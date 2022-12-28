By ERIC TUCKER, MICHAEL BALSAMO and MICHAEL R. SISAK Associated PressNEW YORK - Authorities in New York City are investigating whether a man who attacked three police officers with a machete at a New Year's Eve celebration, striking two of them, was inspired by radical Islamic extremism, according to a law enforcement official familiar with the matter. The attack happened a little after 10 p.m. about eight blocks from Times Square, just outside the high-security zone where revelers are screened for weapons. Two of the officers were struck with the machete before an officer shot the man in the shoulder. The...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 19 MINUTES AGO