FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Social Scene | January 2023
Thousands of people were on hand for Light Up Ocala,. the beloved annual tradition that helps kick off the holidays.
ocala-news.com
First Friday Art Walk returns to Downtown Ocala on January 6
The next installment of the First Friday Art Walk will take place in downtown Ocala on Friday, January 6, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The art walk is held on the first Friday of each month, beginning in September and running through May. Here is a list of the activities that will be included in January’s event:
lakeandsumterstyle.com
The Lady of the Lakes Renaissance Faire
The Lady of the Lakes Renaissance Faire was held Nov. 4-6 and Nov. 12-13 in Tavares. Hosted by The Education Foundation of Lake County, the Faire featured medieval-themed entertainment, food, drinks, interactive games, and fun. Guests were invited to participate by dressing up and shopping for goods from more than 50 artisans working in mediums such as sculpting, candle-making, jewelry, pottery, leather work, garb and more. Every dollar raised from the event goes to teachers and students in Lake County Public Schools.
ocala-news.com
Bowl-2-Build Bowlathon returns next week to benefit Habitat for Humanity of Marion County
An annual bowling event to benefit the Habitat for Humanity of Marion County is returning to Ocala next week. The 12th Annual Bowl-2-Build Bowlathon will take place on Thursday, January 5, from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at AMF Galaxy West Lanes, which is located at 1818 SW 17th Street. The theme of this year’s event is “Jurassic Bowl,” and participants are encouraged to dress as their favorite Jurassic movie character.
ocala-news.com
Ocala’s holiday schedule to impact residential garbage pickup next week
City of Ocala business offices will be closed on Monday, January 2, 2023, in observance of New Year’s Day. According to the city, the residential and commercial sanitation schedule for the week of Monday, January 2 through Friday, January 6 will be as follows:. Residential sanitation and Waste Pro...
villages-news.com
7. Residents outraged at paying for replacement of windmill and water tower at Brownwood
Residents were outraged when they learned the 10-year-old windmill and water tower at Brownwood Paddock Square were rotting – and they would have the pleasure of paying to replace the purely decorative structures. It was the No. 7 story in The Villages in 2022. The windmill and water tower...
WCJB
Marion County issues notice to Rainbow Lakes Estates after failing water monitoring requirements
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County officials are sending out a notice to residents of the Rainbow Lakes Estates neighborhood after failing to meet water quality monitoring requirements. Officials announced the county did not collect the required lead and copper samples to study the water supply. According to the county,...
10 stories that shaped Ocala in 2022 (Part 2)
6. March tornado caused $15 million-plus in damages. A line of strong thunderstorms produced an EF-1 tornado that barreled through parts of southwest Ocala and Marion County in the early morning of March 12 causing more than $15 million in damages to buildings, car dealerships and homes in the Country Oaks, Saddleworth Green and El Dorado neighborhoods.
villages-news.com
9. Villagers contend noise from Florida Turnpike preventing them from enjoying Villages lifestyle
More than 200 Villagers signed a petition calling for action on noise from the Florida Turnpike. The topic of Turnpike noise was the No. 9 story in The Villages in 2022. Harold Meyer of the Village of Monarch Grove led the effort about the “unbearable” noise coming from the turnpike.
ocala-news.com
Two Marion County residents share their thoughts on Christmas traditions
In response to a recent letter from an Ocala resident who no longer wants to go “all out” for Christmas, two residents from Marion County wrote in to share their thoughts on this topic. “We don’t need presents and trees to celebrate Christmas. That has been something that...
WESH
'Losing a big piece of history': Historic DeLand hotel at risk of collapsing
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — It appears the dreams for a historic DeLand hotel will have to change. Despite recent restoration work, the city now says the old Putnam Hotel could collapse and is beyond repair. "DeLand's definitely losing a big piece of history," resident Corey Beam said. The Putnam...
ocala-news.com
Ocala Fire Rescue offers tips to help veterans affected by fireworks
As residents and visitors across Marion County prepare to celebrate the new year, Ocala Fire Rescue is offering several tips to help make New Year’s Eve more inclusive for veterans with Post-traumatic Stress Disorder. PTSD can occur after a person experiences trauma including, but not limited to, the stress...
WCJB
Marion County Pets: Fig, Gray, and Danish
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable, adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes. First up is a four-year-old who is the ideal companion Fig. She is a Shepherd mix who enjoys the nice quite life. Next up is a kitty...
floridapolitics.com
Remembering Rosewood: Descendants mark racial violence that razed Florida town 100 years ago
'Yes, it's been 100 years, but there was a lot of life that was snuffed out, prematurely, and for no reason at all.'. Lizzie Robinson Jenkins’ living room walls are covered in neat rows and columns of early 1900s history. Tables are littered with artifacts from her aunt including frayed handkerchiefs and a metal coin purse — family heirlooms almost lost to hate.
lakeandsumterstyle.com
Coney Island Drive-Inn
Relish an American food phenomenon at Coney Island Drive-Inn. It’s always fun to search for the top dog. That is why I eagerly anticipated my inaugural journey to Coney Island Drive-Inn, a Brooksville staple since 1960 that recently opened a location in Wildwood. Cities across the U.S. claim ownership...
villages-news.com
Alligator And Cormorant At Pond Near Rohan Recreation Center
Cormorants love to go on shore to spread their wings in order to dry off. This cormorant no doubt is looking to the top of a nearby tree to dry off on rather than anywhere near that occupied shoreline near the Rohan Recreation Center in The Villages. Thanks to Julie Walfield for sharing!
wuft.org
Growing, growing, gone: Marion County residents bemoan development surge
The air in McPherson Complex Auditorium in Ocala, once stale with bureaucracy, surged with something much more urgent upon the introduction of Item 7. Items 1-6 on the Marion County Commission planning and zoning agenda – ensnared in traps of technical jargon and dusted with mundane details – didn’t hold much interest, but Item 7, a proposal for a new luxury housing development, was different.
ocala-news.com
Date Night at Discovery Center returns in January to explore water-themed exhibit
The popular Date Night series at Discovery Center will return on Friday, January 27, 2023, to take participating couples on an H20 adventure through rivers, lakes, and streams, as well as into the atmosphere. The unique and fun experience for adults will begin at 6:30 p.m. with light appetizers and...
Zoning changes proposed for overcrowded schools in southwest Marion County
The Marion County School Board is considering a proposal to change the zoning for several schools that are overcrowded in the southwest area of the county. Students who attend Horizon Academy, Liberty Middle School, Sunrise Elementary School and Marion Oaks Elementary School may have the school they are zoned for change in the 2023-24 school year.
WCJB
Williston and Gainesville hold food distributions
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There are food distributions in Williston and Gainesville on Friday. The event in Williston starts at 11:30 a.m. and the one in Gainesville start at 1 p.m. The distribution will run on a first come, first serve basis while supplies last. The Williston distribution is held...
