Ohio State Starter Enters Transfer Portal After Loss
An Ohio State Buckeyes football player has entered the NCAA transfer portal following Saturday night's loss to No. 1 Georgia. Buckeyes longsnapper Mason Arnold, who started the final six games of the season, will be transferring. 'After starting Ohio State’s final six games of the season at long snapper, Mason...
Colorado signee Adam Hopkins breaks down his decision at Under-Armour AA Game check-in
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla.- Thomasville (Ga.) Thomas County Central athlete Adam Hopkins is one of the headliners in Colorado’s top 25 recruiting class and talked about his Signing Day decision on Thursday. The Buffs closed extremely fast and finished the Early Signing Period with their first top 25 recruiting...
247Sports
Inside No. 1 ranked cornerback Ellis Robinson IV's top five schools
247Sports No. 1 cornerback in the 2024 class in IMG Academy standout Ellis Robinson IV has a top five of “Bama, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Colorado.”. Robinson is the No. 8 overall prospect in the Top247 Player Rankings and a 247Sports Composite five-star recruit. He has visited all of his finalists with the exception of the Buffaloes.
What Kansas State players said after their loss to Alabama in the Sugar Bowl
This is what Kansas State players said after their 45-20 loss against Alabama in the Allstate Sugar Bowl on Saturday, December 31, 2022. "Yeah, he means a lot to me and I think that It's tough to find a head coach that loves their players as much as he does. And you see that trust and the best part about him is that when we win it's on us, if we lose, it's on him. He's that kind of guy where he's never gonna take the glory, he takes all the blame and you want to play for a guy like that. And I couldn't be more grateful that he brought me here and made me work."
Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report
Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
What Dabo Swinney and Tigers said about Orange Bowl loss to Vols
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — No. 6 Tennessee capped a magical 2022 season on Friday night with a 31-14 win over No. 7 Clemson. It secured the Vols' first 11-win season since 2001 and their ninth in program history. Here's what Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and multiple Tigers had to say about the loss and much more.
Overheard in the locker room: Michigan players react to TCU loss
GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Michigan football team's season came to a sudden close on Saturday night in a 51-45 loss to TCU in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl. The Wolverines allowed 488 yards — including 263 on the ground — and surrendered two pick-sixes in the loss. On offense, U-M moved the ball well, but red-zone issues stymied several series.
Watch: Kenny Payne, players following Louisville's loss at Kentucky
In an 86-63 loss at No. 19 Kentucky on Saturday afternoon, Louisville had a few moments that one can point at as progress but for each step forward seems to be equal step backwards. UofL drops to 2-12 on the season, while Kentucky improves to 9-4. One glance through the...
247Sports
Florida State head coach Mike Norvell addresses team's 'bright future' after a thrilling 35-32 win over OU
Florida State fans have plenty of reasons to celebrate after the Seminoles pulled off a thrilling 35-32 victory over Oklahoma in the Cheeze-It Bowl on Thursday night. Florida State fell behind early, but stormed back with 17 points in the fourth-quarter points, including a go-ahead field goal with less than a minute remaining. The Seminoles defense then came up with one final stop to seal the victory and set off a wild celebration in Orlando.
Tennessee QB Joe Milton sends message about Vols after Orange Bowl win over Clemson football
Tennessee football finished its 2022 season with a win, as backup quarterback Joe Milton led the Volunteers to a 31-14 win over Clemson in the Orange Bowl. Milton said before the game that the New Year's Six bowl would be a statement game for him — and, afterward, he was asked what kind of statement he felt like he made.
Gamecocks RB hits the NCAA Transfer Portal
Rashad Amos is the latest member of the South Carolina Gamecocks football team to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal. Amos, who joined the program in 2020, entered the portal late Sunday afternoon. He appeared in 10 games this season, rushing twice for seven yards during the 2022 season. One went for a 2-yard loss in the Gator Bowl.
Penn State-Utah Rose Bowl Expert Score Predictions
These are the Lions247 expert score predictions for Penn State’s Rose Bowl matchup with Utah. The No. 11 Nittany Lions (10-2) face the No. 8 Utes (8-3) in Pasadena in a game that will kick off at 5 p.m. Eastern and can be seen on ABC. At the time...
Frames of the Game: TCU 51, Michigan 45 - Joy and agony in the College Football Playoff
GLENDALE, Ariz. — The day began with quiet confidence and ended in tears of frustration. TCU 45, Michigan 51. A magical run halted with a thud at the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl, as self-inflicted mistakes against an excellent opponent spelled the end of the Wolverines’ season — “one week early,” as Jim Harbaugh later said.
247Sports
Five predictions for No. 10 USC vs. No. 16 Tulane (Cotton Bowl Edition)
It's been a while since I've made some game predictions and sadly these will be the final ones of the season. I made a huge comeback after a terrible start to the year and I look to close out on a high note. Much like USC in the title game, I laid a dude and went 0-for-5 on my picks.
BREAKING: Elite CB transfer Fentrell Cypress commits to FSU
Florida State picked up a commitment from blue-chip cornerback transfer Fentrell Cypress. The Virginia transfer, known as Deuce, is rated as the No. 4 prospect in the 247Sports Transfer Portal rankings with an overall Grade of 95. Cypress picked the Seminoles over Ohio State, LSU, and UCLA. “This is another...
Illini WBB starts new year with 90-86 upset of No. 12 Iowa
Illinois women’s basketball is legit good — and first-year head coach Shauna Green’s program proved it on Sunday. The Illini upset No. 12 Iowa 90-86 at State Farm Center, ending a seven-game losing streak to the Hawkeyes. Genesis Bryant led Illinois (13-2, 3-1 Big Ten) with 24...
Four-star DL D'antre Robinson chops his list down
One of the nation's top 2024 defensive linemen has narrowed his college choices down to a healthy 14 programs. D'antre Robinson released his list of 15 finalists via Twitter on New Year's Eve. Robinson is a 6-3.5, 30o punder out of Jones High School in Orlando, Fla. Robinson is a...
Darnell Washington injury update in CFP for Georgia football vs Ohio State
ATLANTA -- Georgia is battling back against Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl and it might have to do so without one of its best players. Junior tight end Darnell Washington was spotted limping to the locker room in the second quarter. He was announced as out for now with a left ankle injury. Ohio State starting tight end Cade Stover also left the game in the first half. Georgia and Ohio State are tied 21-21. Washington has started in 12 of 13 games this season, making 26 catches for 412 yards and one touchdown, including a nine-yard reception in the Peach Bowl. He is second among tight ends in college football this season with 16 yards per catch. In 35 career games, Washington has 26 career starts, making 44 catches for 746 yards and three touchdowns while showcasing himself as one of the premier blockers in the country.
247Sports
Clemson football: Dabo Swinney 'really disappointed' after Tigers' blowout loss to Tennessee in Orange Bowl
Even while missing Hendon Hooker, Jalin Hyatt, Cedric Tillman and others, Tennessee had no issue with Clemson Friday night at the Orange Bowl. The Volunteers earned their 11th win of the season by a score of 31-14, as Clemson's offense never got much going. The Tigers got more than 300 yards passing from true freshman quarterback Cade Klubnik, but that did not result in many points on a disappointing night for coach Dabo Swinney and company.
Heupel: Vols could use elite athlete Seldon in 'lot of different ways'
Tennessee hasn’t decided exactly how it might want to use Cameron Seldon once he arrives on campus. He has a skill set that could allow him to play a few different positions, potentially on either offense or defense, and a track record that suggests he could be productive at any of them.
247Sports
