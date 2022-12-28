ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Seaside historic properties to be moved for improvement downtown

Two century-old homes will be uprooted from downtown West Palm Beach to make way for more urban development from prolific builder Related Cos. The homes, both on Evernia Street at the north end of The Square, formerly City Place, date to the early 1900s and include the former compound of the late West Palm Beach mayor Joel Daves.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cw34.com

$5K reward offered for information in 2018 West Palm Beach murder

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Police are seeking information regarding a 2018 murder. On May 14, 2018, John Courtney was shot and killed while walking near North Tamarind Avenue in West Palm Beach. Now, four years later, detectives with the West Palm Beach Police Department announced a $5,000...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Plan to build 1,000 luxury homes in West Boca in doubt after new commissioners elected

A controversial plan that would allow GL Homes to build 1,000 upscale homes in Palm Beach County’s Agricultural Reserve is now in doubt after two of the commissioners who supported the project are no longer on the board following November’s election. And their two replacements have both said publicly they don’t support the proposal. The much-debated issue centers around GL Homes trading 1,600 ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
floridabulldog.org

Rampant cronyism, nepotism plague obscure Broward County water utility

As an elected official, Vincent Moretti’s job is to oversee the North Springs Improvement District (NSID), a public water utility that services large portions of Coral Springs and Parkland. A big part of the 58-year-old NSID board president’s responsibility is providing a check on its mercurial manager, Rod Colon,...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

UPDATE: Way Beyond Bagels Owes Lots Of Dough, Sheriff May Seize Delray Beach Location

BY: LITIGATION DESK | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Way Beyond Bagels will almost assuredly close its Jog Road location, barring an extra schmear of cash suddenly appearing in the poplar deli’s bagel basket. Way Beyond’s owners allegedly owe more than $40,000 to SCC Addison Place, the company […]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Fatal crash in Boynton Beach

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Boynton Beach. On Dec. 30 around 7:15 p.m., the Boynton Beach Police Department responded to the intersection of West Woolbright Road and North Congress Avenue. According to police, the 89-year-old driver from Delray Beach was...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
thefamilyvacationguide.com

What is the Closest Airport to West Palm Beach?

Planning a family vacation can be incredibly stressful and expensive. Sometimes, cheap flights include stopping through multiple airports. We’ll take some of the stress and guesswork out of navigating airports and hotels by listing the nearest airports to West Palm Beach in Florida. The airport nearest to West Palm...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Stuart, FL

As the “Sailfish Capital of the World,” the city of Stuart in Florida presents countless adventures on the water for everyone. Stuart is situated along Florida’s Treasure Coast, near Palm Beach and Vero Beach. It was incorporated as a city in 1914 and is the seat of...
STUART, FL
wqcs.org

The City of Fort Pierce Opens Four New Pickleball Courts at Jaycee Park

Fort Pierce - Wednesday December 28, 2022: The City of Fort Pierce's Public Works Department has announced the opening of four new pickleball courts at Jaycee Park. Over the last few years, pickleball has grown in popularity, not just in Fort Pierce, but across the country. In 2021 the number of pickleball players in the U.S. soared to 4.8 million, according to the Sports and Fitness Industry Association.
FORT PIERCE, FL

