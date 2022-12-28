Roydell Williams assesses Alabama's mindset ahead of Sugar Bowl

(Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Alabama is no stranger to playing in New Orleans, with plenty of playoff and even national championship games taking place in the Big Easy under Nick Saban. This year will be different though, playing in the standard New Year’s Six Sugar Bowl against Kansas State.

The stakes may not be as high but Alabama is still taking things seriously. Running back Roydell Williams says the Sugar Bowl trip is strictly business, looking to get back home with a win. Nothing has changed from the Crimson Tide’s perspective, wanting to finish the season with an 11th win.

“Just bring Tuscaloosa to New Orleans,” Williams said. “The main focus is to come out and win. We’re not coming here to vacation. Coming here to handle business, get on the plane, and go back to Tuscaloosa.”

There are actions behind what Williams is saying as well. Nobody on the Alabama roster has opted out of the game, including quarterback Bryce Young. Outside of the players who have left via the NCAA transfer portal, it’s a full-strength team going up against Kansas State.

Even the opposition is expected to be full guns blazing. It’s a rare opportunity where a non-College Football Playoff game has the chance to be played at the highest level, with both Alabama and Kansas State looking to prove a point.

DeMarcoo Hellams wants Alabama to finish season strong

The Sugar Bowl isn’t where Alabama wanted to end up this season, having had College Football Playoff hopes on its mind to start the year. At the same time, as defensive back DeMarcco Hellams explained, it’s important to finish the season strong.

The question came up while DeMarcco Hellams was speaking to the media in New Orleans.

“The message that coach has for us has been just to be the same team that we finished the season as,” Hellams said.

“Finishing strong, playing for each other, not worrying about what game we’re playing in, not worrying about what team we’re playing, but just focusing on giving everything to the guys that we have in this locker room.”

Hellams also emphasized that the younger players on Alabama’s roster have come to the bowl game with a great mindset and are competing in practice like they’re the ones playing.