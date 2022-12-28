Read full article on original website
Lake Charles American Press
Cowgirls close out 2022 on sour note, fall to Lamar in conference opener
It has not been the type of start the Cowgirls wanted or expected. Not to the season, not to the conference and certainly not for Saturday’s game in Beaumont, Texas. McNeese State’s women’s basketball team closed 2022 and opened Southland Conference play with a thud against rival Lamar in the Montagne Center.
Lake Charles American Press
Cowboys move into new year with conference opening win
Battle tested or battle scared, that was the question about the Cowboys. After a rough schedule to start the season, one that saw them play four Top 25 teams on the road and go just 3-10, few knew which it was. Saturday McNeese State showed that those games for a...
Lake Charles American Press
Hope for healthy new year: Rested Cowgirls return
Hoping time off would help heal injuries, the Cowgirls open conference play against a familiar foe. The McNeese State women travel to Beaumont, Texas, today to begin conference play against Lamar. The Cowgirls are coming off a rough pre-conference slate that saw them go 3-8. But improved play of late...
Lake Charles American Press
It matters more today: Conference schedule begins
About a month ago, the Cowboys renewed a rivalry with a home victory over Lamar. It was nice but today the teams meet today in Beaumont, Texas, for a game that not only closes out 2022 but opens Southland Conference play. “This being a league game means it matters more,”...
Ann Martin Marshall
Ann Martin Marshall
Ann Martin Collins Marshall, 74, of Lake Charles, passed away at 8:43 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, in her residence. Mrs. Marshall was born on July 18, 1948, in Lake Charles, where she lived all of her life and was a graduate of St. Charles Academy. Following graduation, she furthered her education at McNeese State University where she graduated with a teaching degree in 1969 and belonged to Chi Omega Sorority. She continued her education to obtain a master’s degree in education from the University of New Orleans. Mrs. Marshall taught in numerous schools in Calcasieu Parish but most of her career was spent teaching at J.I. Watson in Iowa. She was a strong woman of faith and was an active member at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church where she sang in the church choir and belonged to the ACTS group.
Lake Charles American Press
Top honors: Kristi Russell, Jose Cobain and Eric Heinen named Calcasieu Principals of the Year
The Calcasieu Parish school system has honored three standout principals for the 2022-2023 school year. Kristi Russell, 47, has been honored as CPSB’s Elementary Principal of the Year and Jose Cobain, 39, was named Middle School Principal of the Year, both after only four years in their positions. Long-time administrator Eric Heinen, 48, was selected as the High School Principal of the Year.
Theresa Ledet
Theresa Ledet
Theresa Popillion Ledet was born on Nov. 22,1948, to Banard Popillion and Sylvester Popillion Sr. Theresa worked for Lake Charles Memorial Hospital for approximately 30 years until her retirement when she became a private caregiver for several individuals. She also owned and operated a booth at a local flea market for many years upon her death.
KPLC TV
First Alert Forecast: A brief dry-out begins. Continued mild
Clouds and isolated showers may linger through the day Friday and possibly into early Saturday as the jetstream will remain overhead. We will see clearing by midday Saturday, if not earlier, with sunshine by the afternoon. Temperatures will not drop too much behind this cold front. Lows by Saturday and Sunday will fall into the low to mid 50s with afternoon highs still in the low to mid 70s. These temperatures are above normal for this time of the year.
Lake Charles American Press
Top Story of 2022: Murderer Kevin Daigle sentenced to death in October
Kevin Daigle was sentenced to death in October for the 2015 fatal shooting of Louisiana State Police Trooper Steven Vincent. After one hour of deliberations three months earlier, the jurors in the penalty phase of Daigle’s first-degree murder conviction unanimously agreed to the death penalty sentence, later ordered by Judge Clayton Davis.
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Locating Theft Suspect with Active Warrants
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Locating Theft Suspect with Active Warrants. Vernon Parish, Louisiana – On December 27, 2022, the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that it is seeking information relating to the whereabouts of Donna Jordan. According to authorities, Jordan has outstanding warrants in relation to a...
Lake Charles American Press
12/29: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Corey James Brooks, 35, 2000 3rd Ave. — threatening a public official. Bond: $10,000. Kristie Mae Leslie, 36, 4314 La. 1256 No. 117, Sulphur — domestic abuse battery, child endangerment; battery of a police officer. Aaron Albert Hall,...
Louisiana to receive $150M federal grant to replace aging Calcasieu River Bridge
(The Center Square) — The U.S. Department of Transportation has awarded Louisiana $150 million in grant funding to replace the I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge, officials announced this week. The grant, administered through a federal MEGA Grant Program to support large projects with regional impacts, will help to replace the bridge with a larger six lane structure that includes walking and bike paths, higher clearance, center barriers and other improvements. "This...
Lake Charles American Press
$150M in additional funds for new 1-10 Calcasieu River Bridge
The Interstate 10-Calcasieu River Bridge replacement project has received additional funding through a $150 million Mega Grant that has been awarded by the U.S. Department of Transportation. This competitive grant will be distributed as part of the DOT’s Mega Program, or National Infrastructure Project Assistance Program, and is part of...
Lake Charles American Press
Top Stories of 2022 — 5: Calcasieu schools attempt to find COVID balance
Calcasieu Parish students returned to school in January 2022 with a desire for normalcy. State COVID-19 restrictions and instructions loosened into “guidance,” and former Calcasieu Parish School Board Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus followed the theme of “balance.”. “It’s balance for us on COVID,” he told the American Press....
