Read full article on original website
Related
Report: Giants want Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley back long-term
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley are both enjoying career years. They are also both impending free agents. General manager Joe Schoen has important decisions to make on each in the coming months and it would appear he’d like both Jones and Barkley to return.
Bucs’ Todd Bowles Reveals Amusing Way He Will Celebrate NFC South
The Tampa Bay coach was asked how he’d celebrate after a win against the Panthers.
Tri-City Herald
Russell Wilson Says Broncos Coaching Job Is ‘Special’
The Broncos are in as desolate a situation as any NFL team in recent memory. Denver mortgaged its future to trade for quarterback Russell Wilson, only for the veteran quarterback to throw 12 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Now, the Broncos are 4–11 and appear destined to convey a top-five pick to the Seahawks.
Tri-City Herald
Seahawks’ Tyler Lockett playing vs Jets with 10 screws, plate in his hand. Abe Lucas out
Less than two weeks after hand surgery, Tyler Lockett was back to try to keep the Seahawks in playoff contention. The captain and top wide receiver started for Seattle Sunday against the New York Jets 13 days after his surgery in Los Angeles to repair a fracture in his hand below the index finger. Lockett played with 10 metal screws and a metal plate in his left hand. He wore bright green gloves over both hands, and presumably protective padding over his left one.
Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report
Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win
Stetson Bennett helped lead Georgia to a comeback win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal game on Saturday night at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, but you wouldn’t know it based on Kirby Smart’s postgame interview. Smart was interviewed by ESPN’s Laura Rutledge after his Georgia Bulldogs came back to beat... The post Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Giants co-owner John Mara’s road to redemption started with an angry grandma | Politi
The Giants invited Maryann Villa to their East Rutherford headquarters one day last spring and, for several hours, recruited her with the kind of full-court sales pitch usually reserved for the NFL’s most coveted free agents. They introduced the 85-year-old grandmother to new general manager Joe Schoen, who outlined...
Tri-City Herald
NFL Draft Profile: Nasir Smith, Running Back, Central Connecticut Blue Devils
CINCINNATI — The Bengals defense has one distinct trend rolling the right way heading into Monday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills. Since Week 11, Buffalo ranks third leaguewide in rushing EPA. They are one of the most efficient ground teams in the NFL largely due to Josh Allen’s 6.5 yards ...
Tri-City Herald
Seahawks ‘Got Some Stuff Coming’ vs. Jets, Says TE Colby Parkinson
The Seattle Seahawks are unique in the fact that they've spaced out usage for all three of their primary tight ends while finding success with it this season. Noah Fant, Will Dissly and Colby Parkinson have all been steady targets for quarterback Geno Smith during his first full season as the starter in Seattle. And even though Dissly was recently put on injured reserve, there still appears to be plenty of tricks in the bag for the tight ends when the Seahawks (7-8) host the New York Jets (7-8) Sunday at Lumen Field.
Tri-City Herald
Brees Still Not Interested in Coaching Beyond Purdue Bowl Game
Drew Brees returned to Purdue earlier this month to serve as an interim assistant coach for his alma mater’s upcoming Cheez-It Citrus Bowl game against LSU. The move has had many wondering if the former NFL quarterback is considering making a full-time career shift. However, for the second time...
Tri-City Herald
Countdown to Kickoff: Saints vs. Eagles
The Eagles pushed the competitive-advantage card a bit further this week but finally acquiesced at least a little bit by Friday, labeling Jalen Hurts as doubtful. Because no player with that injury designation this season has actually beaten the odds to play in the entire NFL this season, it’s a fait accompli that veteran backup Gardner Minshew will get his second straight opportunity to help the Eagles clinch the NFC East and garner the No. 1 seed in the conference.
Tri-City Herald
NFL Mock Draft: Georgia Star Stays Home With Falcons?
Today could be the final game of Georgia Bulldogs defensive tackle Jalen Carter's collegiate career. But he may not have to move too far to start his NFL journey. In NFL Draft Bible's final mock draft of the 2022 calendar year, he projects that the Atlanta Falcons will take Carter with the sixth overall pick.
Tri-City Herald
How Much Salary Cap Space Is Each AFC South Team Projected to Have?
Somehow, the Jaguars found themselves on top of the AFC South, tied with the Titans heading into Week 17. Trevor Lawrence has looked more and more like his high draft pick throughout the season, and now he has a chance to take Jacksonville back to the postseason for the first time in five years. It faces Tennessee for the last matchup of the regular season, which will likely decide the division.
Tri-City Herald
Report: Ravens Missing Key Starter For Fourth Straight Game
CINCINNATI — The Ravens officially ruled out Lamar Jackson ahead of their massive division matchup against Pittsburgh on Sunday Night Football. Jackson (knee) missed his 12 straight practice on Friday and has not played since suffering a strained PCL in their 10-9 Dec. 4 win over Denver. He will...
Comments / 0