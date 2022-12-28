ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
James Maddison ruled out of Liverpool match after visiting specialist

James Maddison first injured his knee before the World Cup and has been unable to return to action for Leicester.

James Maddison visited a specialist on Wednesday as Leicester attempt to get to the bottom of a mystery knee injury, after the midfielder returned from the World Cup with a fresh problem. Maddison has not been able to train with his Leicester teammates since returning from Qatar and will miss Friday’s trip to Liverpool.

Maddison travelled to London with Mark Waller, the Leicester club doctor, on Wednesday to further understand the extent of his issue. Maddison had injured the back of his knee in November before the World Cup, for which he received treatment while away with England. The midfielder is now ruled out with a problem at the front of his knee. It is unclear how long Maddison is set to be sidelined.

Maddison was included in Gareth Southgate’s England squad for the World Cup despite his initial knee problem but did not feature in Qatar. He was forced to sit out training sessions during the early stages of the tournament but was an unused substitute against Wales, Senegal and France. Maddison’s sole England appearance came in a 7-0 win over Montenegro in November 2019.

Leicester’s manager, Brendan Rodgers, clarified that Maddison is absent with a different problem to the one he travelled to the World Cup with. “He was clearly getting treatment when he was out there and he and the medical team with England deemed him OK to train.

“He was training and available for games. He’s come back to here, looked to do some work and he has felt some pain in a different part of his knee. The medical team have assessed that, looked at that. He tried to go out on to the field to do some multidirectional work and he was getting a pain from it. The medical team have gone to see the specialist, to get another opinion on it to see where he’s at.”

On Tuesday Rodgers, for the first time in his managerial career, cancelled his players’ day off as he launched an inquest into Leicester’s flat performance in their 3-0 home defeat to Newcastle on Boxing Day.

“They understood,” Rodgers said of his players’ reaction. “They would have been like me and had families travel over, kids and people who were there, probably waiting at home for them on their day off. But my responsibility is to make sure the team is at their required level mentally. I just felt it wasn’t the performance that we would want and had built up for. I didn’t want to waste another day in trying to make it right.”

