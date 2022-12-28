Read full article on original website
Lubbock Locals Are Tired of Overflowing Dumpsters
Especially after such a waste-heavy holiday, Lubbock dumpsters have been piled high with all sorts of trash. The problem is, once the dumpster is full, what do you do?. While some people would do the right thing and find another dumpster to dispose of their waste in, or hold onto it until the garbage truck comes by, that isn’t the most popular reaction. Instead, people are deciding that the best way to deal with a full dumpster is to simply stack their garbage next to it.
KCBD
Lubbock realtor explains why homes cost more in 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock realtor says if you bought a home this year, chances are you paid more for it. The Lindsey Bartley Team at Taylor Reid Realty sold 300 homes in 2022 - which is 50 less than the team did last year. The owner, Lindsey Bartley, says overall it was still a good year for the team.
everythinglubbock.com
UMC Health System welcomes its first baby of 2023
LUBBOCK, Texas — It’s a boy!. On Sunday, UMC Health System announced the birth of its first baby of 2023. Melanie Garza and Austin Davis welcomed their son, Declan, into the world Sunday morning at UMC Children’s Hospital. Declan was born at 5:24 a.m. and weighed 7...
everythinglubbock.com
Where to ring in the New Year in the Hub City
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Hub City will have much to offer for those who choose to stay in town on New Year’s Eve. Here are a few ways to celebrate on Saturday, December 31. The Lubbock Aquarium will host a New Year’s Eve ‘Fire on the Water’ celebration at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center at 1501 Mac Davis Lane, according to a Facebook announcement. It will happen from 7:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., complete with a four-course meal, casino tables, live music with the band Spur 327, dancing, a silent auction and complimentary drinks.
fox34.com
LPD asks for public help to find woman and daughter
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are searching for a woman and her daughter, according to a police statement. Catherine Little, 28, and her 3-year-old daughter Lillian Rose Little have not been seen since Christmas Eve, according to statements sent in by family members. Some family has reached out from Guam trying to find the mother and daughter.
everythinglubbock.com
Why making a donation to Make-A-Wish means the world to some deserving kids
LUBBOCK, Texas — Every Wednesday on KAMC News we introduce you to kids who are finding out their wishes are coming true. Now is a great time for you to be a part of these stories. When you are thinking about your end of the year giving, the Make-A-Wish...
Lubbock Police found mother and daughter, both safe
Lubbock Police asked the public's help to double check the safety of a mother and daughter who, for a time, had not been heard from after arriving in Lubbock from Guam. They were found safe.
KCBD
Lubbock Animal Shelter preparing for influx of runaway animals after New Year’s Eve
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - If you’re planning on popping fireworks or having a New Year’s celebration this weekend, the Lubbock Animal Shelter has some tips on making sure your furry friends don’t end up at the shelter. Steven Greene, director of the Lubbock Animal Shelter, says, “We...
Family reveals new details on missing mother, 3-year-old child last seen in Lubbock
A family from Guam released new details after asking the public's help for information that can help locate Catherine Little, 28, and her 3-year-old daughter, Lillian Rose, after the two were last seen in Lubbock.
KCBD
Saturday morning top stories: Police asking for help finding mother and daughter
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Saturday morning brief,. Lubbock police are asking for the public’s help to find a mother and daughter. Family from Guam have reached out to help find the two individuals. Police released a picture of the mother and daughter to help with the public search.
everythinglubbock.com
Schedule of upcoming events at the Lubbock Public Library, Jan. 1-7
LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock Public Library has released a schedule of events for the week of January 1st through the 7th. The Lubbock Public Library system includes the Mahon Library, the Goedeke Branch Library, the Groves Branch Library and the Patterson Branch Library. For more information,...
Gift card scam spawns LPD investigation, raises question of consumer rights
A police report obtained by EverythingLubbock.com Wednesday detailed an incident regarding a compromised Walmart gift card that was under investigation in Lubbock as a fraud. The case serves as a reminder that while gift cards are a common holiday purchase, they can also be a common target for scams.
everythinglubbock.com
Spirit Ranch is celebrating the new year with an Old Hollywood themed party
LUBBOCK, Texas—Grab your best Hollywood attire and ring in the new year at Spirit Ranch’s Old Hollywood themed party. Dancing, drinks, food, live music and more. A portion of the ticket proceeds go to help support Adopt Lubbock. For tickets and more information: spiritranchtx.ticketleap.com, @ Spirit Ranch, @ the Escondido grill.
Lubbock, This Is Why Southwest Airlines Melt Down Breaks My Heart
If you're keeping up with the news at all this week, you've likely seen that Southwest Airlines absolutely melted down this week. There's really no nice way to frame what's happening or attempt to dampen it. Thousands of flights have been canceled, leaving thousands of people stranded, luggage lost, and lower-level employees abused by frustrated customers. It's a nightmare.
LFR responds to house fire in East Lubbock Friday morning
Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to a house fire in the 2600 block of Globe Avenue.
everythinglubbock.com
1 injured in shooting early Sunday morning, LPD says
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department was investigating a shooting that left one person injured early New Year’s Day (Sunday). The incident occurred around 1:55 a.m. in the 5000 block of Frankford Avenue. LPD told EverythingLubbock.com officers were called to The Office Grill and Sports Bar for...
Family of Lubbock Woman Sets up GoFundMe Asking for Help
One Lubbock family is asking the community for help after receiving devastating news just a day before Christmas eve. The Lubbock Police Department was dispatched just before midnight on Friday, December 23, to 45th Street and Avenue Q on reports of a crash. KAMC news reported that a vehicle driven...
Rabies case confirmed in Hockley Co. Saturday
The Hockley County Sheriff’s Office said there were no reports of additional infected animals, nor any reports of human infection.
everythinglubbock.com
1 seriously injured in Ave. Q crash early Sunday, LPD says
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Investigation Unit was called to the scene of a traffic collision early New Year’s Day (Sunday). The crash occurred around 1:15 a.m. in the 2600 block of Avenue Q. One person was transported to University Medical Center by...
fox34.com
4 injured in crash at Quaker & South Loop
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Quaker Avenue will be closed to southbound traffic from 67th Street to South Loop 289 while police work the scene of a crash. Police say four people have suffered minor injuries. We’ll continue to update this story as more details are released.
