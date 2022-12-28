Read full article on original website
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: TG Therapeutics, Micron Technology, ChargePoint and More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. TG Therapeutics — Shares jumped more than 9% after the biotech company announced this week that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved its treatment for relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults. Micron Technology — Shares of the chipmaker...
Singapore's Venture Capital Scene Looks Set for a ‘Pretty Decent' 2023, Investment Firm Says
Global venture dollars may have dropped in 2022, but Singapore's deep tech investor is optimistic about 2023. "2023 is probably going to be a pretty decent year for venture capital in Singapore," Hsien-Hui Tong, executive director of investments at SGInnovate, told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia" Wednesday. Unlike global markets more...
Solana's Slide Accelerates — $50 Billion in Value Wiped From the Cryptocurrency in 2022
Solana has lost over $50 billion in value since the beginning of 2022, a year marked by outages, overloads, and significant exposure to Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX exchange. Proponents argue that Solana is more critical than ever as a decentralized finance platform, but recent price action suggests that investors continue to be skeptical even after the broader crypto markets have stabilized.
Asia-Pacific Markets Trade Higher After Wall Street Rebound
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Stocks in the Asia-Pacific traded higher after Wall Street rebounded overnight, recovering most losses from the previous session. The S&P/ASX 200 in Australia rose 0.47%, carrying on the sentiment from the U.S. session. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 rose 0.39% and the...
20 Genius Things Mark Cuban Says To Do With Your Money
You might have heard this billionaire's name, but who is Mark Cuban and how did he make his money? It's possible you know him as one of the sharks on the hit show "Shark Tank," but Cuban is more than...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Shaw Communications, Li Auto, Southwest and Others
Li Auto (LI) – Li Auto said it expected to deliver more than 20,000 of its electric vehicles this month, higher than the 14,087 the China-based EV maker delivered in December 2021. Southwest Airlines (LUV) – Southwest said it planned to return to a regular flight schedule Friday and...
5 Tax and Investment Changes That Could Boost Your Finances in 2023 Amid Economic Uncertainty
Despite a difficult 2022, experts say there are key opportunities to boost your finances in the new year. Rising inflation has prompted updates from the IRS, broadly affecting Americans' finances, including retirement savings and taxes. And recent legislation, including "Secure 2.0" provisions, may present further options for 2023. After a...
Kelly Evans: If Anyone Utters the Following Phrases…
It's that time of year. Time to hear everyone's predictions for 2023; and time to reflect on whether anybody ever knows anything. Feels like not, after the year we've had. (Although there were a few standouts, which we'll highlight next week.) But this year, we've got some help in the...
Platinum Surged to Its Best Quarter Since 2008
Platinum rose almost 2% on Friday to $1,086 per troy ounce, up more than 26% from the start of the quarter. China has imported excessive amounts of platinum since 2019, according to the World Platinum Investment Council. The Council anticipates a platinum deficit in 2023, with demand growing by 19%,...
The Fed Won't Be What Drives Markets in 2023, Wealth Manager Says
The Federal Reserve played a major role in moving markets in 2022, driving a campaign of monetary tightening as it tried to combat inflation at multi-decade highs. Fed officials and economists expect rates to stay high next year, with reductions unlikely until 2024. Patrick Armstrong, chief investment officer at Plurimi...
Treasury Yields Rise Slightly on Final Day of 2022, 10-Year Yield Ends Year Below 4%
Treasury yields edged higher on Friday as traders wrapped up a brutal 2022 for bond investing and assessed the potential headwinds markets could face in the new year. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose about 4 basis points to 3.88%. The 2-year Treasury yield rose roughly 6 basis points and was last trading near 4.43%.
Land & Buildings Spots a Chance to Build Value in a Real Estate Play With Six Flags
Company: Six Flags Entertainment (SIX) Business: Six Flags is the largest regional theme park operator in the world and the largest operator of water parks in North America. They generate revenue primarily from selling admission to their parks and from the sale of food, beverages, merchandise and other products and services within the parks.
FTX's Japanese Users Will Be Able to Start Withdrawing Funds From February
FTX Japan says it is developing a system to resume withdrawals through the website of Liquid Japan, a crypto exchange it acquired earlier this year. Japanese FTX customers will be able to transfer assets from FTX Japan to Liquid Japan, and then withdraw from Liquid Japan, by mid-February. Clients of...
