SIMPSON, La. (KALB) - We have an update on the story we aired previously concerning questions around the appointment of the Village of Simpson’s interim police chief. Recently the Village of Simpson appointed Darrel Wise as an interim police chief. KALB had received several messages from concerned viewers about possible ethics violations, because Wise’s daughter, Heather Wise Parker, is a member of the council that voted wise in. Although, we also learned that Wise-Parker abstained from the vote.

SIMPSON, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO