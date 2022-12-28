Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Heart Failure Patient Misses Life-Saving Transplant on Heels of Flight Cancelled Mid-AirSharee B.Seattle, WA
After Seattle Cuts the Police Budget by 17%, Crime Rates Surge to All-Time HighsEden ReportsSeattle, WA
Tacoma remains under flood watch as poor weather conditions continueEdy ZooTacoma, WA
Washington witness says disc-shaped object tried to camouflage itselfRoger MarshPuyallup, WA
Chiefs Defeat Seahawks In Christmas Eve ShowdownChiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
Seattle Sounders close to new contract with USMNT midfielder Cristian Roldan
The Seattle Sounders are close to agreeing a new contract with key midfielder Cristian Roldan, according to reports. Roldan has been with the Sounders for nearly eight years since first joining the club in January 2015. Since then, the midfielder has gone on to make 279 appearances across all competitions and lifted two MLS Cup titles and the 2022 Concacaf Champions League.
thecomeback.com
Pac-12 receiver says his school will win national title next year
The Washington Huskies capped their 2022 college football season with a 27-20 victory over the Texas Longhorns in the Alamo Bowl. With the win, the Huskies finished the year 11-2, an impressive feat for first-year head coach Kalen DeBoer. However, according to one UW wide receiver, the team has its sights set on an even bigger finish next season.
Longtime Seattle family restaurant shares recipe for NYE parties
SEATTLE — This year marks the first time the Space Needle will welcome back in-person crowds since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020. Recent changes in pandemic guidelines have also prompted more people to host their own in-person New Year's Eve gatherings. To help people get ready for the...
Golf.com
The 10 best golf courses in Washington (2022/2023)
As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Washington. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Washington. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
Winter wonderland: Who won 2022 Washington high school holiday basketball tournaments?
There's nothing like holiday-tournament hoops! Here is a round-up of the winter-holiday high school basketball tournaments going on in Washington - or out-of-state events that Washington programs won. HARDWOOD INVITE in SeattleWinner: Garfield boys (defeated Roosevelt from OR in finals) MVP: Jaylin ...
Chronicle
Facing Eviction, Twitter Closes Seattle Office, Reports Say
After laying off 208 workers in Washington, Twitter is now facing eviction and will close its downtown Seattle office, according to reports Thursday by The New York Times and tech news publication Platformer. Since 2014, the social media company's Seattle office has been at Century Square tower downtown in a...
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: 2023 arrives in quiet fashion for the Pacific Northwest!
SEATTLE - Happy New Year everyone! From all of us at FOX 13 be safe and well as we say goodbye to 2022 and ring in 2023!. New Year's celebrations at the Needle will happen under mostly cloudy skies with temps in the low 40s. We're holding out the rain this year!
KUOW
Twitter faces eviction in Seattle
Twitter's Seattle office is facing eviction. According to the Puget Sound Business Journal, the social media company stopped paying rent at its Seattle office. Now the company is facing eviction from the Century Square Tower in downtown Seattle. This comes after reports that Twitter CEO Elon Musk stopped paying rent...
Alaska man who missed out on heart transplant opportunity coming to Seattle to be closer to hospital
Patrick Holland was on his way to Seattle from Fairbanks, Alaska, for a heart transplant when his plane was grounded because of the major winter storm that hit last week. “I felt destroyed. I had never experienced so many emotions, up and down rollercoaster, in my life,” Holland said. He was traveling with his brother. Shortly after his plane was grounded, he was informed the heart would go to someone else in need.
3 Videos that Prove Seattle should be Terrified of Snow
Winter has been in full swing for a little while now, Eastern Washington and Snoqualmie pass has already gotten their yearly dumping of snow and there's still more to come. Western Washington also got a heavy dose of snow and freezing weather, which is a recipe for disaster. Every year...
Central Washington State Metro Area Jumps Toward top of Nation's List for Rising Costs
The cost of living has skyrocketed in Seattle over recent years, but it could be worse. At least you don’t live in Wenatchee. According to an analysis of all U.S. metro areas by Bloomberg, Wenatchee has risen fastest in the rankings of America’s costliest places to live since 2010.
Chronicle
A Washington Metro Topped Nation's List for Rising Costs — and It Wasn't Seattle
The cost of living has skyrocketed in Seattle over recent years, but it could be worse. At least you don't live in Wenatchee. According to an analysis of all U.S. metro areas by Bloomberg, Wenatchee has risen fastest in the rankings of America's costliest places to live since 2010. Wenatchee...
riptidefish.com
Squidding in Puget Sound, Washington
Seattle’s Puget Sound is bountiful with fishing choices, and although Salmon seems to overshadow all the rest, one event that draws out legions of locals is the annual squid migrations. Depending on the time of year and what the report is, squidding around here can be a boat or pier affair, both during the day or night.
a-z-animals.com
The Best Swimming Holes Near Seattle
Because Seattle is surrounded by water, it has a wide range of naturally occurring swimming locations. Canals, lakes, rivers, and, of course, the Puget Sound, all provide places for a quick dip. For those wanting to avoid seaweed and critters, there are also a few public outdoor pools. Dozens of...
The Stranger
A New King County Office Just Dropped, the Betty Bowen Award Winner Has Been Announced, and What Seattle Read This Year
Last month, the King County Council passed their massive $16.4 billion biennial budget. One thing of note is that the package established the creation of the Office of Economic Opportunity and Creative Economy. A very long title, but the purpose of the office is about workforce development, small business retention, and support for creatives and entrepreneurs.
Gamez: How I got back to Seattle after flight was canceled in Vegas
It was a wonderful holiday with family back in Michigan with my in-laws, sans the blizzard-like conditions that blew in from Canada. But on the way home, I knew something was off. First, it started when we arrived in Detroit and waited almost two hours for a ride-share to pick...
pethelpful.com
Dad Goes Above and Beyond After Hummingbird Feeder Freezes in Seattle
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Winter Storm Elliot has been wreaking havoc across the United States throughout the week of Christmas, but there are still so many heartwarming moments that shine through despite it all. Just look at what one Seattle dad did when he noticed the frozen hummingbird feeder! After a hummingbird seemed to ask for help, he got creative with extension cables and a candle warmer.
petguide.com
Adoptable Dog of the Week - Chase
Aptly named, this energetic pooch is looking for active owners to share adventures with! Our Adoptable Dog of the Week is Chase, a little over 3 years old Treeing Walker Coonhound from Seattle, Washington. He is neutered, up to date on his vaccines, and microchipped. Chase needs a home without cats or young children but does get along well with other dogs so a canine sibling wouldn't be an issue.
Seattle, Washington
City of Seattle and Residents Respond to Unprecedented, Climate Change-Fueled Flooding in South Park
The climate crisis – and its consequences – are not just a future challenge but clearly felt right now in Seattle as heavy rains have pushed the Duwamish River over its banks and flooded numerous homes and businesses in Seattle’s South Park neighborhood. South Park is a...
PHOTOS: King Tide brings in boatloads of driftwood to Three Tree Point
A 13.67 high “King Tide” brought in boatloads of driftwood to beaches along Burien’s Three Tree Point neighborhood – but luckily not much damage – on Tuesday morning, Dec. 27, 2022. According to the WA State Department of Ecology, “King Tides” are defined as the...
