ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
90min

Seattle Sounders close to new contract with USMNT midfielder Cristian Roldan

The Seattle Sounders are close to agreeing a new contract with key midfielder Cristian Roldan, according to reports. Roldan has been with the Sounders for nearly eight years since first joining the club in January 2015. Since then, the midfielder has gone on to make 279 appearances across all competitions and lifted two MLS Cup titles and the 2022 Concacaf Champions League.
SEATTLE, WA
thecomeback.com

Pac-12 receiver says his school will win national title next year

The Washington Huskies capped their 2022 college football season with a 27-20 victory over the Texas Longhorns in the Alamo Bowl. With the win, the Huskies finished the year 11-2, an impressive feat for first-year head coach Kalen DeBoer. However, according to one UW wide receiver, the team has its sights set on an even bigger finish next season.
SEATTLE, WA
Golf.com

The 10 best golf courses in Washington (2022/2023)

As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Washington. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Washington. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
SEATTLE, WA
Chronicle

Facing Eviction, Twitter Closes Seattle Office, Reports Say

After laying off 208 workers in Washington, Twitter is now facing eviction and will close its downtown Seattle office, according to reports Thursday by The New York Times and tech news publication Platformer. Since 2014, the social media company's Seattle office has been at Century Square tower downtown in a...
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

Twitter faces eviction in Seattle

Twitter's Seattle office is facing eviction. According to the Puget Sound Business Journal, the social media company stopped paying rent at its Seattle office. Now the company is facing eviction from the Century Square Tower in downtown Seattle. This comes after reports that Twitter CEO Elon Musk stopped paying rent...
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Alaska man who missed out on heart transplant opportunity coming to Seattle to be closer to hospital

Patrick Holland was on his way to Seattle from Fairbanks, Alaska, for a heart transplant when his plane was grounded because of the major winter storm that hit last week. “I felt destroyed. I had never experienced so many emotions, up and down rollercoaster, in my life,” Holland said. He was traveling with his brother. Shortly after his plane was grounded, he was informed the heart would go to someone else in need.
SEATTLE, WA
riptidefish.com

Squidding in Puget Sound, Washington

Seattle’s Puget Sound is bountiful with fishing choices, and although Salmon seems to overshadow all the rest, one event that draws out legions of locals is the annual squid migrations. Depending on the time of year and what the report is, squidding around here can be a boat or pier affair, both during the day or night.
SEATTLE, WA
a-z-animals.com

The Best Swimming Holes Near Seattle

Because Seattle is surrounded by water, it has a wide range of naturally occurring swimming locations. Canals, lakes, rivers, and, of course, the Puget Sound, all provide places for a quick dip. For those wanting to avoid seaweed and critters, there are also a few public outdoor pools. Dozens of...
SEATTLE, WA
The Stranger

A New King County Office Just Dropped, the Betty Bowen Award Winner Has Been Announced, and What Seattle Read This Year

Last month, the King County Council passed their massive $16.4 billion biennial budget. One thing of note is that the package established the creation of the Office of Economic Opportunity and Creative Economy. A very long title, but the purpose of the office is about workforce development, small business retention, and support for creatives and entrepreneurs.
SEATTLE, WA
pethelpful.com

Dad Goes Above and Beyond After Hummingbird Feeder Freezes in Seattle

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Winter Storm Elliot has been wreaking havoc across the United States throughout the week of Christmas, but there are still so many heartwarming moments that shine through despite it all. Just look at what one Seattle dad did when he noticed the frozen hummingbird feeder! After a hummingbird seemed to ask for help, he got creative with extension cables and a candle warmer.
SEATTLE, WA
petguide.com

Adoptable Dog of the Week - Chase

Aptly named, this energetic pooch is looking for active owners to share adventures with! Our Adoptable Dog of the Week is Chase, a little over 3 years old Treeing Walker Coonhound from Seattle, Washington. He is neutered, up to date on his vaccines, and microchipped. Chase needs a home without cats or young children but does get along well with other dogs so a canine sibling wouldn't be an issue.
SEATTLE, WA
90min

90min

1K+
Followers
14K+
Post
223K+
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy