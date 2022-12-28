ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonesborough, TN

Jonesborough plans to restart water service in phases

By Jeff Keeling, John Jenco
WJHL
WJHL
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2edHrD_0jwg2XwC00

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Jonesborough Water Department is looking to restart residential water service in south Washington County first.

RELATED: 10,000 water customers dry in Jonesborough

A utility system update said the town’s Persimmon Ridge water tank level increased by about 8 feet, or 400,000 gallons, between late Tuesday afternoon and 9 a.m. Wednesday. That brought it to 21.32 feet (full is 60 feet) — above the 20-foot mark described as critical by Water Department Director Kevin Brobeck Tuesday.

Tuesday night’s limited restart meant Brian Bishop was back in business prepping food at the Just Bee Diner at 1406 W. Jackson Blvd. Bishop said water crews had handed him a slip of paper Tuesday and told him his water was being shut off.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YWz4t_0jwg2XwC00
Brian Bishop works at the Just Bee Diner in Jonesborough, Tenn., where water was restored early Wednesday after being cut off Tuesday. (WJHL photo)

He said he was surprised but happy to be opening back this soon, but he hopes for better communication from the town if there is a next time.

With the tank now above 20 feet, the town plans to continue monitoring the tank and “plan on restarting and restoring zones of residential service,” the update said. Brobeck said Tuesday about 10,000 of the system’s 13,000 customers had lost service after the town shut it off in phases to contend with critically low tank levels that bottomed out at 6 feet.

United Methodist official split over human sexuality set for late April regionally

That service restoration will begin in the southern part of the county and work northeast.

“If we discover a large amount of leaks in an area, we may need to shut down an area again to repair a leak,” the update said.

Tuesday, Brobeck and Town Administrator Glenn Rosenoff said despite detecting and repairing more than a dozen smaller and medium-sized leaks, crews were hunting a much larger leak they suspected was responsible for some of the major water loss.

The update noted that large breaks can create losses of 2,000 gallons a minute, which could deplete the tank by a foot (50,000 gallons) in less than half an hour. The tank is normally maintained at between 40 and 50 feet.

Emergency crews will distribute water for livestock at the Telford Diner from 2-4 p.m. Wednesday and bottled water will be distributed from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at both Grandview and Lamar elementary schools.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJHL

Water restored to entire Jonesborough Utility System

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Water service has reportedly been restored to the entire Jonesborough Utility System as of 8 p.m. Saturday night. According to a release from town officials, all customers should have water in their homes, ‘unless there was a leak on their side of the line and water was turned off at the […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
WJHL

Water service restored to 9,000 Washington County customers

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Jonesborough officials said Friday evening that water service had been restored to 9,000 customers in Washington County. According to the town, service was restored to customers in the Bumpus Cove, Embreeville, Conklin, Washington College, Limestone, Telford, and Bailey Bridge Road areas. No leaks were discovered in any six-inch water lines, but […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Local restaurant helps Jonesborough community without water

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — After days of Washington County, Tennessee residents being without water, crews were able to restore water to the entire Jonesborough Utility System on Saturday evening. Crews worked to finish up the last portion of the county still without water on Saturday. During this water restoration process, crews restored water to […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Boil water advisory updated in Washington County

UPDATE 9:21 A.M.: According to officials, the boil water advisory for Conklin Road from the intersection of Old State Route 34 to the intersection of Jackson and Taylor Bridge, and the surrounding areas whose water was restored Thursday has been lifted. Officials say that samples taken after the system was restarted indicate no restrictions on […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
WJHL

JBO Utility says more customers now have water

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – Officials with the Town of Jonesborough say that all Jonesborough Utility customers living south of Highway 11-E now have water. A release says that crews are working to turn on water north of Highway 11-E Saturday morning and that meters will be checked at each home. If you are living in […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
WJHL

More Washington County residents to have water Friday

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Jonesborough utility district will restore service to more areas Friday. Mayor Chuck Vest says the district will move on to the Washington College, Telford and Limestone zones tomorrow before moving north to Bowmantown. Vest told News Channel 11 that he can’t give a precise estimate as to when all 13,000 […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Water’s on: Some Jonesborough customers welcome tap flow after 4-day hiatus — crews start restoring Conklin area

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Earl Greene went to bed Wednesday night hopeful he’d have running water by early Thursday after four days without. He wasn’t disappointed. “I’m glad that it came back on,” the retiree who lives just off Highway 81 South in Embreeville with his wife, Patricia, told News Channel 11 at around 9:15 […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
WJHL

Greene County mayor declares limited emergency over water issues

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison has declared a limited county-wide emergency due to ongoing water service issues in the county. The declaration directs the county’s utility districts to suspend water service to car washes in order to keep water flowing to homes and businesses. Morrison is also encouraging residents to conserve […]
GREENE COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Jonesborough to begin phased resumption of water service Thursday morning

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Slow but steady progress that included the discovery of a large leak on an 8-inch line has Jonesborough’s water department set to begin restoring service to some customers in Bumpass Cove and Embreeville communities Thursday morning. Thousands of the 13,000 customers have been without water since early Monday, when critically low […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
WJHL

Johnson City combats ‘silver tsunami’ with retirement incentive

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City could have big staffing shake-ups early next year as just under 60 employees evaluate whether to accept retirement incentives offered earlier this month. Town officials have long anticipated a so-called “silver tsunami,” a wave of longtime employees retiring all at once. Offering these employees benefits to retire by […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

Update: State of emergency & Boil water notice to end in Greene County

Officials say that the boil water notice, and the state of emergency in Greene County are officially ending at 12 p.m. Saturday. This comes after conditions of the entire water system have improved. Also, the gains in pressure and capacity are sufficiently sustainable to reconnect car washes, according Greeneville Water...
GREENE COUNTY, TN
wcyb.com

South Fork Utility boil water notice update

(WCYB) — Administrators with South Fork Utility in Sullivan County, TN have updated their boil water notice. The boil water notice remains in effect for the following areas which are supplied by the tank on Ryder Church Road. Ryder Church Road. Possum Creek. Jenkins Rd, Mt. Holston Rd. Graybeal...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Washington County residents react to water restoration plan

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — With water service set to resume to customers in Bumpass Cove and Embreeville, Washington County residents are cautiously optimistic about the possibility of regaining water. But some are frustrated by the Town of Jonesborough’s response. “I don’t live in Bumpass Cove,” county resident Matoka Buck Sproles told WJHL. “I’m glad for […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Jonesborough residents without water cross county lines for showers

UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – YMCAs across the region have opened up their showers for those impacted by the water issues in Jonesborough. Several of those without water traveled to the Unicoi County YMCA Thursday morning and brought jugs and containers with them. Roughly 20-30 people were able to shower as Jonesborough works to restore […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
WJHL

EMA aiding residents with water needs in Greene Co.

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – As residents of Greene County continue to battle an ongoing water crisis, emergency management personnel is working around the clock to aid people however they can. Heather Sipe, Greeneville/Greene County EMA Director, sent News Channel 11 a breakdown of water operations the agency is conducting as of Thursday morning. Anyone […]
GREENE COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Boil water advisory still in place for multiple Chuckey customers

CHUCKEY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Chuckey Utility District announced Thursday that crews are continuing to work around the clock to rectify water outages for customers. An exact timeline was not provided in the utility district’s latest update, but officials said affected areas “should be getting water back soon.” The Chuckey Utility District asked that customers […]
CHUCKEY, TN
WJHL

Boil water notice issued for Jonesborough

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A boil water notice has been issued for Jonesborough Utility Department customers. According to Washington County officials, the boil water notice comes after crews are opening water lines to restore water to customers. Currently, the levels at one of the Jonesborough water tanks read 30 feet, about 500,000 gallons above the […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
WATE

Cocke County community without water after deep freeze

COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — People in Cocke County are feeling the impacts of issues related to water pipes freezing and bursting. The Del Rio community in Cocke County is dealing with a water shortage and a boil water advisory at this time. All of this resulted from issues caused by the deep freeze over […]
COCKE COUNTY, TN
WJHL

WJHL

46K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy