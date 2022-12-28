Read full article on original website
Town of Ball opens new playground, swears in elected officials
BALL, La. (KALB) - On Saturday, Dec. 31, the Town of Ball officially opened a new children’s playground across from the Town Hall. The playground was completed partly because Ball was the recipient of the Lowe’s Hometown Grant. Ball was one of three communities in Louisiana to receive the grant, the others being Shreveport and New Orleans.
What's the difference between Cajun and Creole? The answer is more nuanced than you might think.
In Lafayette, you can eat a Cajun Samurai pizza after cheering on the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns football team to victory at Cajun Field, next to the Cajundome. Opelousas recently hosted the Holy Ghost Creole Festival, two miles from the Creole Heritage Folklife Center and two hours from the Creole Heritage Center in Natchitoches.
5 arrested regarding death of Winnfield infant
WINNFIELD, La. (KNOE) - Four adults and one juvenile were arrested following the death of an infant in Winnfield. Winnfield Fire and Rescue and EMS responded to a 911 call on Dec. 19, 2022, regarding an unresponsive infant on Louisiana Street. The infant was taken to Winn Parish Medical Center...
Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office gets sweet surprise from family of Kaylen Gehrke
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Family of Kaylen Gehrke, the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s office archeologist who suffered a sudden medical emergency and died; delivered sweet treats as a thank you for the office’s support during their families darkest moment. Kaylen Gehrke, 24, passed away suddenly in Kisactchie...
NSU Demons drop SLC opener to Texas A&M-Corpus Christi
2022 has come to a close. Before we get to the year ahead, your local station looks back at the year in crime, court, the military, local politics, state politics and sports. Appointment of Simpson’s interim police chief determined to be legal. Updated: Dec. 30, 2022 at 6:39 PM...
RPSO warns of jury duty scam
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a recent jury duty scam. RPSO said someone will call, identifying themselves as a deputy sheriff, attempting to collect a fine because the victim did not show up for jury duty. Law enforcement will...
APD: Fireworks in city limits are still illegal
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Shooting off fireworks inside the Alexandria city limits is still illegal. The Alexandria Police Department is asking everyone to refrain from using fireworks and especially shooting firearms into the air at midnight on New Year’s Eve. APD is wanting everyone to start the New Year...
New La. OGB pharmaceutical contract will move forward; takes effect January 1
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The new $2 billion pharmacy contract between the La. Office of Group Benefits and CVS Caremark will, in fact, move forward and take effect on January 1, despite attempts to have it revised. According to a release from the Louisiana Senate, a judge in the 19th...
Tree House Children’s Museum plans to rebuild after vehicle crashes into wall
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - While most of us were anticipating a visit from Santa on Christmas Eve, the Tree House Children’s Museum in Alexandria received a surprise from a different kind of visitor. In the early morning hours of December 23, a driver lost control of his pickup truck...
Pastor voices goodwill message amid change
The United Methodist Church, one of the largest U.S. denominations, will see an exodus of 58 Louisiana congregations Dec. 31. While the exiting congregations represent a small fraction of the more than 400 United Methodist Churches in Louisiana, the number has garnered attention. Pastor Gary Willis of First United Methodist...
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Elderly Man with Health Problems Missing Since December 23
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Elderly Man with Health Problems Missing Since December 23. On December 27, 2022, the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office and Alexandria Police Department announced that they are asking for help locating missing person Ervin Bibbins, 79, who was last seen at his daughter’s home on Westwood Boulevard around 7:00 pm on Friday, December 23, 2022.
Louisiana woman stabbed to death, son arrested
A man has been arrested after he allegedly stabbed and killed his 56-year-old mother.
Appointment of Simpson’s interim police chief determined to be legal
SIMPSON, La. (KALB) - We have an update on the story we aired previously concerning questions around the appointment of the Village of Simpson’s interim police chief. Recently the Village of Simpson appointed Darrel Wise as an interim police chief. KALB had received several messages from concerned viewers about possible ethics violations, because Wise’s daughter, Heather Wise Parker, is a member of the council that voted wise in. Although, we also learned that Wise-Parker abstained from the vote.
Natchitoches police investigate negligent homicide death of 1-year-old on Christmas Day
Alena Noakes speaks with Lt. Gov. Bill Nungesser to share the latest on the state's preparations for the Rose Parade in California. On December 18, the Village of Simpson held a special meeting in order for the council to select an interim police chief, which has sparked concerns over ethical violations.
98-year-old Louisiana woman among two killed after car rear-ends tractor trailer
LOUISIANA (KLFY) Two people died Thursday morning when their vehicle rear-ended a tractor trailer that was parked on the shoulder of Hwy. 190 in Pointe Coupee Parish. Police have identified the victims as mother and daughter, Barbara Dobard Rigby, 69 and Maynette Dobard, 98 of Alexandria. According to State Police, the preliminary investigation has […]
Ethics questioned in Simpson over appointment of interim police chief
VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - On Sunday, December 18, the Village of Simpson held a special meeting in order for the council to select an interim police chief. Darrel Wise was appointed to the position. However, News Channel 5 started to receive messages from viewers who were concerned about possible...
Day 1 of the ‘Light It Up Shootout’ in Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - School may be out for the holidays, but the court is lit up with athletes from across Cenla at Alexandria Senior High School. The last two games of the day featured an ASH doubleheader, starting with the Lady Trojans facing the Hicks Pirates. Hicks controlled the...
Heroic neighbor saves Christmas
"It's hard knowing that we started a few memories and me and my wife even got married in the house and our anniversary actually comes up on the 31st of this month."
Natchitoches boy, 8, accidentally shot with stolen gun
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Sheriff’s office investigators in Natchitoches Parish are looking into how an 8-year-old got hold of the stolen gun that he used to shoot himself accidentally. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies and Natchitoches Regional Medical Center EMS were called to the boy’s home near...
NSU Lady Demons fall in hard-fought battle with Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - Northwestern State pulled within striking distance of Texas A&M-Corpus Christi late in the fourth quarter but was unable to produce the needed shot in a 65-50 conference-opening loss Friday, Dec. 30. Shelby Rayner and Jiselle Woodson each made three-pointers in the fourth quarter, Rayner with less...
