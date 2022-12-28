After outcry over condition of roads over the holiday weekend, Pittsfield official defends city’s response to Friday’s storm

We had the same weather in Rutland Vermont where I now live and PLOW! The roads from here all the way back to the Berkshires where burnt right down to blacktop as I traveled to Pittsfield on Christmas Eve. It wasn’t until I hit the Pittsfield lanesboro line on route 7 that I experienced any snow on the roads. Soooooo??? My thought was they didn’t apply any salt!!
it's all one big joke 3 days later and the roads are just starting to be ok and yes it was only Pittsfield with a problem and will continue to be that way
I came home to visit family for the holidays and ended up hitting black ice because of the unplowed and untreated roads. I drove all the way from the other end of the state — no issues anywhere along the way, including in Lee and Lenox. But once I hit my old hometown of Pittsfield, it was a bad as I’ve ever seen it. An absolute disgrace and a major public safety issue. And the entire time I was out and about on 12/23-12/25, I didn’t see a single plow or salt/sander. Not one. If you have people running the city that are okay with allowing that much risk to your public safety, maybe it’s time to get new people in leadership roles.
