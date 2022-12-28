A controversial plan that would allow GL Homes to build 1,000 upscale homes in Palm Beach County’s Agricultural Reserve is now in doubt after two of the commissioners who supported the project are no longer on the board following November’s election. And their two replacements have both said publicly they don’t support the proposal. The much-debated issue centers around GL Homes trading 1,600 ...

