Read full article on original website
Related
Real Madrid set to make $106M offer to outbid Liverpool, Manchester for 19-year-old star
It looks like English soccer star Jude Bellingham is the next big thing in the sport, and Spanish powerhouse Real
NBC Sports
Report: Cristiano Ronaldo signs $75 million-per-year deal with Al Nassr
Previous reports claimed that Ronaldo would be paid $207 million per season. $75 million is not the same as $207 million, but it will surely do anyway. Ronaldo, 37, was a free agent after agreeing to terminate his contract at Manchester United and it was believed he could head elsewhere in Europe to try and wrack up more records in the UEFA Champions League, but he didn’t receive any “serious offers” to continue his career in Europe.
Man Utd vs Bournemouth - Premier League: TV channel, team news, lineups & prediction
Here's everything you need to know about the match between Man Utd and Bournemouth.
Soccer-'Football is football' because of players like Pele, says Man City boss Guardiola
Dec 30 (Reuters) - Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola likened the legacy left behind by Pele to the script of a movie on Friday, saying football would not be what it was without the Brazilian soccer legend.
Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea - Premier League: TV channel, team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of Nottingham Forest's Premier League meeting with Chelsea, including TV channel, team news, lineups and prediction
Cristiano Ronaldo ‘to team up with long-time rival Messi as he becomes Saudi Arabia ambassador’ after joining Al-Nassr
CRISTIANO RONALDO will try and help Saudi Arabia land the 2030 World Cup with an ambassador role after joining Al-Nassr, reports say. The legendary 37-year-old joined the Saudi side on a free transfer on Friday after giving up on his dream of continuing to play Champions League football. Ronaldo had...
Lionel Messi Throws World Cup Party In Rosario At Same Venue Where He Married Antonela Roccuzzo In 2017
Messi's dad, Jorge, shared photos of the event.
CBS Sports
Controversial ref sent home from World Cup makes noise again with card-filled performance in Barcelona draw
As a referee, you never want to become the story of the match, but that's just what happened in the Derbi Barceloni between Barcelona and Espanyol on Saturday. The two teams drew 1-1 which sees Barcelona back level with Real Madrid atop La Liga but referee Antonio Mateu Lahouz gave out 14 bookings during the match, taking all of the headlines in what was a physical contest. It included a whopping three red cards, one of which was overturned due to a VAR review.
Luke Shaw hints Man Utd had discipline problem before Erik ten Hag
Luke Shaw backs Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag for dropping Marcus Rashford over 'internal disciplinary' issue.
Marcus Rashford reveals why he was benched by Erik ten Hag for Wolves win
Marcus Rashford reveals why he was dropped by Erik ten Hag for Man Utd's win over Wolves.
Arsenal predicted lineup vs Newcastle - Premier League
Predicting the Arsenal lineup to face Newcastle in the Premier League.
Santos confirm plans to retire 10 shirt in honour of Pele
Santos will seek to retire the 10 shirt in honour of Pele.
Wolves 0-1 Man Utd: Player ratings as super-sub Rashford decides the game
Here's how we rated every player in Man Utd's win over Wolves.
Liverpool predicted lineup vs Brentford - Premier League
Liverpool's predicted lineup for their Premier League trip to Brentford.
Chelsea Women contracts: When every player's current deal expires
When every Chelsea player's current contract expires - including Sam Kerr, Fran Kirby, Millie Bright and more.
Frenkie de Jong reacts to being substituted before the end of derby clash
Frenkie de Jong spoke about Xavi's decision to sub him off when Barcelona were chasing a win against Espanyol.
Jurgen Klopp reveals several reasons why Liverpool signed Cody Gakpo
Jurgen Klopp has listed reasons why Liverpool moved to sign Cody Gakpo this winter, insisting it was not simply to bulk up squad numbers.
Aston Villa interested in signing new winger in January
Aston Villa are interested in a move for Udinese winger Gerard Deulofeu.
Chelsea's youth project explained by David Datro Fofana's agent
The agent of teenage striker David Datro Fofana has revealed that his client opted to sign for Chelsea in part due to their new commitment to signing the world's best young talent.
Manchester United's best January signings - ranked
A look back at some of Manchester United's greatest ever January signings
90min
1K+
Followers
14K+
Post
223K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0