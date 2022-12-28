Ann Martin Collins Marshall, 74, of Lake Charles, passed away at 8:43 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, in her residence. Mrs. Marshall was born on July 18, 1948, in Lake Charles, where she lived all of her life and was a graduate of St. Charles Academy. Following graduation, she furthered her education at McNeese State University where she graduated with a teaching degree in 1969 and belonged to Chi Omega Sorority. She continued her education to obtain a master’s degree in education from the University of New Orleans. Mrs. Marshall taught in numerous schools in Calcasieu Parish but most of her career was spent teaching at J.I. Watson in Iowa. She was a strong woman of faith and was an active member at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church where she sang in the church choir and belonged to the ACTS group.

