Michigan State

Double shooting becomes first Baltimore homicide of year

A woman was fatally shot early Sunday in a double shooting in East Baltimore, the first homicide Baltimore Police announced this year. Patrol officers from the Eastern District responded around 3:29 a.m. to a ShotSpotter alert in the 700 block of North Glover Street in the Madison-Eastend neighborhood, where they found the woman with apparent gunshot injuries.
BALTIMORE, MD
Central Pa. hospitals welcome first babies of 2023

Hospitals are sharing the news of their first newborns of 2023. UPMC Harrisburg said its first baby of the year arrived at 12:42 a.m. The boy was named Baby Morgan, weighing in at 8 pounds, 1.6 ounces and 20 ½ inches long to Tiffany Reed of Harrisburg. UPMC said Morgan is happy and healthy.
HARRISBURG, PA
Woman, 63, killed in central Pa. crash

A 63-year-old woman died Thursday afternoon when a vehicle in which she was a passenger crashed, Lancaster County authorities said. The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office said the two-vehicle crash was reported around 2:20 p.m. on the New Holland Pike. The 63-year-old, who is from Lititz, was pronounced dead at...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.pennlive.com

