Buffalo, NY

Power 93.7 WBLK

FBI Offering $25,000 For Information In Deadly Shooting Of 12-Year-Old

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the cold case murder of a 12-year-old. Badraldeen Mohamad Elwaseem, age 12, was shot and killed in Buffalo on April 6, 2019, around 8:30 pm. Sadly, he was in his own home when he was shot. Badraldeen was in the kitchen of the apartment he lived in when he was hit by a stray bullet.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Niagara Falls man killed in stabbing Sunday morning

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Niagara Falls man was killed in a stabbing on Sunday morning, according to police. Police say they responded to a home on the 2200 block of La Salle Avenue around 8:45 a.m. Sunday, where they found the 33-year-old man suffering from a stab wound. Despite efforts from first responders, […]
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
New York Post

Letters to the Editor — Dec. 31, 2022

The Issue: The failure of state and local leaders to prepare for the Buffalo blizzard that killed at least 33. The death toll from the Buffalo blizzard is tragic and alarming (“A damning calm before storm,” Editorial, Dec. 28). While storms of this magnitude will almost inevitably and unavoidably result in the loss of lives, Gov. Hochul and Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown failed in their responsibilities to adequately prepare for this one. A travel ban is a key element to ensuring that roads do not become clogged with disabled vehicles that endanger their occupants and inhibit plowing, resulting in roads vital for emergency...
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Strangers help Buffalo couple keep baby alive during blizzard

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — During the height of last week’s storm, one Buffalo couple fought to keep their one-year-old son alive. Shahida Muhammad calls her son, Major, a fighter. During last week’s blizzard the family lost power and it was only a matter of time before the one-year-old’s ventilator stopped working. “It was very scary, […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Several Canisius College buildings damaged due to blizzard

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Several buildings on the Canisius College campus have sustained damage as a result of the Blizzard of ’22, according to school officials. Canisius officials told News 4’s Adam Duke in a statement: “Several of our buildings have sustained damage. As we continue to assess damage, we are limiting access to the […]
BUFFALO, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Priest placed on leave after complaint of inappropriate comments

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Diocese of Buffalo has placed a priest on administrative leave. Father Patryk Sobczyk was placed on leave following a complaint of inappropriate comments communicated to a minor, according to the Diocese. Prior to being placed on leave, Father Sobczyk was parochial vicar at St. John the Baptist Church in Alden […]
BUFFALO, NY
WIVB

Local hospitals welcome first babies of 2023

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Local hospitals welcomed their first babies of 2023 overnight and into Sunday morning. The first babies came at 12:01 a.m. Sunday at Oishei Children’s Hospital as Courtney Ford and Taj Joseph of Amherst welcomed twins Taj and Kamara Joseph, making them Western New York’s first babies of 2023. The couple also has two daughters, 3 years old and 1 year old.
AMHERST, NY
2 On Your Side

Timeline of the Blizzard of 2022

BUFFALO, N.Y. — As 2022 came to a close Saturday, the weather event many in Western New York will remember as the top storm of the year, and for their whole lives, occurred just a week ago. Here is a look back at how the Blizzard of 2022 unfolded in Western New York.
BUFFALO, NY
WIVB

Wake Up Wags: Kelly

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Saturday morning, Julie Starr from Buddy’s Second Chance Rescue introduced us to Kelly for this edition of Wake Up Wags. Kelly is an 8-month-old lab mix. She’s great with other dogs and is energetic, so it’s recommended she goes to a household with children over five years old. She loves all toys and has no known health problems.
