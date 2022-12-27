ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

LoneStar 92

4 Small Town West Texas Restaurants That Are Worth Trying In The New Year!

Do you sometimes get burned out eating the same fast food and eating at the same restaurants day in and day out? If you are someone who loves to eat out with your family, maybe you are looking for something new outside of Midland/Odessa. I get it. If you don't mind a short drive, I will gladly give you a list of some of the best small-town restaurants that are worth the drive!
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

‘Just a beautiful soul’: Long time friend remembers Mo Rogers

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Family and friends were shocked this week after Maurice ‘Mo’ Rogers was found shot to death in his Odessa home. Last night, we spoke with barber Mike Davis, who said he’d known Rogers, a regular patron at Headlines Barbershop, for about 15 years.  “I’m still trying to even, you know, just put […]
ODESSA, TX
MySanAntonio

Southwest’s struggles in Midland continue

The struggles for Southwest Airlines in Midland continue. The most-used carrier out of Midland International Airport shows only two direct flights leaving Midland on both Wednesday and Thursday. According to southwest.com, there are just two direct flights going from Midland to Dallas. Flights to Dallas, Houston and Las Vegas have...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Crash north of Midland leaves one dead

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Thursday afternoon, officers responded to a crash in Martin County. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a 2012 Mitsubishi Lancer was traveling south on State Highway 349 near mile marker 306. A 2020 Semi-Truck was also traveling south on State Highway 349 and slowed...
MIDLAND, TX
B93

Texas DPS Says These 12 People Last Seen in Midland/Odessa Before They Disappeared

The Texas Department of Public Safety has a list of 12 people now missing that were last seen in Midland or Odessa. According to the Midland Reporter-Telegram, these missing cases date back to 1980 with the most recent being in 2020, anyone who has any information about any of these missing persons is urged to call the Texas Department of Public Safety Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 512-424-5074.
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Feral cats a problem in Odessa

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - An Odessa resident has taken it upon himself to feed several feral cats but says it’s becoming more difficult for him to take care of them. One of the issues that Katherine Threatt had was finding a clinic in Odessa that offered a trap, neuter, return program for feral cats.
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Friday, 12/30/22

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Friday, 12/30/22: As we say goodbye to 2022 the weather looks to be nice and mild but a little bit windy. A break from the wind is in the cards for Friday...but another Pacific storm system will start to stir up the wind to very gusty levels Saturday. It will be a west to southwesterly wind so temperatures will warm up to very unseasonable levels. The new year starts off breezy and very warm with stronger winds expected next week as another front moves through the area, and unfortunately...no rain is expected.
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

UPDATE: Two more arrests made in murder of ‘Mo’ Rogers

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department announced this evening that two more people have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of Maurice Rogers.  18-year-old Asthon Munoz and a 16-year-old, who has not been publicly identified, were taken into custody in El Paso with the help of Texas Department of Public Safety officials […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Odessa woman accused of stealing rent money

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman was arrested earlier this week after her employer said she allegedly pocketed the rent money and failed to pay the bill. 27-year-old Jennifer Vazquez has been charged with Theft of Property.  According to an affidavit, in mid-October, a business owner called 911 and said his employee, identified as Vazquez, […]
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Major construction set to begin on Faudree Rd.

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Major road construction along Faudree Rd. is set to begin on Jan. 3rd between Hwy 191 and Windchase. That will mean delays and detours for residents and commuters. “This roadway has seen a dramatic increase in the amount of traffic use in this roadway,” said Odessa...
ODESSA, TX
KLTV

All three suspects arrested in connection to Odessa murder

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - UPDATE: With the help of the Texas Department of Public Safety and the United States Marshals, the Odessa Police Department says that all three suspects who were wanted for the murder of Maurice Rogers have been arrested. Ashton Munoz (18) and an unnamed 16-year-old were arrested...
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Odessa woman arrested after fight with son

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman was arrested following argument with her son on Christmas Eve. 52-year-old Letticia Leyba has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.  According to an affidavit, on December 24, officers with the Odessa Police Department were called to a home in the 4000 block of Lynbrook Avenue to […]
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

Be aware of panhandling scam that has reached West Texas

MIDLAND, Texas — It seems charitable enough. Give some cash to help a little girl named Sofia get the surgery she needs for her heart condition. “I’m behind people that I see when I’m driving at intersections that I see stopping and give money, you know… pulls at their heartstrings,” said Midland resident Pam Ereira.
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Odessa woman killed in wrong-way collision on Loop 338

ODESSA, Texas — An Odessa woman is dead following a crash on Christmas Day. According to DPS, Alondra Perez, 26, of Crane was traveling northbound on State Loop 338 around 7 p.m. in Ector County. DPS reports for unknown reasons she veered into the southbound lanes and began traveling...
ODESSA, TX

