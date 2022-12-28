Read full article on original website
The 10 Best TV Shows of 2022
After nearly three years of delays, shifting timelines, and surprise drops, TV returned to form in 2022. Exciting new series were released, follow-up seasons were hotly anticipated and debated, IPs were extended, cancellation bloodbaths occurred — even pilot season was back, sort of. Yes indeed, TV looked like its old self again, only now, there was somehow even more of it.
Abbott Elementary Does World-Building as Well as Any Fantasy Show
Abbott Elementary is great with physical comedy — Janine falling off a chair, kids racing through the halls — but it’s also brilliant with spatial comedy. As much as any show on TV, it taps the potential of physical environments, and that makes its world feel uncommonly big. Instead of some generic school, this show is set in a highly detailed, ever-expanding funhouse of classrooms, supply closets, and upstairs bathrooms, all waiting to be activated for laughs.
In 2022, Ayo Edebiri Owned Insecurity on the Small Screen
In our year-end miniseries They Have the Range, Primetimer writers and editors highlight the most versatile TV actors of 2022. In the eye of the hurricane that was the kitchen of the Original Beef of Chicagoland, Ayo Edebiri's Sydney was anything but calm. She was, at turns, eager, nervous, perturbed, impatient, and under siege. Equal parts thrilled to get to work with a chef as talented as Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) and frustrated that the chaos of the kitchen wasn't letting her show her own talent, Sydney was a necessary counterpart to Carmy's tortured familial angst in The Bear. The show doesn't work without the two of them pressing on each other to be better, and given White's rather ferocious capabilities as an actor, Edebiri had quite the task to hold up her end of the bargain.
Jeff Hiller's Breakthrough Year Ran the Gamut from Queer Empathy to Queer Terror
In our year-end miniseries They Have the Range, Primetimer writers and editors highlight the most versatile TV actors of 2022. As TV shows increasingly clear the rather low bar we've set for LGBTQ+ inclusion, our expectations for the types of queer characters we see on screen continue to grow. There is no one way to be gay in real life, and it's only fair that that should be reflected on TV as well. Which is why it was so thrilling to watch the sheer expanse of queer terrain that Jeff Hiller covered in his two most notable performances: as Joel, the small-town Kansas church minister on Somebody Somewhere and as Mr. Whitely, the terrifyingly baroque serial killer on the latest season of Ryan Murphy's American Horror Story. Trying to find common ground for these characters is satisfyingly hard to do, but there's something to be said for the way Hiller imbues in them a kind of gay alienation that is both era-appropriate for each show and also somewhat timeless.
Diane McBain, Veteran TV & Film Actress, Dead at 81
Diane McBain, a veteran actress who appeared in series like Adam West's Batman and General Hospital, has passed away. She was 81. Her death was confirmed by Michael Gregg Michaud, close friend and co-author of her 2014 memoir Famous Enough. "My heart is heavy. My dear friend, and creative partner, actress Diane McBain, passed away peacefully today [December 21] at the Motion Picture Home in Woodland Hills. She lost her bravely fought battle against liver cancer," he wrote on Instagram. "I'll miss her terribly."
The Gang is Back in the Latest Trailer for That '90s Show
That '90s Show is getting the gang back together. The latest trailer for the That '70s Show sequel brings back original cast members Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Wilmer Valderrama, and more. The first teaser for the series saw Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp return in their iconic roles and introduced viewers to the young new cast members taking over the basement, including Callie Haverda, Ashley Aufderheide, Mace Coronel, Maxwell Donovan, Reyn Doi, and Sam Morelos. Haverda stars as Leia, daughter of Eric (Grace) and Donna (Prepon).
One Woman Struggles to Find Her Superpower in the Trailer for Extraordinary
In the trailer for Extraordinary, everyone has a superpower... except Jen (Máiréad Tyers). From debut writer Emma Moran comes Extraordinary, a comedy where everyone develops a power on their 18th birthday. Now turning 25, Jen still hasn't found her power, and watching the people around her flaunt theirs doesn't make her struggle any easier. At this point, she'll accept anything. (Mostly) single and stuck in a dead-end party shop job, Jen leans on her best friend and roommate Carrie (Sofia Oxenham) as they navigate the wild world of their 20s together.
Survivor 43 Sheds Real and Fake Tears in the Season's Best Episode
SPOILERS for the outcome of Wednesday night's episode of Survivor ahead. After a season of waiting for fireworks, only to be met with haphazard strategy and vaguely edited justifications for voting decisions, Survivor 43 pulled it together in the final 6 with an episode that was thrilling, bold, and surprising. At nearly the last possible second, this season finally kicked into gear, and it resulted in the season's most dramatic elimination. We got fake tears, real tears, a neck-and-neck win in the immunity challenge, multiple strategic gambits back at the beach, and finally, the biggest tribal-council blindside we've had in a very long time. One great episode might not be enough to salvage a subpar season, but for this week, it was well worth savoring.
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, Ellen DJ & SYTYCD Alum, Dead by Suicide
Stephen "tWitch" Boss, former Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ and So You Think You Can Dance All-Star, has died. He was 40 years old. Boss' wife, Allison Holker Boss, confirmed he had died of suicide. "It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us," Allison said in a statement to People. "Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans."
Love Life Season 2 Told One of TV's Most Expansive Love Stories
HBO Max’s Love Life is one of dozens of shows tossed to the wayside in the recently completed Warner Bros. Discovery merger, but it may be the greatest loss. Created by Sam Boyd, the anthology series premiered in May 2020; over the course of two seasons, it followed multiple protagonists, chronicling their respective journeys from first love to marriage. Anna Kendrick led the first season as Darby Carter, a twentysomething New Yorker who finds her true love in Grant (Kingsley Ben-Adir).
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Sets All-Female Directing Team for Season 2
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has set its director slate for Season 2. Amazon Prime Video announced today that Charlotte Brändström, Sanaa Hamri, and Louise Hooper would take on directing duties for the second season, each helming multiple episodes. Brändström (The Outsider, The Witcher, Outlander), who was behind two Season 1 episodes, will direct four installments this time around, while Hamri (Empire, Shameless, Elementary) and Hooper (Flesh and Blood, The Sandman) will each direct two.
National Treasure: Edge of History Complicates the Nicolas Cage Movies, To Thrilling Results
When rebooting a beloved piece of IP, one must walk a tightrope between recycling old tropes and reframing them for a new audience. While some extensions fail to strike the right balance between old and new (Criminal Minds: Evolution chief among them), others, like AMC’s Interview With the Vampire, succeed by making the subtext of existing projects text, a decision that expands the world of the show while remaining true to its characters.
Mindy Chen Is Emily in Paris' Last Pure Character, But For How Long?
Emily in Paris is one of the greatest hate-watches of our time. In its first two seasons, the show came under fire for cultural stereotypes, unrealistic storylines, and a leading lady with a knack for making terrible decisions. Yet those glib one-liners, fashionable moments, sweeping Parisian backdrops, and saccharine wins kept us coming back for more.
Harry & Meghan Tell Their Story on Netflix, Doom Patrol Lights Up HBO Max
Nearly two years after their bombshell Oprah interview, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle once again invite viewers into their lives in Netflix's Harry & Meghan. The six-episode docuseries, which will drop in two batches, offers unprecedented access into the private world of the couple and their complicated relationship with the royal family.
HBO Max’s Miss Cleo Doc Highlights the Exploitation of Black Women in Media
Who was the real Miss Cleo? This question has loomed since the TV personality and actress, who was the face and voice in the early years of Psychic Readers Network, died in 2016. The new HBO Max documentary Call Me Miss Cleo seeks to demystify the famed fortune teller — and what legacy she left behind.
The Kaleidoscope Trailer Spans 25 Years & Features Interactive Storytelling
The first trailer for Kaleidoscope offers viewers a glimpse of a decades-spanning, interactive story. After hearing about what is supposedly the most secure vault in the world, a team of accomplished thieves plan a $7 billion heist - give or take. The job serves as both a way to change their lives and a shot at revenge, and viewers will have the ability to watch it in pretty much any order they'd like.
The Challenge Needs to Fix Its Rookie Problem
Currently making its way through its 38th season, MTV's The Challenge has built itself into one of the landmark reality shows of the 21st century. In the past year alone, The Challenge has aired spinoff series on both CBS and Paramount+, all while serving as the lone tether to MTV’s past cultural dominance. That kind of confidence from the parent company means its place in pop culture (and on the TV schedule) is secure, so the act of pointing out where and how the show is currently struggling to deliver a compelling and satisfying product is likely to go unheeded. But it needs to be said: The Challenge needs to figure out a better way to deal with the veteran/rookie situation, or else it needs to stop casting rookies altogether. Because right now the competitive imbalance is grinding the show to a halt.
Witch Mountain Pilot Starring Bryce Dallas Howard in the Works at Disney+
A Witch Mountain pilot has received the green light at Disney+. The streamer announced today that a "modern reinvention" of the successful film franchise was in the works featuring Bryce Dallas Howard (Jurassic World: Dominion) in the lead role. The pilot is written by Star Trek: Picard and12 Monkeys duo Travis Fickett and Terry Matalas and will be directed by Augustine Frizzell (Euphoria).
Harry & Meghan Earns Netflix's Biggest Documentary Debut of All Time
Harry & Meghan is doing some serious numbers for Netflix. Since debuting December 8, the first three episodes of Harry & Meghan have racked up some 81.55 million hours viewed. This marks the most hours viewed across any Netflix documentary title in a premiere week. Netflix reports approximately 28 million member accounts worldwide watched the docuseries in its first four days on the platform.
Jennifer Coolidge Still Rules, But Tanya Is the Weak Link in The White Lotus Season 2
The second season of The White Lotus sees creator Mike White take the heightened comedy and social commentary of Season 1 to new and exciting places. The Sicilian location of the titular chain resort has provided the setting for a swath of new characters to engage in all manner of romantic and sexual entanglements, jealousies, and embitterments. In the midst of all of that is the season's only crossover character, Tanya McQuoid, who returns after breaking out in Season 1. As played to Emmy-winning perfection by Jennifer Coolidge, Tanya spent the first season mourning the death of her mother, tentatively branching out into romance, and cruelly (if only somewhat knowingly) stringing along Natasha Rothwell's Belinda with the offer of a business partnership.
