ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Friday, 12/30/22: As we say goodbye to 2022 the weather looks to be nice and mild but a little bit windy. A break from the wind is in the cards for Friday...but another Pacific storm system will start to stir up the wind to very gusty levels Saturday. It will be a west to southwesterly wind so temperatures will warm up to very unseasonable levels. The new year starts off breezy and very warm with stronger winds expected next week as another front moves through the area, and unfortunately...no rain is expected.

ODESSA, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO