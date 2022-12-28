It is with great sadness that the Shoshoni Police Department announced the death of K9 Officer Kye. She was 13. According to the SPD, “Kye served as a K9 for Lander PD from 2011-2020 and the Shoshoni PD until her retirement on July 1, 2022. Kye was a dedicated and enthusiastic Canine Officer; but more importantly a lifelong partner to her handler, Sgt. Leafgreen. It is with great sadness we say goodbye; but forever appreciate her service.”

SHOSHONI, WY ・ 4 DAYS AGO