Examining how 309 municipalities in Finland have organized their social welfare and health care services

MedicalXpress
A resource guide for Alzheimer's caregivers: Tips for home care and nursing homes
Do you know the difference between Medicare and Medicaid? How about, in a pinch, how to find a nursing home and research which ones in your area might be good and others less so?. Life invariably gets harder when a loved-one is diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease, dementia or any other...
Social Security update: Direct monthly $1,681 payment to be sent out to millions in just one day
There is only one day left before millions of Social Security beneficiaries receive a direct payment worth an average of $1,681.
SSDI payments: Which state gives the largest assistance for disabled person?
Benefits from Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) payments are distributed to retired Americans and other Social Security benefits. Over 9 million Americans with disabilities were receiving program benefits as of April 2022. The Social Security Administration (SSA) offers two programs to assist Americans with disabilities. With a total of 7.6...
What Is the Average Social Security Benefit at 65?
For most of the last century, 65 has been considered the standard retirement age in the United States, but that doesn't mean most Americans actually retire at that age. As recently as 1992, the...
Can You Collect Social Security and Be Eligible For Food Stamps?
More than 70 million Americans collect Social Security, Supplemental Security Income (SSI), or both, according to the Social Security Administration (SSA). The vast majority are people age 65 and...
Food Stamps: What Is the Most Money You Can Make To Qualify?
In 2019, 35.7 million people relied on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) to eat, according to the Annie E. Casey Foundation, but enrollment had been steadily declining since 2013....
Supplemental Security Income (SSI) Schedule: January 2023 Payment Comes in December
Supplemental Security Income (SSI) recipients will receive their January 2023 payment in December. SSI benefits are usually paid on the first of the month unless the date falls on a weekend, in which...
BBC
Cost of living: Heating payments for those on benefits to stop
Warm home payments of £200 to help those in Wales on benefits keep the heating on will stop next year. The end of the £90m winter fuel support scheme was confirmed in the Welsh government budget published on Tuesday. But other funding to help people through the cost...
Social Security: Possible ways you may lose your benefits
Social Security offers assistance to the disabled through its SSDI program. But here’s the risk of losing your benefits!. For the most vulnerable persons, such as blind or disabled people with little resources, the Supplemental Security Income (SSI) program offers additional support. The Social Security Administration paid $1 trillion in monthly benefits to 65 million beneficiaries in 2021.
CNET
Haven't Got Your December Social Security Disability Insurance Payment? It's on Its Way
The fourth of four Social Security Disability Insurance payments was disbursed by the Social Security Administration this week. Don't worry if you haven't received it yet. When you get your money depends on two things: your date of birth and the year you first started receiving SSDI money. SSDI follows...
CNET
Social Security Cheat Sheet 2023: Stay on Top of Your Benefits This New Year
The new year brings the highest cost-of-living adjustment in nearly 40 years to Social Security beneficiaries. The latest increase of 8.7% is the highest adjustment since 1981. This increase will give recipients more spending power in the coming year. Social Security beneficiaries can look forward to that new year increase beginning in January, while Supplemental Security Income recipients will get their first increased check in late December.
Doctor signs off on new request- A man with a back injury seeks a medically assisted death because he can't afford rent
Amir Farsoud recently shared that, fearing he may lose his housing and with no significant relationships, he applied for medical assistance in dying (MAiD) instead. Farsoud was disabled due to a back injury. The injury makes him suffer near-continuous pain. [i]
Loneliness is a public health emergency we can’t afford to ignore
Chronic loneliness is associated with physician visits, increased risk of heart disease and dementia, and an assortment of other health risks.
Social Security: SSA Notes 8 Ways to Receive Additional Benefits
Social Security is best known for paying retirement benefits you earned during your working life, but it pays much more than that to eligible Americans. Depending on your income and family status, you...
News 12
Social Security payments to see largest increase in more than 40 years
Social Security payments will soon increase by the greatest amount in more than four decades. Social Security benefits and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payments will increase by 8.7% in 2023. The inflated payments are estimated to affect 70 million people. The bump will bring the monthly average payment up to...
Nurses at 8 NYC hospitals give 10-day strike notice
NEW YORK -- Nurses at eight New York City hospitals gave their 10-day strike notice Friday.The New York State Nurses Association has been in contract negotiations with the private hospitals since September. The nurses are asking for a pay raise that keeps up with inflation and for the hospitals to hire more staff. READ MORE: Potential nurses strike looming in New York as hospitals brace for influx of tripledemic casesApproximately 16,000 nurses will go on strike at the following hospitals beginning Jan. 9:NewYork-PresbyterianMontefioreMount Sinai HospitalMount Sinai Morningside and WestMaimonidesBronxCareRichmond University Medical CenterFlushing Hospital Medical Center The union says they will continue to bargain until Jan. 9 in the hopes of reaching an agreement. Their contracts expire Saturday.READ MORE: "We're asking to be taken care of": Nurses at 12 New York City hospitals begin voting on possible strikeThe 10-day strike notice gives hospitals time to bring in temporary help.
MedicalXpress
US could face surging numbers of teens with diabetes
The United States could see a huge rise in diabetes among young people over the next several decades, a new modeling study finds. As many as 220,000 young people under the age of 20 could have type 2 diabetes in 2060, which would represent a nearly eight-fold increase, a research team that included scientists from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found. Type 1 diabetes cases could increase, too, by as much as 65% in the next 40 years.
BBC
Cost of living: I want to help others through the winter months
Taxi driver Jamie Mclean says, like a lot of men, he was "brought up in a culture of not sharing feelings". He struggled with mental health problems growing up and experienced a lack of support. Jamie, 34, decided to set up a men's mental health group in his local community...
$150 million by Hochul: Two workforce development programs to help low-income households improve their lives
New York City is the main municipal employer all over the country. The primary focus of companies is on finding the right talent to get their projects completed. They want to maintain quality and ensure that customers keep coming back. This gives rise to a surge in job openings in different parts of the city and the state.
MedicalXpress
A step towards precision oncology for patients with metastatic urothelial carcinoma
Dr. Niklas Klümper, resident at the Clinic for Urology and working group leader at the Institute for Experimental Oncology at the University Hospital Bonn (UKB), is investigating which patients with metastatic bladder cancer benefit from a new oncological form of therapy—antibody-drug conjugates—in order to be able to use these promising drugs efficiently. His new findings were published this December in the journal Clinical Cancer Research.
