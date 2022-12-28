Cheryl K. Childers, 73, of Lander Wyoming died in her home on December 19, 2022. She was born on July 29, 1949 to Kermit and Agnes Maristuen in Glasgow, Montana. She grew up in Malta, Montana and graduated from Malta High School. Cheryl met her husband, Jerry, of 49 years at a fiddlers contest and they were married a quick six weeks later. Most of her career was spent working as a cook, a dietary supervisor and helped with her husband’s manufacturing business. She and her husband raised their children in Sheridan and Lander, WY.

