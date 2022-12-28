Read full article on original website
Cheese recall due to listeria found in products
The FDA (U.S Food and Drug Administration), CDC (Centers for Disease Control Prevention and state and local partners have been investigating a nationwide outbreak of listeria infections that has been connected to companies such as Brie and Camembert soft cheese products, including all of their baked branded cheeses. The company, Old Europe Cheese, Inc. of Benton Harbor, MI, and also several other retailers selling cheeses under other brands and labels have put out a recall announcement as well. It is strongly recommended to throw away any cheese products connected to those brands and to not purchase any cheeses for the meantime until it is announced that it's safe to do so. On September 30, 2022, Old Europe Cheese, Inc. voluntarily began to recall its cheese products packaged to multiple brands of Brie and Camembert cheeses produced at their Michigan facility. Two more recalls where done by these companies, one on October 5, 2022 and the other on October 28, 2022. Furthermore, the recall that initially only covered 6 states expanded to a more broader announcement from other commonly known retailers and cheese brands.
2,400 pounds of Oscar Mayer cold cuts recalled due to possible cross-contamination
The Kraft Heinz Foods Company announced the recall Monday.
Popculture
Wegmans Recalls Multiple Products
Wegmans customers who bought vegetables recently should pause before eating. The supermarket chain issued an important recall last week on products with micro greens, sweet pea leaves, and cat grass. The products may be contaminated with Salmonella. The products recalled are 1.75-oz packages of Wegmans Organic Farm & Orchard Micro...
Kraft-Heinz Is Recalling Oscar Mayer Ready-to-Eat Lunch Meat Due to Possible Contamination
If you’re a sandwich aficionado, or you just like to keep lunch meat on hand, now’s a great time to check your fridge for a recalled product. On December 5, Kraft Heinz Food Company announced a recall of approximately 2,400 pounds of processed meat due to “possible cross contamination with under-processed products.”
6,000 Pounds Of Frozen Chicken Sold At Walmart Have Been Recalled
When companies issue recalls on food products, it can make consumers collectively hold their breath. You might wonder if the recall will affect you in some way. When it involves items like chicken, perhaps bacteria like Salmonella or listeria spring to mind. After all, just last year, listeria infections were linked to the recall of nearly 9 million pounds of frozen Tyson chicken (via Today). But that is not the problem here.
Popculture
Walmart Chicken Products Recalled in 28 States
More than 6,000 pounds of frozen chicken products sold at Walmart stores nationwide are being pulled from store shelves in a new multi-state recall. On Dec. 14, Mountain View Packaging, LLC issued a voluntary recall of frozen, ready-to-eat Crispy Chicken with Almonds entrée products due to misbranding and undeclared allergen issues after it was determined the product may contain shrimp.
Oscar Mayer Recalls Over a Ton of Meat Sliced With Dirty Equipment
It is currently unknown how many stores the products ended up in, but it is known that they were shipped to two states in particular.
Popculture
Pepper Recall Issued
Those hoping to share the gift of spices this holiday season may need to rethink their gifts. A pepper collection gift set sold at World Market stores nationwide has been recalled just days before Christmas. According to a notice shared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Something South African LLC. on Dec. 15 recalled the Peppercorn Collection Gift Set due to possible mold and Ochratoxin A contamination.
Popculture
Kraft Heinz Foods Recalls Ready-to-Eat Products
More than 2,000 pounds of Oscar Mayer ham products have been recalled due to a cross-contamination issue that poses a substantial health risk. The Kraft Heinz Foods Company on Dec. 5 issued a recall of ready-to-eat ham and cheese loaf products sold under the Oscar Mayer brand name after it was discovered they were possibly cross-contaminated with under-processed products.
Popculture
Ice Cream Recall Drops Before Christmas
For those looking to have some ice cream with their holiday dinner leftovers, don't bust out that spoon. Weis Markets has issued an allergy alert for its Premium Sea Salt and Caramel Ripple Ice Cream due to undeclared soy and coconut allergens present within. According to The U.S. Food and Drug Administration, a recall is in effect. The announcement originally dropped on Nov. 23, a day before turkey day. The recall affected the 48oz tube since the product may contain undeclared soy and coconut allergens. People with an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy or coconut allergens risk serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume these products.
Popculture
Coffee Beans Recalled
Consumers who need a boost of energy and some sweets shouldn't be reaching for one brand of chocolate covered coffee beans. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) announced on Christmas Eve, Saturday, Dec. 24, that The Chocolate Lab brand Chocolate Coffee Beans have been recalled due to undeclared milk, meaning the tasty treats pose a potentially life-threatening risk to some consumers.
Popculture
Cheese Recall Expanded Amid Listeria Concerns
Even more cheese is being pulled from store shelves amid ongoing listeria concerns. Following an initial recall earlier in December for Igor brand gorgonzola mild ripened blue-veined cheese, Jan K. Overweel Limited expanded the recall on Dec. 16 to include Igor brand Gorgonzola Dolce. A notice posted by the Canadian...
Popculture
Breakfast Sandwiches Facing Recall
The Canadian government has issued a recall on alpha brand Plant-based Breakfast Sandwich – Meatless Sausage due to an undeclared milk ingredient. The milk is not listed on the label. Due to the product being sold nationally, customers are encouraged to check to see if you they have recalled products, do not consume any recalled products to which you they are allergic or sensitive to, do not serve, use, sell or distribute recalled products, and/or immediately discard or return recalled products.
foodsafetynews.com
Sprouts recalled in response to Salmonella outbreak
SunSprout Enterprises is recalling raw alfalfa sprouts because of potential contamination with Salmonella. This recall is a result of an investigation by Nebraska and the federal CDC of an outbreak of illness associated with the alfalfa sprouts. Nebraska officials are urging the public to avoid eating alfalfa sprouts after at...
marthastewart.com
More than 1,200 Cases of Frozen Raspberries Have Been Recalled Due to Possible Hepatitis A Contamination
From smoothies to holiday baked goods, frozen raspberries are a dependable way to pack some fruit and flavor into a handful of dishes. But if this is an ingredient you often reach for when grocery shopping, you may want to double check the brand before adding a package to your cart—the fruit is currently the subject of a recent food recall.
Food recall news: SunSprout Enterprises Voluntarily Recalls Two Lots of Alfalfa Sprouts Due to Potential Contamination with Salmonella
Fremont, Nebraska, December 28, 2022 – SunSprout Enterprises is voluntarily recalling two lots (#4211 and 5211) of raw alfalfa sprouts in 4-ounce clamshells, with best by dates between 12/10/22 and 12/27/22, due to potential contamination with Salmonella.
Popculture
Frozen Beef Recalled Due to E. Coli Contamination
It's time to do a clean out of your freezer, because a frozen beef product has joined the growing list of December recalls. Following recalls of frozen burritos, chicken products sold at Walmart, and even pickle-flavored vodka over the course of the past several weeks, Portland, Oregon-based company Morasch Meats Inc. recalled nearly 4,000 pounds of raw frozen diced beef products due to potential E. coli contamination.
efoodalert.com
Recalls and Alerts: December 24-26, 2022
Here is today’s list of food safety recalls, product withdrawals, allergy alerts and miscellaneous compliance issues. The live links will take you directly to the official recall notices and company news releases that contain detailed information for each recall and alert. If you would like to receive automatic email...
