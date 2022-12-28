The Lady of the Lakes Renaissance Faire was held Nov. 4-6 and Nov. 12-13 in Tavares. Hosted by The Education Foundation of Lake County, the Faire featured medieval-themed entertainment, food, drinks, interactive games, and fun. Guests were invited to participate by dressing up and shopping for goods from more than 50 artisans working in mediums such as sculpting, candle-making, jewelry, pottery, leather work, garb and more. Every dollar raised from the event goes to teachers and students in Lake County Public Schools.

LAKE COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO