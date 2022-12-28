ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kalb.com

Town of Ball opens new playground, swears in elected officials

BALL, La. (KALB) - On Saturday, Dec. 31, the Town of Ball officially opened a new children’s playground across from the Town Hall. The playground was completed partly because Ball was the recipient of the Lowe’s Hometown Grant. Ball was one of three communities in Louisiana to receive the grant, the others being Shreveport and New Orleans.
BALL, LA
kalb.com

5 arrested regarding death of Winnfield infant

WINNFIELD, La. (KNOE) - Four adults and one juvenile were arrested following the death of an infant in Winnfield. Winnfield Fire and Rescue and EMS responded to a 911 call on Dec. 19, 2022, regarding an unresponsive infant on Louisiana Street. The infant was taken to Winn Parish Medical Center...
WINNFIELD, LA
kalb.com

NSU Demons drop SLC opener to Texas A&M-Corpus Christi

2022 has come to a close. Before we get to the year ahead, your local station looks back at the year in crime, court, the military, local politics, state politics and sports. Appointment of Simpson’s interim police chief determined to be legal. Updated: Dec. 30, 2022 at 6:39 PM...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
kalb.com

RPSO warns of jury duty scam

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a recent jury duty scam. RPSO said someone will call, identifying themselves as a deputy sheriff, attempting to collect a fine because the victim did not show up for jury duty. Law enforcement will...
RAPIDES PARISH, LA
kalb.com

APD: Fireworks in city limits are still illegal

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Shooting off fireworks inside the Alexandria city limits is still illegal. The Alexandria Police Department is asking everyone to refrain from using fireworks and especially shooting firearms into the air at midnight on New Year’s Eve. APD is wanting everyone to start the New Year...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
Natchitoches Times

Pastor voices goodwill message amid change

The United Methodist Church, one of the largest U.S. denominations, will see an exodus of 58 Louisiana congregations Dec. 31. While the exiting congregations represent a small fraction of the more than 400 United Methodist Churches in Louisiana, the number has garnered attention. Pastor Gary Willis of First United Methodist...
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Elderly Man with Health Problems Missing Since December 23

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Elderly Man with Health Problems Missing Since December 23. On December 27, 2022, the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office and Alexandria Police Department announced that they are asking for help locating missing person Ervin Bibbins, 79, who was last seen at his daughter’s home on Westwood Boulevard around 7:00 pm on Friday, December 23, 2022.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Appointment of Simpson’s interim police chief determined to be legal

SIMPSON, La. (KALB) - We have an update on the story we aired previously concerning questions around the appointment of the Village of Simpson’s interim police chief. Recently the Village of Simpson appointed Darrel Wise as an interim police chief. KALB had received several messages from concerned viewers about possible ethics violations, because Wise’s daughter, Heather Wise Parker, is a member of the council that voted wise in. Although, we also learned that Wise-Parker abstained from the vote.
SIMPSON, LA
kalb.com

Ethics questioned in Simpson over appointment of interim police chief

VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - On Sunday, December 18, the Village of Simpson held a special meeting in order for the council to select an interim police chief. Darrel Wise was appointed to the position. However, News Channel 5 started to receive messages from viewers who were concerned about possible...
SIMPSON, LA
kalb.com

Day 1 of the ‘Light It Up Shootout’ in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - School may be out for the holidays, but the court is lit up with athletes from across Cenla at Alexandria Senior High School. The last two games of the day featured an ASH doubleheader, starting with the Lady Trojans facing the Hicks Pirates. Hicks controlled the...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
ktalnews.com

Natchitoches boy, 8, accidentally shot with stolen gun

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Sheriff’s office investigators in Natchitoches Parish are looking into how an 8-year-old got hold of the stolen gun that he used to shoot himself accidentally. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies and Natchitoches Regional Medical Center EMS were called to the boy’s home near...
NATCHITOCHES, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy