ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burien, WA

See what Three Tree Montessori School has to offer your family at Jan. 7 Open House

Normandy Park Blog
Normandy Park Blog
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MJL9q_0jwg2Rdq00

SPONSORED:

See what Three Tree Montessori School has to offer your family!

Three Tree Montessori School invites the local community to a public Open House on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Three Tree Montessori School, an Association Montessori Internationale (AMI)-recognized institution, prepares children to become independent, creative, and joyful citizens of the world by fostering self-directed critical thinking, respect for others and the natural world, and a lifelong love of learning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13WLIi_0jwg2Rdq00

TTMS serves children 15 months through 12 years in bright, beautiful, purposefully-designed multi-age classrooms. Children 15 months – 3 years enter the Toddler Program where they explore and learn in an environment carefully prepared to meet the unique needs of children of this age. They are gently guided in a manner that enhances their innate sense of independence, order, and love of learning. Social skills are developed through purposeful experiences in a loving community.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48vCcZ_0jwg2Rdq00

For children 2.5 – 6 years, the Primary Program at TTMS offers carefully applied Montessori principles in the areas of practical life, sensorial exercises, mathematics, and language development. Lessons are also given in history, geometry, biology, geology, and geography. Art, music, and literature are integrated into the classroom activities. Children develop a deep sense of caring and respect for one another and the environment through daily social interactions and modeling.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lZ6dk_0jwg2Rdq00

In the Elementary Program, the unequaled capacity for learning innate to children ages 6-12 years is supported through academic materials presented by the Montessori guide. Children often work in groups to establish themselves academically and socially. Collaborative projects are common, each member contributing within their own capabilities, as they explore and process new information and integrate it with their current knowledge. TTMS supports elementary-aged children as they seek out the “how” and “why” of both the tangible and intangible facets of the universe.

Three Tree Montessori School offers a variety of extracurricular after school activities, half and full-day programs, AM and PM Care, as well as tuition assistance. To find out more, please visit the school’s website, call TTMS (206.242.5100), or schedule a tour by emailing [email protected].

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GjWUv_0jwg2Rdq00

EDITOR’S NOTE: Sponsored Posts like this are paid, “Native Advertisements” that help businesses and organizations improve their internet presence and all-important SEO. South King Media also underwrites fundraisers from local nonprofits. To learn more about how your business can directly reach our expanding, engaged audience in South King County, please email Theresa Schaefer at [email protected].

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Normandy Park Blog

REMINDER: ‘Burning Boat Festival’ is New Year’s Eve in Des Moines

REMINDER: The first-ever “Burning Boat Festival” will be held on New Year’s Eve at Des Moines Beach Park this Saturday night, Dec. 31, 2022, from 6 p.m. – midnight. This event is being sponsored by Des Moines Police, South King Fire and Maritime High School, and will culminate in the burning of a boat made by students at Maritime High School – full of memories, wishes and notes – at midnight.
DES MOINES, WA
Normandy Park Blog

DAL Law Firm: What are your options if you’re past due on your mortgage payments?

What are your options if you’re past due on your mortgage payments?. Any number of unexpected life circumstances might lead to difficulty meeting financial responsibilities, like making your mortgage payment. Borrowers dealing with mortgage hardship may have multiple options to get their mortgage payments back on track, such as revising the loan terms or coming up with a new payment plan. Below we discuss the different options you may have:
NORMANDY PARK, WA
Normandy Park Blog

Councilmember Sipes-Marvin will be stepping down from Normandy Park City Council

Here’s a recap of the Normandy Park City Council meeting held on Tuesday night, Dec. 13, 2022:. The evening began with Councilmember Michelle Sipes-Marvin briefly joining the meeting remotely to let everyone know that she will be stepping down from her position after seven years on the Council. She said that her life has become too busy to continue to serve on the City Council, and she will stay on just through the January meeting.
NORMANDY PARK, WA
Normandy Park Blog

Burien’s own private dining/event room & gift boxes make Marlaina’s the place for the Holidays and all year round!

Marlaina’s Mediterranean Kitchen has been romancing tastebuds in Burien for close to 10 years. Over the years, they have continued to grow and innovate to serve the needs of their enthusiastic customer base, including renovating and establishing their own private dining room in the rear portion of the restaurant building.
BURIEN, WA
Normandy Park Blog

Normandy Park Blog

Normandy Park, WA
215
Followers
668
Post
28K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Events Politics, Crime, COVID-19 News, Arts & more for Normandy Park, WA

 https://normandyparkblog.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy