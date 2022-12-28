Read full article on original website
The Biggest Game Releases of January 2023
Happy New Year! 2023 is already shaping up to be one of the biggest game release years in history due to a ton of games being delayed out of 2022. So unless they get pushed until 2024, 2023 is going to be one for the books! And while we'll need to wait a couple months for 2023 to start ramping up, January still has quite a few long-awaited titles. Here are the biggest game releases coming to PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo, and PC in January 2023!
Top 10 most anticipated video games coming in 2023
"The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom," "Atomic Heart," "Hogwarts Legacy," "Street Fighter 6" and "Spider-Man 2" are some of the most anticipated video games coming in the new year.
The new PS Plus still couldn’t compete with Xbox Game Pass in 2022
PlayStation Plus Essential — what everyone used to call good ol’ PlayStation Plus — once again turned in an outstanding roster of free games for players who subscribe, and of course, players have to subscribe if they want multiplayer access. But at the subscription’s new Extra and...
PlayStation Plus Embarrasses Xbox Live Gold With New Free Games
The first free PlayStation Plus games and the first free Xbox Live Gold games of 2023 have been revealed. This week, both Sony revealed the free games coming to PS Plus next month and Microsoft revealed the free games coming to Xbox Live Gold next month. Both announcements were made around the same time, and one has been received very warmly while the other has been heavily criticized. If you've been paying attention to the two services, you'll know the former is in reference to PS Plus while the latter is in reference to Xbox Live Gold or, more specifically, Games With Gold.
Microsoft Just Threw Sony Under The Bus Over Activision Blizzard Lawsuit
Earlier this year, Microsoft announced that it would be purchasing Activision Blizzard and had the internet going wild. Sony, while playing it cool at the beginning, quickly felt the impact of the news as its stock immediately dipped down. The competitor hasn't taken legal action against Microsoft, but PlayStation has shown its concerns over the future of Activision Blizzard-owned games and argued that the merger would be unfair. Legal teams are investigating the problem worldwide, and now Microsoft is hitting back, arguing that Sony's exclusive content is not different from what it could do with Activision Blizzard.
Epic Games Store Gives Out Underrated First-Person Shooter for Free
A first-person shooter game that has flown under the radar since releasing back in 2021 is now available to download for free on the Epic Games Store. For more than a week at this point, Epic's PC marketplace has been doling out new, free titles on a daily basis. And while this promotion has already seen quite a bit of variety in terms of genre, today's offer is.
Daily Deals: Ring Fit Adventure, Marvel's Midnight Suns, and More
2023 is here, and it's time to jump straight into the best sales of the New Year. There are a few great deals out there today to get your year started, including a 4TB external hard drive, Ring Fit Adventure on Nintendo Switch, and the recently-released Marvel Midnight Suns. Plus, the newest generation WD Black 2TB PS5 SSD for well under $200, a Raer Nari wireless gaming headset for a mere $35, or a Nintendo Switch 512GB memory card for just $50. These great deals and more below.
The Biggest Games Coming in 2023
Following two years of false starts, 2023 looks to be the proper beginning of the PS5-Xbox Series generation, as Unreal Engine 5 support builds and an increasing number of developers drop support for Sony and Microsoft’s last-gen consoles. Starfield, Spider-Man 2, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, and Final Fantasy 16 are only a handful of games built exclusively for new hardware, though PS4, Xbox One, and especially Switch owners have plenty to look forward to as well.
First Free PlayStation Plus Games for 2023 Revealed
PlayStation's free PS Plus games for January 2023 have officially been revealed to show subscribers what their first free games for 2023 will be. As is the case with most of these PS Plus reveals, the games themselves leaked previously, so those who keep up with those sorts of leaks already had an idea of what would be free next month. The first free PlayStation Plus games for January 2023 will be Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Fallout 76, and Axiom Verge 2.
Sony is requiring developers to ‘exclude’ Xbox, Microsoft says
As Sony continues to argue the proposed Microsoft takeover of Activision Blizzard would harm competition in the gaming space, the PlayStation-maker is also apparently keeping keeping some third-party games from launching on Xbox, according to its big rival. Microsoft reckons Final Fantasy 16, Bloodborne, and the Silent Hill 2 Remake...
Xbox Games With Gold for January 2023 Revealed
Microsoft has announced that the Xbox Games with Gold for January 2023 are Iris Fall and Autonauts. As detailed on Xbox Wire, all Xbox Live Gold members and those subscribed to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will get access to these two games when they arrive next month. Iris Fall will...
Looking Forward: 3 New Games We're Excited For in 2023 - IGN Daily Fix
In today’s Daily Fix, we’ll reveal IGN’s top three most-anticipated games of 2023. The first half of the year is completely PACKED with big games arriving every month. Even if some are delayed (which is entirely possible) 2023 is looking to be full of exciting games. These are the three IGN is most excited for.
Destiny 2: Where Is Xur Today? Location and Exotic Items for December 30-January 3
The bringer of new guns for the new year, Xûr, is now live in Destiny 2 for the weekend until next week's reset. If you're looking to get your some shiny new Exotic armor or weapons for your Guardian, look no further. Each week, Xûr has a random assortment...
Dragon Ball Introduces a New Fusion Saiyan
Dragon Ball has been around for decades, and at this point, its fusion fighters are known the world over. From Vegito to Gogeta, the anime has shown time and again how powerful fusions can be in battle when the time calls. And now, it seems another fighter is joining the ranks all thanks to Dragon Ball Legends.
The Biggest News Stories in 2022: Musk's Twitter Takeover, Acquisition Mania, DC's New Leaders, and More
News cycles across most industries spun chaotically throughout 2022 — and games, entertainment, and tech were no exception. Headlines here were comparatively tame, though it was nonetheless an eventful year in our little corner of the internet: Elon Musk took over Twitter, Xbox made the industry’s biggest acquisition yet (deal pending), GTA 6 gameplay leaked, Will Smith earned a 10-year ban from the Oscars, and Winnie the Pooh broke into the public domain with bloodlust.
Epic Games Store Ends Holiday Promotion With Two More Free Games
The Epic Games Store has today wrapped up its ongoing holiday promotion by giving away two more free games. For the past two weeks, Epic has been handing out new titles on a daily basis that PC users can snag for no cost whatsoever. And while this program has led to a number of titles such as Death Stranding, Mortal Shell, Fallout, LEGO Builder's Journey, and many others free, the storefront has now returned to its weekly cadence of offering up games at no cost instead.
Fury Fight: Gangsters of City - Official Nintendo Switch Trailer
In Fury Fight: Gangsters of City, violent crime lords have taken over the city. Defeat them and bring their underlings to justice in an excellent beat-em-up action game. Fury Fight: Gangsters of City is releasing on Nintendo Switch on January 13, 2023.
Xbox Game Pass in 2023 has no chill
Microsoft continues to bet heavily on its gaming subscription service, and Xbox Game Pass in 2023 is strong evidence of those investments.
UnderDungeon - Official Nintendo Switch Gameplay Trailer
UnderDungeon it’s an astonishing and clever mix of classic RPG games with mechanics and levels from other genres. You’ll traverse the dungeons, fight enemies, acquire new, powerful items and solve puzzles. Check out the gameplay trailer for UnderDungeon launching on January 13, 2023.
