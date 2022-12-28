Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Japanese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Great And Affordable Weekend Gateways In MassachusettsLIFE_HACKSMassachusetts State
3 Places To Get Italian Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Newburgh Heights Police Apprehend Teens Crashing a Stolen Car Without a Fatal Incident Following a Police ChaseBrown on ClevelandNewburgh Heights, OH
Related
Trent Williams identifies 49ers’ biggest challenge heading into the playoffs
The San Francisco 49ers are treating their New Year's Day matchup against Las Vegas Raiders like a playoff game. Even though the Niners have had the division wrapped up since Week 15, and clinched a playoff spot, now is not the time to take your foot off the gas. San...
49ers’ Brock Purdy, DeMeco Ryans wary of ‘very dangerous’ Raiders
The San Francisco 49ers won't have to face quarterback Derek Carr when they travel to Allegiant Stadium this weekend to play the Las Vegas Raiders. The veteran has been benched in favor of Jarrett Stidham. As a result, the 49ers are heavy favorites in the New Year's Day matchup. However, the team isn't taking their upcoming opponent lightly despite this being Stidham's first career start.
Chiefs can help 49ers enter the record books in Week 18
Apparently, playing the San Francisco 49ers takes a toll on an opponent. NFL teams are 0-14 in the week immediately following a game against head coach Kyle Shanahan's squad and coordinator DeMeco Ryans' top-ranked defense. What about the Kansas City Chiefs, who beat the Tennessee Titans in overtime after beating...
Teddy Bridgewater reportedly suffered notable injury against Patriots
The Miami Dolphins’ season is in freefall, and the team apparently got more bad news regarding the status of quarterback Teddy Bridgewater. Bridgewater left Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots with an injury, and the belief is he suffered a broken finger on his throwing hand, according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.... The post Teddy Bridgewater reportedly suffered notable injury against Patriots appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Justin Jefferson nails ref with helmet on sidelines
Justin Jefferson was having a brutal game for the Minnesota Vikings in the first half of their Week 17 divisional clash against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday, and his frustration boiled over. The Vikings star receiver was held without a catch in the first half. After a tipped pass from Kirk... The post Justin Jefferson nails ref with helmet on sidelines appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NFL Week 17 picks: Who the experts are taking in Commanders vs. Browns
A win over the Cleveland Browns in Week 17 would go a long way for the Washington Commanders in their quest to clinch the NFC’s final playoff berth. Regardless of what happens to the other three teams behind the Commanders [Lions, Packers, Seahawks], if they win, they are in. Of course, Washington must win its final two games, which will not be easy.
New York Jets at Seattle Seahawks: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 17 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 17 matchup between the New York Jets and Seattle Seahawks.
Commanders' Week 17 inactives vs. Browns
The Washington Commanders will be shorthanded in the secondary for Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns. Cornerback Benjamin St-Juste and safety Kam Curl are inactive. St-Juste initially injured his ankle back in Week 11 against the Texans and missed the next three games. St-Juste returned in last week’s loss to the 49ers but tweaked his ankle.
NFL Odds: Top picks for Week 17 as Steelers take down Ravens on SNF
This week, the Pittsburgh Steelers travel to Baltimore where they must defeat their archrivals in order to keep their faint playoff hopes alive. Across the NFL, the Broncos will look to bounce back from a demoralizing defeat when they take on one of the top teams in the league in the Kansas City Chiefs. It’s going to be a fun Sunday for football to kick off the new year, keep reading to see my best NFL picks to earn some profit as well!
Deshaun Watson, Browns storm back to beat Commanders
Deshaun Watson threw three second-half touchdowns, including two to Amari Cooper, to lead the visiting Cleveland Browns to a 24-10
Yardbarker
Big Blue Back? The New York Giants Playoff Chance
With the NFL season nearly over, the New York Giants playoff path will be slim if they clinch a spot Sunday. If the Giants clinch against the Colts this upcoming Sunday, most likely be in the NFC wild-card spots. The Giants season is one to remember with drama for fans, including close games against the Titans, Jaguars, and Commanders. This season gave Giants fans near-heart attacks, with the second half losing 4 of their last 6, including a tie. Now on the cusp of the playoffs, the Giants will need to win one more game. They will need to win against a broken Colts team. The Giants will need to win Sunday to make the playoffs and could make noise.
Transcripts: Brock Purdy, DeMeco Ryans, Chris Foerster preview 49ers-Raiders Week 17 matchup
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy, defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans, and offensive line/run game coordinator Chris Foerster spoke with reporters after Thursday's practice. The team is preparing for its Week 17 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders. Here is everything they had to say. Transcript provided by the San Francisco...
49ers-Raiders Injury Report: Deebo Samuel ruled out for Sunday but could return for Week 18
The San Francisco 49ers are preparing for their Week 17 contest against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. Deebo Samuel practiced for the second consecutive day. The wide receiver is attempting to return from MCL and ankle sprains sustained during Week 14 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Fans won't see Samuel return against the Raiders. The 49ers have ruled him out for Sunday. However, Samuel could play in the 49ers' regular-season finale against the Arizona Cardinals.
Browns linebacker Reggie Ragland looking to build on Week 16 team-best defensive performance, secure future in Cleveland
BEREA, Ohio -- In his first real game action with the Cleveland Browns, linebacker Reggie Ragland performed about as well as Cleveland could have hoped. Ragland, who the Browns signed off the Raiders practice squad earlier this month amidst a slew of linebacker injuries, actually made his debut two weeks ago, playing two defensive snaps in Cleveland’s 13-3 win over Baltimore. But in a much larger sample size of 33 snaps last Saturday against the Saints, Ragland finished the afternoon with a 91.7 defensive grade according to Pro Football Focus -- the highest defensive grade on the team.
No Huddle Podcast: 49ers Look to Stay Hot in Vegas
(Episode 201) - Zain Naqvi is joined by Rohan Chakravarthi of the 49ers Webzone family, and the guys look at how Kyle Shanahan trust with Brock Purdy continues to grow, everyone is involved in the offense these days, Nick Bosa is that dude on the defense, which players on Las Vegas present a threat to the defense, game predictions and more!
Predicting The Cleveland Browns 53-Man Roster For 2023
In this daily series I have worked through every position room on the roster and looked at what I think the Cleveland Browns front office will do to address it this offseason. What I wanted to do in this final piece is bring everything together and look at what the roster develops as we go through the stages of the offseason in chronological order. I won't go into the full decisions on each player in this piece, they can be read here in the previous articles:
Kyle Shanahan provides final updates ahead of 49ers-Raiders Week 17 matchup
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke with reporters after Friday's practice, providing final updates ahead of the team's Week 17 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders. Here is everything he had to say. Transcript provided by the San Francisco 49ers Communications staff. "[QB] Jimmy Garoppolo will be out....
Deshaun Watson goes to Washington to continue the process of growing with Cleveland Browns
LANDOVER, Md. − The offense for the Browns since Deshaun Watson returned from his 11-game suspension has struggled to find way to put a lot of points on the scoreboard. Granted, one could point to a variety of legitimate reasons behind some of those struggles. The rust Watson developed in not playing a regular-season game in 700 days prior to his debut on Dec. 4 at the Houston Texans, or less-than-ideal weather in the final two home games against the Baltimore Ravens and the New Orleans Saints.
49erswebzone
3K+
Followers
8K+
Post
651K+
Views
ABOUT
The best source for San Francisco 49ers football news, rumors, editorials, analysis, trades, injuries, forum discussion, team history, and more.https://www.49erswebzone.com
Comments / 0