Jonesborough plans to restart water service in phases

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Jonesborough Water Department is looking to restart residential water service in south Washington County first.

A utility system update said the town’s Persimmon Ridge water tank level increased by about 8 feet, or 400,000 gallons, between late Tuesday afternoon and 9 a.m. Wednesday. That brought it to 21.32 feet (full is 60 feet) — above the 20-foot mark described as critical by Water Department Director Kevin Brobeck Tuesday.

Tuesday night’s limited restart meant Brian Bishop was back in business prepping food at the Just Bee Diner at 1406 W. Jackson Blvd. Bishop said water crews had handed him a slip of paper Tuesday and told him his water was being shut off.

Brian Bishop works at the Just Bee Diner in Jonesborough, Tenn., where water was restored early Wednesday after being cut off Tuesday. (WJHL photo)

He said he was surprised but happy to be opening back this soon, but he hopes for better communication from the town if there is a next time.

With the tank now above 20 feet, the town plans to continue monitoring the tank and “plan on restarting and restoring zones of residential service,” the update said. Brobeck said Tuesday about 10,000 of the system’s 13,000 customers had lost service after the town shut it off in phases to contend with critically low tank levels that bottomed out at 6 feet.

That service restoration will begin in the southern part of the county and work northeast.

“If we discover a large amount of leaks in an area, we may need to shut down an area again to repair a leak,” the update said.

Tuesday, Brobeck and Town Administrator Glenn Rosenoff said despite detecting and repairing more than a dozen smaller and medium-sized leaks, crews were hunting a much larger leak they suspected was responsible for some of the major water loss.

The update noted that large breaks can create losses of 2,000 gallons a minute, which could deplete the tank by a foot (50,000 gallons) in less than half an hour. The tank is normally maintained at between 40 and 50 feet.

Emergency crews will distribute water for livestock at the Telford Diner from 2-4 p.m. Wednesday and bottled water will be distributed from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at both Grandview and Lamar elementary schools.

