Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Buffalo man with fourth-degree frostbite is still alive because of brave neighbors who heard his calls for aid.Raj guleriaBuffalo, NY
Good Samaritan 'Hero' Helps 10 Others Survive in NY Blizzard When No Locals Will Help, They Stay Overnight in SchoolZack LoveErie County, NY
New Airo trains will be added to Amtrak's "Pennsylvanian," which runs between Pittsburgh and New York.Raj guleriaPittsburgh, PA
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Full cold emergency in New York state. More bodies are being searched under the snowRoxana AntonBuffalo, NY
Related
FBI Offering $25,000 For Information In Deadly Shooting Of 12-Year-Old
The Federal Bureau of Investigation is offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the cold case murder of a 12-year-old. Badraldeen Mohamad Elwaseem, age 12, was shot and killed in Buffalo on April 6, 2019, around 8:30 pm. Sadly, he was in his own home when he was shot. Badraldeen was in the kitchen of the apartment he lived in when he was hit by a stray bullet.
Niagara Falls man killed in stabbing Sunday morning
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Niagara Falls man was killed in a stabbing on Sunday morning, according to police. Police say they responded to a home on the 2200 block of La Salle Avenue around 8:45 a.m. Sunday, where they found the 33-year-old man suffering from a stab wound. Despite efforts from first responders, […]
Donations for paralyzed teen allow Town of Tonawanda police to don Bills hats
One anonymous donor showed their generosity in the form of a $20,000 donation.
Diocese of Buffalo places priest on administrative leave
The Diocese of Buffalo announced it has placed a priest on administrative leave due to a complaint of inappropriate comments communicated to a minor.
Letters to the Editor — Dec. 31, 2022
The Issue: The failure of state and local leaders to prepare for the Buffalo blizzard that killed at least 33. The death toll from the Buffalo blizzard is tragic and alarming (“A damning calm before storm,” Editorial, Dec. 28). While storms of this magnitude will almost inevitably and unavoidably result in the loss of lives, Gov. Hochul and Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown failed in their responsibilities to adequately prepare for this one. A travel ban is a key element to ensuring that roads do not become clogged with disabled vehicles that endanger their occupants and inhibit plowing, resulting in roads vital for emergency...
Strangers help Buffalo couple keep baby alive during blizzard
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — During the height of last week’s storm, one Buffalo couple fought to keep their one-year-old son alive. Shahida Muhammad calls her son, Major, a fighter. During last week’s blizzard the family lost power and it was only a matter of time before the one-year-old’s ventilator stopped working. “It was very scary, […]
Several Canisius College buildings damaged due to blizzard
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Several buildings on the Canisius College campus have sustained damage as a result of the Blizzard of ’22, according to school officials. Canisius officials told News 4’s Adam Duke in a statement: “Several of our buildings have sustained damage. As we continue to assess damage, we are limiting access to the […]
Priest placed on leave after complaint of inappropriate comments
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Diocese of Buffalo has placed a priest on administrative leave. Father Patryk Sobczyk was placed on leave following a complaint of inappropriate comments communicated to a minor, according to the Diocese. Prior to being placed on leave, Father Sobczyk was parochial vicar at St. John the Baptist Church in Alden […]
WIVB
Local hospitals welcome first babies of 2023
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Local hospitals welcomed their first babies of 2023 overnight and into Sunday morning. The first babies came at 12:01 a.m. Sunday at Oishei Children’s Hospital as Courtney Ford and Taj Joseph of Amherst welcomed twins Taj and Kamara Joseph, making them Western New York’s first babies of 2023. The couple also has two daughters, 3 years old and 1 year old.
Fire displaces nine people in Niagara Falls
Investigators are looking into the cause of a house fire that left 9 people out in the cold in Niagara Falls. The fire started in a home at 431 20th Street around 2:30 Saturday morning.
National Guard checks homes in Buffalo for blizzard victims
The driving ban in New York’s second-most-populous city was set to lift early Thursday.
Timeline of the Blizzard of 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. — As 2022 came to a close Saturday, the weather event many in Western New York will remember as the top storm of the year, and for their whole lives, occurred just a week ago. Here is a look back at how the Blizzard of 2022 unfolded in Western New York.
Poloncarz apologizes; 2 more storm deaths bring total to 40
Of those who died in Erie County, 17 were found outside, four were in cars and 11 were inside homes.
3 children dead, 3 others and grandmother hospitalized after fire on Dartmouth Avenue in Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three children were killed and three others and their grandmother were hospitalized in a two-alarm house fire that took place just after 7:30 a.m. Saturday at 207 Dartmouth Avenue in Buffalo, according to city officials. Buffalo Fire Department officials say the three deceased children were females aged 7, 8 and 10. […]
Broadway Market receives love and support after blizzard looting
BUFFALO, N.Y. — In the wake of the blizzard, stores across Buffalo were broken in to and looted. 2 On Your Side heard from business owners and Buffalo Police about the disappointment, but one major hit was to the Broadway Market. Vendors had their inventory stolen, and cash registers were smashed.
Poloncarz apologizes to community in final blizzard briefing as death toll rises to 39
Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz opened by apologizing to the community and Buffalo for his tirade attacking Mayor Byron Brown and city snow removal efforts during a similar briefing Wednesday.
Former fire department recruit pleads guilty
Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Friday that 26-year-old Jordan X. Ernest of Buffalo pleaded guilty to one count of leaving the scene of an incident without reporting.
wfmynews2.com
Former Ohio State football player helps man stranded in New York blizzard get to hospital
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A former Ohio State Buckeye is being credited with helping a disabled man who had severe frostbite get to the hospital after a blizzard buried much of western New York last week. Doug Worthington, a former defensive tackle from Buffalo, was with his brother-in-law when they...
WIVB
Wake Up Wags: Kelly
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Saturday morning, Julie Starr from Buddy’s Second Chance Rescue introduced us to Kelly for this edition of Wake Up Wags. Kelly is an 8-month-old lab mix. She’s great with other dogs and is energetic, so it’s recommended she goes to a household with children over five years old. She loves all toys and has no known health problems.
Comments / 0