Anaheim, CA

Disney adds ‘courtesy’ section to park websites in hopes of improving visitor behavior

By Cindy Von Quednow, Chip Yost, Nexstar Media Wire
DC News Now
DC News Now
 4 days ago

( KTLA ) – Disneyland and Disney World have added “courtesy” sections to their websites apparently in response to an increase in fights at the theme parks.

The section was added to Disneyland’s “Top Things You Should Know” area.

“We ask all who come to this happy place to treat others with respect, kindness and compassion. To help Guests have a safe and enjoyable experience, we regularly update our Disneyland Resort rules,” it reads.

The section then links to the park’s rules , which includes information about what is and isn’t allowed inside.

The preexisting page also details the park’s courtesy policy:

“Please show common courtesy to fellow Guests and our Cast Members by not using profanity or engaging in unsafe, illegal, disruptive or offensive behavior, jumping lines or saving places in lines for others,” the section reads.

New Disneyland, Disney World attractions expected in 2023

The added notice is in response to an increase in fights at Disney theme parks, the Orange County Register reported .

Disney World added the section in mid-December, while Disneyland added it around the holiday season.

The wording on the Disney World website is slightly more detailed :

“Be the magic you want to see in the world. You must always remember to treat others with respect, kindness and compassion. Those who can’t live up to this simple wish may be asked to leave Walt Disney World Resort,” it reads.

There have been recent physical altercations and screaming matches at the Florida theme parks, and a fight broke out during the “Fantasmic” show at Disneyland in May , according to the Register.

Additionally, reports from Anaheim police indicate visitors have been removed from Disneyland or issued citations for violent encounters, the newspaper reported.

Police told KTLA that incidents at the park are handled internally by security.

When asked if the theme park had seen any kind of uptick in those kinds of incidents, Disneyland officials did not have any further comment, and indicated that the advisory speaks for itself.

Knott’s Berry Farm earlier this year added — and has since updated — a chaperone policy in an effort to prevent fights at the Buena Park theme park. Response to the policy have been mostly positive.

