repercussions of bad owners collecting exotic pets. The chaos in Ohio caused widespread panic and death as over 50 wild animals including wolves, bears, tigers, and lions were set loose by a private owner.
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Chillicothe native killed in Columbus pedestrian crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A fatal pedestrian accident occurred in Columbus this week, claiming the life of a Chillicothe woman. Winter Hodge, 42, reports say, was walking along Brice Road near Tussing Road on Wednesday evening when she was struck by a 2012 Mitsubishi Lancer driven by Silas Hood of Columbus. Officers from the Columbus Police Department arrived on the scene and began an investigation while medics from the Madison Township Fire Department transported Hodge to Mount Carmel East Medical Center.
NBC4 Columbus

43-year-old man shot on doorstep of Linden home

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 43-year-old man was shot early Saturday morning after an unknown suspect came searching for another person at his Linden home. Officers responded to the 1200 block of E. 26th Avenue at 12:34 a.m. on Saturday after report of a shooting, according to the Columbus Division of Police. The victim said […]
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Chinese Food in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should visit these restaurants in Ohio. If you find yourself in central Ohio, you can't go wrong with the food at this local joint. Customers love the dim sum at Helen's. Check out the xiao long bao (dumplings stuffed with pork, crab meat, and piping hot soup), har gow (shrimp dumplings), steamed BBQ pork buns, and sticky rice in lotus leaf (the filling includes pork, chicken, sausage, and mushroom). If you're in the mood for something spicy, try the hot pepper chicken (the chicken is prepared with Sichuan chili oil and fried red chili peppers) and boiled fish in chili soup. If you're in need of a vegetarian option, customers strongly recommend the spicy stir-fried cauliflower and ma po tofu.
WDTN

5 teens shot at Airbnb party in Ohio

According to police, the shooting occurred at an Airbnb party that was being held inside and outside of the property. At least a dozen witnesses were detained on scene while police investigate.
