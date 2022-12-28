Read full article on original website
Related
wrrnetwork.com
K9 Officer Kye has passed in Shoshoni
It is with great sadness that the Shoshoni Police Department announced the death of K9 Officer Kye. She was 13. According to the SPD, “Kye served as a K9 for Lander PD from 2011-2020 and the Shoshoni PD until her retirement on July 1, 2022. Kye was a dedicated and enthusiastic Canine Officer; but more importantly a lifelong partner to her handler, Sgt. Leafgreen. It is with great sadness we say goodbye; but forever appreciate her service.”
subletteexaminer.com
Legislative update – Dec. 28
Hello Sublette County and LaBarge, this is Albert Sommers reporting to you prior to the 2023 General Session of the 67th Legislature. The 2023 General Session will officially begin at noon on Jan. 10. However, there are events and trainings leading up to the session. Jan. 2 is the inauguration...
Comments / 0