Read full article on original website
Related
Pa. man suspected in students’ killings plans to waive extradition to Idaho: lawyer
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A suspect arrested in connection with the slayings of four University of Idaho students plans to waive his extradition hearing so he can be quickly brought to Idaho to face murder charges. That is according to his defense attorney. Authorities in eastern Pennsylvania arrested Bryan...
‘I pray to God he’s innocent’: Neighbors shocked by Pa. man’s arrest in Idaho killings
CHESTNUTHILL TWP. — Eileen Cesaretti stood in shock Friday in the driveway of her home in the gated community of Indian Mountain Lake, looking at the residence across the street where police say they just caught one of the nation’s most wanted mass killers. “You’ll never guess Ralph,...
Charges against Pa. suspect in deaths of 4 Idaho students include burglary, murder
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) —Pennsylvania authorities say officials have arrested a suspect in the killings of four University of Idaho students who were found stabbed to death in their beds more than a month ago. However, despite the arrest, Idaho officials said in a press conference Friday afternoon, that state...
Man who shot at central Pa. police sentenced to prison: ‘You are alive today for one reason and one reason only’
A Lancaster County man should feel lucky to be alive after shooting at police officers during an hours-long standoff last year, a judge said Thursday while sentencing him to years in prison. Shawn Stryker, 51, of Columbia, fired two shots at Lancaster County police officers Jan. 3, 2021, during a...
Double shooting becomes first Baltimore homicide of year
A woman was fatally shot early Sunday in a double shooting in East Baltimore, the first homicide Baltimore Police announced this year. Patrol officers from the Eastern District responded around 3:29 a.m. to a ShotSpotter alert in the 700 block of North Glover Street in the Madison-Eastend neighborhood, where they found the woman with apparent gunshot injuries.
BetMGM Ohio registration deal: $1,000 offer for new users
Dimers.com provides exclusive Ohio sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Using our BetMGM Ohio promo code, sports fans in Ohio looking to place a wager on any game this month can obtain $1,000...
Ohio sportsbooks’ promos: Get $5,000+ from 6 sportsbooks
Dimers.com provides exclusive Ohio sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. It’s finally here. On January 1st, 2023, online sports betting became legal in Ohio. This is great news for sports fans and betting...
Philadelphia has another record year of gun violence
PHILADELPHIA — When Taneesha Brodie’s eldest son turned 8, she moved her family out of North Philadelphia to Upper Darby, seeking a safer community away from the city’s gun violence.
Caesars Ohio promo code PENNLIVE1BET: $1,500 bonus credit for OH registration
Dimers.com provides exclusive Ohio sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. By using our Caesars promo code PENNLIVE1BET, new users in Ohio looking for action with no real downside on any event in 2023...
7-year-old boy dies after being shot in the head in Maryland
BALTIMORE (AP) — Police in Baltimore say that a 7-year-old boy was fatally shot on Friday. The Baltimore Sun reports that the shooting occurred in a home in the city’s Easterwood neighborhood. Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said officers responded to a call and found a “small, male...
Central Pa. hospitals welcome first babies of 2023
Hospitals are sharing the news of their first newborns of 2023. UPMC Harrisburg said its first baby of the year arrived at 12:42 a.m. The boy was named Baby Morgan, weighing in at 8 pounds, 1.6 ounces and 20 ½ inches long to Tiffany Reed of Harrisburg. UPMC said Morgan is happy and healthy.
DraftKings Ohio promo code secures Bet $5, Get $200 bonus for first-day registration in OH
Dimers.com provides exclusive Ohio sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. With our DraftKings first-day registration promo code, new customers in Ohio, meaning everyone, looking for the best way to bet on any sporting...
DraftKings Ohio promo code: $200 pre-registration reward expires at midnight New Year’s Eve
Dimers.com provides exclusive Ohio sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. With our DraftKings promo code, new players in Ohio looking for action with no real downside can receive a $200 sign-up deal by...
FanDuel Ohio promo code unleashes wild $200 bonus for new users in OH
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The moment has come at last! Using this FanDuel promo code, new users in Ohio who bet on any sporting event this month can...
DraftKings Ohio Promo Code: Double Your Money if the Browns Score at least 1 point
Dimers.com provides exclusive Ohio sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Legal sports betting is now live in Ohio, and this ridiculously generous offer will allow users to double their money, up to a...
Woman, 63, killed in central Pa. crash
A 63-year-old woman died Thursday afternoon when a vehicle in which she was a passenger crashed, Lancaster County authorities said. The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office said the two-vehicle crash was reported around 2:20 p.m. on the New Holland Pike. The 63-year-old, who is from Lititz, was pronounced dead at...
DraftKings Maryland promo code unlocks Bet $5, Win $200 bonus for Ravens vs. Steelers
Dimers.com provides exclusive Maryland sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Using our DraftKings promo code, sports fans in Maryland betting on any game in January, 2023, can take advantage of a Bet $5,...
Suspected gas blast levels 2 Philly homes and damages others; 5 hurt
This story has been updated. A suspected gas explosion a few hours into the new year demolished two Philadelphia row homes and damaged others, sending several people to the hospital, authorities said. Fire department officials said the blast occurred shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday in the Port Richmond neighborhood of...
FanDuel Ohio promo code: offer for $100 sign-up reward and three months of free NBA League Pass expires New Year’s Eve at midnight
Dimers.com provides exclusive Ohio sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. With this FanDuel promo code, new players in Ohio looking for action with no real downside can take advantage of a $100 pre-launch...
After fire killed animals, Pa. wildlife center works on rebuilding
On a cold morning in early December, the unthinkable happened along a country road in Wayne Twp.: Fire broke out at the Red Creek Wildlife Center, a refuge for injured wild animals that had been operating for 31 years. Dozens of wild animals housed in a mobile home-type structure died...
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
198K+
Followers
86K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0