wrrnetwork.com
K9 Officer Kye has passed in Shoshoni
It is with great sadness that the Shoshoni Police Department announced the death of K9 Officer Kye. She was 13. According to the SPD, “Kye served as a K9 for Lander PD from 2011-2020 and the Shoshoni PD until her retirement on July 1, 2022. Kye was a dedicated and enthusiastic Canine Officer; but more importantly a lifelong partner to her handler, Sgt. Leafgreen. It is with great sadness we say goodbye; but forever appreciate her service.”
cowboystatedaily.com
Thermopolis Concerned With Dangerous Ice Floe Crushing Parts Of Community
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Rising water and gathering ice on the Big Horn River near Thermopolis has caused some alarm for community leaders, who mobilized to avoid property damage and danger to residents. A video by Thermopolis police chief Pat Cornwell on what locals call...
wrrnetwork.com
Matthew “Matt” Kail Behan
Funeral services for Matthew “Matt” Kail Behan, 32, will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, December 29, 2022 at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church. Interment will follow at the Arapaho Catholic Cemetery. A Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at the Heritage Hall at the Fremont County Fairgrounds with a wake to follow.
foodieflashpacker.com
The 7 Best Restaurants In Thermopolis Wyoming
One of life’s greatest pleasures is eating a nice meal, and there are several restaurants in Thermopolis Wyoming where you may do so. Thermopolis is the county seat and the largest town in Hot Springs County, Wyoming, United States. Recent findings have revealed that the city has a long...
subletteexaminer.com
Legislative update – Dec. 28
Hello Sublette County and LaBarge, this is Albert Sommers reporting to you prior to the 2023 General Session of the 67th Legislature. The 2023 General Session will officially begin at noon on Jan. 10. However, there are events and trainings leading up to the session. Jan. 2 is the inauguration...
