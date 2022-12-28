Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Brightline launches service for new Boca Raton and Aventura stations todayBest of South FloridaBoca Raton, FL
Flights and Bites at Royal Palm Brewing CompanyJ.M. LesinskiRoyal Palm Beach, FL
Boca Raton Bowl on 12/20Adrian HolmanBoca Raton, FL
Hobe Sound ELC's 6th Annual Chili & Salsa Cook OffKristin Leigh WilsonHobe Sound, FL
This former drag racer is giving away millions in FloridaAsh JurbergFlorida State
west-palm-beach-news.com
West Palm Seaside historic properties to be moved for improvement downtown
Two century-old homes will be uprooted from downtown West Palm Beach to make way for more urban development from prolific builder Related Cos. The homes, both on Evernia Street at the north end of The Square, formerly City Place, date to the early 1900s and include the former compound of the late West Palm Beach mayor Joel Daves.
west-palm-beach-news.com
College of Miami UHealth opens West Palm Seashore, Palm Seashore clinics
The University of Miami Health System has opened a major medical clinic on the waterfront in West Palm Beach to treat existing patients, lure new ones and establish a base for an expanded medical presence in the county. The medical offices are on the second floor of a two-story building...
Palm Beach County's first 'diverging diamond' interchange is almost here. How will it work?
BOCA RATON — Those who’ve driven on Interstate 95 in South Florida know the congestion that plagues its Glades Road exit. Transportation officials hope they won’t for much longer. A project to alleviate traffic there is on its way. It will reconfigure the roadways and ramps at...
Best in our backyard: West Palm ranks on best places to live in Florida
We already know that we live in paradise. And a travel magazine around for more than eight decades agrees. Travel + Leisure recently named West Palm Beach as one of the nine best places to live in Florida. The qualities that ticked the magazine’s boxes were the city’s proximity to...
Cops Remind Celebratory Gunfire Illegal, HOA’s Remind Fireworks May Be Fined
Palm Beach County Prepares For New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — It’s New Year’s Eve in South Florida and the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is reminding everyone that firing a gun to celebrate 2023 is illegal. Firing a […]
Police In Palm Beach, Broward Counties Prepare For DUI Enforcement Tonight
Operations Planned Across South Florida For New Year’s Eve, Day. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — If your New Year’s resolution is to become better acquainted with the South Florida legal system, just ignore this warning. But if you want to stay out of jail, […]
cw34.com
$5K reward offered for information in 2018 West Palm Beach murder
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Police are seeking information regarding a 2018 murder. On May 14, 2018, John Courtney was shot and killed while walking near North Tamarind Avenue in West Palm Beach. Now, four years later, detectives with the West Palm Beach Police Department announced a $5,000...
Plan to build 1,000 luxury homes in West Boca in doubt after new commissioners elected
A controversial plan that would allow GL Homes to build 1,000 upscale homes in Palm Beach County’s Agricultural Reserve is now in doubt after two of the commissioners who supported the project are no longer on the board following November’s election. And their two replacements have both said publicly they don’t support the proposal. The much-debated issue centers around GL Homes trading 1,600 ...
Communities celebrate Kwanzaa with dance, music, food
Kwanzaa celebrations took place in West Palm Beach, Riviera Beach and Wellington on Friday. The holiday lasts seven days.
WPBF News 25
Palm Beach County deputies asking for help in arson investigation
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Palm Beach County deputies are asking the communities of West Palm Beach and Lake Worth for help investigating an arson that happened early Thursday morning. It took place around 4 a.m. at a house on Bonanza Drive. In The Headlines: Innocent man killed by...
floridabulldog.org
Rampant cronyism, nepotism plague obscure Broward County water utility
As an elected official, Vincent Moretti’s job is to oversee the North Springs Improvement District (NSID), a public water utility that services large portions of Coral Springs and Parkland. A big part of the 58-year-old NSID board president’s responsibility is providing a check on its mercurial manager, Rod Colon,...
UPDATE: Way Beyond Bagels Owes Lots Of Dough, Sheriff May Seize Delray Beach Location
BY: LITIGATION DESK | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Way Beyond Bagels will almost assuredly close its Jog Road location, barring an extra schmear of cash suddenly appearing in the poplar deli’s bagel basket. Way Beyond’s owners allegedly owe more than $40,000 to SCC Addison Place, the company […]
cw34.com
Fatal crash in Boynton Beach
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Boynton Beach. On Dec. 30 around 7:15 p.m., the Boynton Beach Police Department responded to the intersection of West Woolbright Road and North Congress Avenue. According to police, the 89-year-old driver from Delray Beach was...
thefamilyvacationguide.com
What is the Closest Airport to West Palm Beach?
Planning a family vacation can be incredibly stressful and expensive. Sometimes, cheap flights include stopping through multiple airports. We’ll take some of the stress and guesswork out of navigating airports and hotels by listing the nearest airports to West Palm Beach in Florida. The airport nearest to West Palm...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Stuart, FL
As the “Sailfish Capital of the World,” the city of Stuart in Florida presents countless adventures on the water for everyone. Stuart is situated along Florida’s Treasure Coast, near Palm Beach and Vero Beach. It was incorporated as a city in 1914 and is the seat of...
wqcs.org
Swimming Advisory Issued for Veterans Memorial Park Over High Bacteria Levels in the North Fork of the St. Lucie River
Treasure Coast - Thursday December 29, 2022: The Florida Department of Health in St. Lucie County has issued a swimming advisory for Veterans Memorial Park on the North Fork of the St. Lucie River in Port St. Lucie after sample results found higher than normal levels of enteric bacteria. Potential...
Florida man lost temper while shoplifting clothes, deputies say
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A man accused of shoplifting clothes from a South Florida store in early December became angry when he realized the store’s front door had been locked, authorities said. According to a news release from the Broward County Sheriff’s Office, the man entered a Rainbow...
Delray Beach Man Dies In Horrific Crash, Police Ask Witnesses To Come Forward
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Delray Beach man is dead following a single-car crash, and Boynton Beach Police investigators are asking anyone with information to come forward as they continue to determine what happened. The Boynton Beach Police Department issued this request for […]
Car used in hit-and-run that seriously injured man in Boynton Beach found
Boynton Beach police said the car that was used in a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a 70-year-old man attending a vigil earlier this week has been located.
wqcs.org
The City of Fort Pierce Opens Four New Pickleball Courts at Jaycee Park
Fort Pierce - Wednesday December 28, 2022: The City of Fort Pierce's Public Works Department has announced the opening of four new pickleball courts at Jaycee Park. Over the last few years, pickleball has grown in popularity, not just in Fort Pierce, but across the country. In 2021 the number of pickleball players in the U.S. soared to 4.8 million, according to the Sports and Fitness Industry Association.
