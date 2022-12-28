ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beckley, WV

Water buffalo stationed at Trap Hill Fire Department

By Harper Emch
WVNS
WVNS
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=255wsn_0jwg2PsO00

FARIDALE, WV (WVNS) – A water buffalo has been stationed at Trap Hill Fire Department to assist with water shortages in the local area.

Water update from Cool Ridge, Flat Top Public Service District

According to the Beckley-Raleigh County Emergency Services Facebook Page, there is currently a water buffalo stationed at Trap Hill Fire Department at this time.

This is non-potable water, so any drinking water must still be boiled. It is self-serve so anyone taking advantage of the water will need to bring their own containers.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

WVNS 59News Daily

Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department looking for alleged Fairgrounds thief

The location of Trap Hill Fire Department is 765 Bolt Road, in Fairdale.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lootpress.com

New Years Day Water Distribution events in Raleigh County

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – As work continues to restore full-service water utilities throughout Raleigh County, water distribution events remain recurring to assist those who remain without water. A Saturday statement from Beckley Water Company indicates that facilities have been operating around the clock to ensure optimal water production...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WVNS

I64-Westbound shut down at Sandstone exit due to vehicle fire

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) – All three lanes of I-64 Westbound are shut down at Mile Marker 133, near the Sandstone exit, due to a vehicle fire, the Raleigh County Dispatch tells 59News. No injuries are reported. Raleigh County Dispatch tells 59News all three lanes will be re-opened after the scene is cleared. Jan Care […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Firefighter: Departments have a plan during water crisis

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Raleigh County fire departments have plans in place to fight any fires that may occur during the water crisis. Ghent Volunteer Fire Department firefighter Donnie Epling said on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, that fire trucks carry water supply in tanks that hold 2,000 to 3,000 gallons. Usually, two or three […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
lootpress.com

Car accident outside of Oceana results in road closure

OCEANA, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A vehicle accident just outside of Oceana Thursday night has resulted the closure of a primary roadway in the area. According to the Oceana Fire Department, Wyoming County motorists may need to anticipate traffic delays following a two-car motor vehicle accident. While available details regarding...
OCEANA, WV
WVNS

City cleans properties after minor water damage

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The City of Beckley was checking historic properties, owned by the city, for water damage on Thursday, December 29, 2022. City properties include the WJLS building and Raleigh Playhouse, both downtown, and Historic Black Knight Municipal Park, a former county club that was built in the 1930s. City Treasurer Billie Trump […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Raleigh County gives away water during crisis

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Raleigh County officials said on Thursday, December 29, 2022, those without water service may visit local fire departments or call 911 if they need drinking water. Trap Hill Volunteer Fire Department, Sophia City Fire Department and Ghent Volunteer Fire Department will distribute drinking water, which is supplied by the Raleigh […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Victims’ identities released after bodies recovered in Elk River

CLAY COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ)-Two bodies were recovered after being reported missing in the Elk River near the Duck area Friday, according to West Virginia State Police. Two people were approached by a near the Villanova Ridge Road Bridge in Duck, West Virginia Friday afternoon, according to Troopers. Troopers identify the...
DUCK, WV
WDBJ7.com

One person flown to hospital after injury in woods

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - One person was flown to a hospital Saturday after being hurt in the woods in Pulaski County. Fire & EMS units were called to the end of Davis Hollow road, according to Pulaski County Emergency Management. The person was found with “serious” injuries and was found at the bottom of 100-foot drainage hill that required a low angle short haul system to remove the person.
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
WVNS

Beckley Fire Department rating could lower some insurance rates

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Beckley residents and businesses could pay lower property insurance rates if the Insurance Services Office gives the city fire department a number one rating, which is the highest Public Protection Classification. Beckley Fire Department is currently scored with a “3,” on a one to 10 scale, but city officials say a […]
BECKLEY, WV
lootpress.com

Thurmond: Booming railroad town to quiet ghost town

THURMOND, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Thurmond, West Virginia was once a booming railroad town in the heart of the New River Gorge. The land on which Thurmond sits was acquired by Confederate Captain W.D. Thurmond in 1873 as payment for a nearby surveying job. Captain Thurmond had big plans for...
THURMOND, WV
WOWK 13 News

1 taken to hospital in Nitro, West Virginia, crash

NITRO, WV (WOWK) – One person has been taken to the hospital after a crash in Nitro. According to Kanawha County 911 Metro dispatchers, the two-vehicle crash happened around 5:45 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30 near the intersection of 1st Avenue and Locust Street in Nitro. Dispatchers say the extent of the person’s injuries are unknown. […]
NITRO, WV
WVNS

How to properly boil water under a boil water advisory

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– As areas get declared to be in a boil water advisory, it is vital to make sure you are taking the proper steps to properly boil your water for use. According to the CDC, boiled tap water is used for brushing teeth, drinking, and cooking food.Officials recommend boiling tap water, even if […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WVNS

WVNS

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

 https://wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy