Detectives working the Violent Crimes Initiative Tuesday night located a 2008 silver Honda Accord, taken during a December 21st carjacking, traveling on Marcia Drive. With the assistance of a police helicopter, detectives followed the car to Tampa Drive at Harding Pike where two backseat passengers, ages 16 and 17, got out and fled on foot. They were apprehended after a brief foot pursuit.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO