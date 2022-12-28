ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocala, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

ocala-news.com

First Friday Art Walk returns to Downtown Ocala on January 6

The next installment of the First Friday Art Walk will take place in downtown Ocala on Friday, January 6, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The art walk is held on the first Friday of each month, beginning in September and running through May. Here is a list of the activities that will be included in January’s event:
OCALA, FL
lakeandsumterstyle.com

The Lady of the Lakes Renaissance Faire

The Lady of the Lakes Renaissance Faire was held Nov. 4-6 and Nov. 12-13 in Tavares. Hosted by The Education Foundation of Lake County, the Faire featured medieval-themed entertainment, food, drinks, interactive games, and fun. Guests were invited to participate by dressing up and shopping for goods from more than 50 artisans working in mediums such as sculpting, candle-making, jewelry, pottery, leather work, garb and more. Every dollar raised from the event goes to teachers and students in Lake County Public Schools.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Bowl-2-Build Bowlathon returns next week to benefit Habitat for Humanity of Marion County

An annual bowling event to benefit the Habitat for Humanity of Marion County is returning to Ocala next week. The 12th Annual Bowl-2-Build Bowlathon will take place on Thursday, January 5, from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at AMF Galaxy West Lanes, which is located at 1818 SW 17th Street. The theme of this year’s event is “Jurassic Bowl,” and participants are encouraged to dress as their favorite Jurassic movie character.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala’s holiday schedule to impact residential garbage pickup next week

City of Ocala business offices will be closed on Monday, January 2, 2023, in observance of New Year’s Day. According to the city, the residential and commercial sanitation schedule for the week of Monday, January 2 through Friday, January 6 will be as follows:. Residential sanitation and Waste Pro...
OCALA, FL
Ocala Gazette

10 stories that shaped Ocala in 2022 (Part 2)

6. March tornado caused $15 million-plus in damages. A line of strong thunderstorms produced an EF-1 tornado that barreled through parts of southwest Ocala and Marion County in the early morning of March 12 causing more than $15 million in damages to buildings, car dealerships and homes in the Country Oaks, Saddleworth Green and El Dorado neighborhoods.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala Fire Rescue offers tips to help veterans affected by fireworks

As residents and visitors across Marion County prepare to celebrate the new year, Ocala Fire Rescue is offering several tips to help make New Year’s Eve more inclusive for veterans with Post-traumatic Stress Disorder. PTSD can occur after a person experiences trauma including, but not limited to, the stress...
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Marion County Pets: Fig, Gray, and Danish

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable, adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes. First up is a four-year-old who is the ideal companion Fig. She is a Shepherd mix who enjoys the nice quite life. Next up is a kitty...
MARION COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Remembering Rosewood: Descendants mark racial violence that razed Florida town 100 years ago

'Yes, it's been 100 years, but there was a lot of life that was snuffed out, prematurely, and for no reason at all.'. Lizzie Robinson Jenkins’ living room walls are covered in neat rows and columns of early 1900s history. Tables are littered with artifacts from her aunt including frayed handkerchiefs and a metal coin purse — family heirlooms almost lost to hate.
LEVY COUNTY, FL
lakeandsumterstyle.com

Coney Island Drive-Inn

Relish an American food phenomenon at Coney Island Drive-Inn. It’s always fun to search for the top dog. That is why I eagerly anticipated my inaugural journey to Coney Island Drive-Inn, a Brooksville staple since 1960 that recently opened a location in Wildwood. Cities across the U.S. claim ownership...
BROOKSVILLE, FL
villages-news.com

Alligator And Cormorant At Pond Near Rohan Recreation Center

Cormorants love to go on shore to spread their wings in order to dry off. This cormorant no doubt is looking to the top of a nearby tree to dry off on rather than anywhere near that occupied shoreline near the Rohan Recreation Center in The Villages. Thanks to Julie Walfield for sharing!
THE VILLAGES, FL
wuft.org

Growing, growing, gone: Marion County residents bemoan development surge

The air in McPherson Complex Auditorium in Ocala, once stale with bureaucracy, surged with something much more urgent upon the introduction of Item 7. Items 1-6 on the Marion County Commission planning and zoning agenda – ensnared in traps of technical jargon and dusted with mundane details – didn’t hold much interest, but Item 7, a proposal for a new luxury housing development, was different.
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Williston and Gainesville hold food distributions

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There are food distributions in Williston and Gainesville on Friday. The event in Williston starts at 11:30 a.m. and the one in Gainesville start at 1 p.m. The distribution will run on a first come, first serve basis while supplies last. The Williston distribution is held...
GAINESVILLE, FL

