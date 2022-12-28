ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Jordyn Brooks leaves Seahawks game on back of a cart with serious-looking knee injury

The Seahawks’ otherwise sterling start to the new year got rocked by a serious-looking injury to Jordyn Brooks. Seattle’s inside linebacker and defensive signal caller left its game against the New York Jets and Lumen Field Sunday sitting glumly on the back of a motorized car late in the second quarter. The Seahawks said he had a knee injury, and declared him out for the rest of the game.
SEATTLE, WA
Broncos DC Ejiro Evero Lands on Football Outsiders’ All-Rookie Team

It’s been a trying time for Denver Broncos fans, who had high expectations for 2022 that never came to pass. However, there have been a few bright spots for Broncos Country — namely, defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, who made a good impression in his first year, despite other coaches struggling to do so.
DENVER, CO
Ladd McConkey Available For Ohio State

While Georgia entered the day relatively healthy, there were a few question marks on the injury report. Wide receiver Ladd McConkey has been nursing a lingering issue and was questionable entering the day. ESPN's Laura Rutledge reported on College Gameday that McConkey is available for the contest. The speedster will...
COLUMBUS, OH
Seahawks’ Tyler Lockett playing vs Jets with 10 screws, plate in his hand. Abe Lucas out

Less than two weeks after hand surgery, Tyler Lockett was back to try to keep the Seahawks in playoff contention. The captain and top wide receiver started for Seattle Sunday against the New York Jets 13 days after his surgery in Los Angeles to repair a fracture in his hand below the index finger. Lockett played with 10 metal screws and a metal plate in his left hand. He wore bright green gloves over both hands, and presumably protective padding over his left one.
SEATTLE, WA
Russell Wilson Says Broncos Coaching Job Is ‘Special’

The Broncos are in as desolate a situation as any NFL team in recent memory. Denver mortgaged its future to trade for quarterback Russell Wilson, only for the veteran quarterback to throw 12 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Now, the Broncos are 4–11 and appear destined to convey a top-five pick to the Seahawks.
DENVER, CO
Texans vs. Jaguars: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Injury Report

The Houston Texans host the Jaguars on Sunday at NRG Stadium and hope to extend their winning streak over Jacksonville. The Texans are still riding high after their second win of the season last week after a big win over division rival Tennessee. A win that hurt the Titans' playoff chances. Now, Houston hopes to repeat that feat against the Jaguars.
HOUSTON, TX
Cardinals Announce Major Hopkins Update for Falcons Game

The Cardinals announced that DeAndre Hopkins will miss Sunday’s game vs. the Falcons with a knee injury. The update is a huge development as Week 17 presents championship weekend for fantasy football players around the country. Hopkins practiced for most of the week, but left Friday’s practice with the...
ATLANTA, GA
Five to Watch in Giants’ Week 17 Game vs. Colts

The New York Giants came close to clinching a playoff berth last week but fell to the Minnesota Vikings 27-24. However, the losses by the Seattle Seahawks, Detroit Lions, and Washington Commanders have set the Giants up for a "win and in" scenario against the struggling 4-10-1 Indianapolis Colts team.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Tyler Lockett says he can heal his hand later, but leaving decision to play up to Seahawks

Tyler Lockett’s hand looked noticeably less swollen. It’s no longer looking like an over mitt, as it was midweek. He’s been catching passes in practices all week. Friday, he was a full participant in the Seahawks’ indoor workout. He’s even been fielding punts, out of a JUGS machine, nine, 10 and 11 days after surgery to repair his broken left hand.
SEATTLE, WA
How Much Salary Cap Space Is Each AFC South Team Projected to Have?

Somehow, the Jaguars found themselves on top of the AFC South, tied with the Titans heading into Week 17. Trevor Lawrence has looked more and more like his high draft pick throughout the season, and now he has a chance to take Jacksonville back to the postseason for the first time in five years. It faces Tennessee for the last matchup of the regular season, which will likely decide the division.
TENNESSEE STATE
Report: Ravens Missing Key Starter For Fourth Straight Game

CINCINNATI — The Ravens officially ruled out Lamar Jackson ahead of their massive division matchup against Pittsburgh on Sunday Night Football. Jackson (knee) missed his 12 straight practice on Friday and has not played since suffering a strained PCL in their 10-9 Dec. 4 win over Denver. He will...
BALTIMORE, MD
Brees Still Not Interested in Coaching Beyond Purdue Bowl Game

Drew Brees returned to Purdue earlier this month to serve as an interim assistant coach for his alma mater’s upcoming Cheez-It Citrus Bowl game against LSU. The move has had many wondering if the former NFL quarterback is considering making a full-time career shift. However, for the second time...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Meyer Compares CJ Stroud, Stetson Bennett Ahead of Peach Bowl

The Peach Bowl featuring No. 1 Georgia and No. 4 Ohio State will be the highlight of Bowl Season up to this point, as it could be the only game that features two Heisman finalist quarterbacks. While Ohio State’s CJ Stroud is the popular name, Georgia’s Stetson Bennett has flown under the radar throughout the country.
COLUMBUS, OH

