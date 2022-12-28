Read full article on original website
Livingston County woman dies while in custody in Randolph County
A Livingston County detainee died in Randolph County the afternoon of December 27th. Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox reports 51-year-old Cheri Dawn Admire suffered a medical problem at the Randolph County Jail. Jail staff and a nurse performed CPR and used AED equipment until an ambulance arrived, and they continued assisting emergency medical personnel in getting to the hospital while providing medical assistance. She died at the hospital.
Chillicothe Resident Arrested
A Chillicothe man was arrested Thursday morning in Livingston County. State Troopers arrested 38-year-old Eric R Barker was arrested at about 9:52 am for alleged DWI. He was processed and released.
Deputies Book Three Into Jail
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department booked three detainees at the Caldwell County Detention Center Friday. They include:. 20-year-old John Marvin Goodwin for alleged possession of a controlled substance. His bond is set at $10,000. 25-year-old Jacob Michael McGary on a Probation Violation for Burglary. He is held with no...
One Booking For Livingston County
One booking at the Caldwell County Detention Center is reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department for Wednesday. Fifty-six-year-old John Robert Fredricks was arrested by Chillicothe Police Department at about 7:35 pm. He was held with no bond allowed.
Hamilton man receives jail sentence and fine
A Hamilton resident received a jail sentence and paid fine and other fees when he pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated in Grundy County. Hernan Lopez Gomez was arrested on November 23rd. In the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court Tuesday, he was sentenced to five days in the Grundy County jail to be served by January 31st and fined $500. A plea bargain was involved.
Man who died unloading handgun near Lucerne identified
The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed the identity of the 20-year-old male who died after accidentally shooting himself Thursday afternoon. Jesse Miller of Indianola, Iowa died after trying to unload a handgun at a residence on Highway 136 near Lucerne. Officers responded to the residence, and Miller was later pronounced dead at the scene. The body was transported to Playle and Collins Family Funeral Home in Unionville.
Eldon Dawine Rouse, 67, of Kirksville, Mo., Travis-Noe Funeral Home
Eldon Dawine Rouse, 67, of Kirksville, Missouri passed away following a brief illness on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Boone Hospital Center in Columbia, Missouri. The son of the late Orville and Myrtle (Roberts) Rouse, he was born March 22, 1955 in Des Moines, Iowa. He was also preceded in death by one sister, Mary (Rouse) Avey. On June 14, 2003 in Kirksville, Missouri, Eldon was united in marriage to Angie Martin.
Assault Charges Filed Over Incident in Pattonsburg
PATTONSBURG, MO – A Princeton man has been charged in Daviess County with multiple counts of domestic assault. In a statement issued by the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office it is alleged that 28-year old Cody Tucker got into a verbal argument with his girlfriend on Wednesday in Pattonsburg. It was reported Tucker became physically violent toward the victim and he threw items at her, struck her and grabbed her by the throat.
Charles Lee Still, 88 of Kirksville, Mo., Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home
Charles Lee Still, 88 of Kirksville formerly of Holt, Missouri passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his children on December 17, 2022. Charlie is now rejoined with his beloved wife Anna in Heaven. Charlie was born in Cainesville, Missouri on October 9, 1934 to Hubert and Glendola (Booth)...
Princeton man facing multiple domestic assault charges involving an incident in Pattonsburg
A Princeton man faces multiple felony counts of domestic assault after an alleged incident in Pattonsburg December 28th. 28-year-old Cody Dean Tucker has been charged with domestic assault in the first and third degree as well as two counts in the fourth degree involving a third or subsequent offense. Bond has been denied.
Charles Edward Speiser, 67 of Green City, Mo., Casady-Luscan Funeral Solutions
Charles Edward Speiser, age 67 of Green City, MO passed away on December 28, 2022, at the Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville, MO. Charles was born on April 26, 1955, in Kirksville, MO, the son of Charles Emanuel and Betty Jean (Wilbanks) Speiser. He was raised in the Green City area and graduated from Green City High School. Charles worked as an over the road truck driver and enjoyed helping on the farm. He loved reading western books and often said he was “born in the wrong century.”
Kirksville man accused of molesting young girl 3 times
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man is accused of molesting a girl under the age of 12 on three different occasions. Kirksville police identify the suspect as Tyrel "Ty" Couch, 27, of Kirksville. According to court documents, the alleged crimes happened between May 2022 and August 2022 at...
Beulah Housman, 106 of Brashear, Mo., Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home
Beulah Housman, 106 of Brashear passed away Monday, December 26, 2022 at Kirksville Manor Care. The daughter of John and Dorothy (Sullivan) Ross, she was born January 11, 1916 in Brashear, Missouri. In 1935 in Fort Collins, Colorado she married Leonard Housman and he preceded her in death. She was...
Virginia Nadine Johnson, 90, of Novinger, Mo.
Virginia Nadine Johnson, 90, of Novinger, MO passed away on Friday, December 23,2022 at Manor Care Nursing Home. Virginia was born on June 11,1932 to George “Calvin” and Eva (Garwood) Johnson. On August 4,1950, she was united in marriage to Emery Johnson who preceded her in death. Virginia...
