Water buffalo stationed at Trap Hill Fire Department
FARIDALE, WV (WVNS) – A water buffalo has been stationed at Trap Hill Fire Department to assist with water shortages in the local area.Water update from Cool Ridge, Flat Top Public Service District
According to the Beckley-Raleigh County Emergency Services Facebook Page, there is currently a water buffalo stationed at Trap Hill Fire Department at this time.
This is non-potable water, so any drinking water must still be boiled. It is self-serve so anyone taking advantage of the water will need to bring their own containers.
The location of Trap Hill Fire Department is 765 Bolt Road, in Fairdale.
