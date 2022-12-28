ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luzerne County, PA

Luzerne County teen accused of over $200 Walmart theft

By Vivian Muniz
 4 days ago

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police arrested a 16-year-old after they say he was found stealing over $200 worth of items from a Walmart in Luzerne County.

Woman charged with firing shots, pistol-whipping man

According to Pennsylvania State Police, around 6:00 p.m. troopers responded to a report of theft at the Hazle Township Walmart.

During an investigation, police found a 16-year-old girl from Freeland failed to pay for multiple items.

The teen allegedly stole various food items that equaled $113.75 and clothing items valued at $113 totaling an amount of $227 worth of items.

Charges have been filed through the juvenile district court.

