Inside Ohio State football practice: What’s up with Miyan Williams, Dallan Hayden and Matt Jones?

Why Ohio State football’s Marvin Harrison Jr. did not return to the Peach Bowl loss to Georgia
ATLANTA — Sitting at his locker, one of the first inside the entrance to Ohio State football’s locker room at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Marvin Harrison Jr. showed no signs of trauma or distress. About 90 minutes earlier, the All-America receiver lay crumpled underneath a goal post. He elevated to...
What is Cade Stover’s status after Ohio State football’s tight end went to the hospital during the Peach Bowl?
ATLANTA — Ohio State football tight end Cade Stover returned to Columbus with the team Sunday morning after leaving the Peach Bowl playoff semifinal against Georgia with a back injury. A team spokesperson said the tight end was still being evaluated and undergoing some additional testing today. Stover went...
What C.J. Stroud and Ryan Day gained in a playoff game Ohio State lost: Doug Lesmerises
ATLANTA -- In a hallway off the room where they’d just held their last news conference together after their last game together, Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud sat in a chair as Ohio State coach Ryan Day stood a few feet away. They were waiting to finish a final TV interview when Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett and Georgia coach Kirby Smart came around the corner to enter their own victorious news conference.
Ohio State football long snapper Mason Arnold enters transfer portal
COLUMBUS, Ohio — After starting the second half of Ohio State football’s season, long snapper Mason Arnold is looking for a new destination. Arnold entered the transfer portal following the Buckeyes’ 42-41 loss to Georgia in Saturday’s Peach Bowl playoff semifinal. Players must enter the portal by Jan. 18 to transfer prior to the spring.
Ohio State’s Cade Stover leaves Peach Bowl with apparent injury
ATLANTA -- Cade Stover left in the first half of Ohio State’s Peach Bowl matchup against Georgia with an injury after making his first catch. Stover left at the end of the first quarter holding his back, and didn’t return. His absence forced OSU to replace him with a series of jumbo packages, given it was already with Gee Scott Jr. as a game-time decision. As a result, Joe Royer and Sam Hart saw meaningful snaps for the first time all season.
Ohio State Buckeyes playing exactly their game while leading Georgia: Doug Lesmerises halftime thoughts
ATLANTA -- Thoughts as Ohio State leads Georgia 28-24 at the half of the Peach Bowl in a College Football Playoff semifinal. * Ohio State is playing the kind of game it needs to play to have a chance. I thought the Buckeyes would move the ball on the best defense in the country, and they have. But Ohio State also hasn’t slowed down the Georgia offense other than an interception by linebacker Steele Chambers.
Ohio State football’s national championship hopes slip away in 42-41 loss to Georgia in Peach Bowl
ATLANTA — To dethrone defending national champion Georgia on Saturday night, Ohio State football needed to be everything it wasn’t the last time it took the field. It needed incendiary offense and back-breaking plays from unlikely sources. It needed an assertive defensive stop, then another, then another. It most of all needed the confident presence demanded of teams who play for national championships.
Ohio State loses to Georgia postgame: What a 42-41 heartbreaker means for the Buckeyes -- Buckeye Talk
ATLANTA -- On this postgame Buckeye Talk, Doug Lesmerises, Nathan Baird and Stephen Means are ringing in the New Year in the wee hours after Ohio State lost to Georgia 42-41 in a College Football Playoff semifinal in the Peach Bowl on Saturday night. The guys focus on three main...
saturdaytradition.com
Steele Chambers fights back emotions discussing Ohio State's 2022 season: 'I love these guys'
Steele Chambers gave his all in the College Football Playoff 2022 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl against the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs. Chambers was a part of a Buckeyes’ defense that held their own up until the last quarter of the game as the team lost 42-41 on a heartbreaking missed 50-yard field goal.
Ohio State freshman Dallan Hayden makes first start in Peach Bowl playoff semifinal against Georgia
ATLANTA — Miyan Williams is healthy and in uniform, but he was not the first Ohio State football running back on the field in Saturday’s Peach Bowl playoff semifinal. Freshman Dallan Hayden received the start against Georgia. It is the first start of his career in his first postseason game. Hayden remained in the game for the Buckeyes’ second series.
Michigan can’t hold up its end of Ohio State football rematch in national championship game
ATLANTA — So much for The Game, The Sequel. What could have been the biggest game in Big Ten football history — a national championship rematch between Ohio State and Michigan — fizzled with TCU’s thrilling 51-45 victory over the Wolverines in Saturday’s Fiesta Bowl playoff semifinal.
Breaking: Ohio State Football Player Taken To Hospital
An Ohio State Buckeyes football player was taken to the hospital during the Peach Bowl. ESPN's Holly Rowe reported that Buckeyes tight end Cade Stover had to be transported to the hospital during the game, as he was dealing with extreme pain. Stover is one of the toughest players on...
Which Ohio State football players are unavailable against Georgia in the Peach Bowl?
ATLANTA — Ohio State football made it from the end of the regular season to Saturday’s Peach Bowl playoff semifinal against Georgia without incurring any additional significant injuries. Tight end Gee Scott Jr. is listed as a game-time decision. All players listed as unavailable, though, were already known...
Ohio State football vs. Georgia: Game-Time Decisions for the Peach Bowl
ATLANTA -- Ohio State backed its way into the College Football Playoff, despite being the only team not to win its conference. Its reward is having to play the reigning champions in their backyard. The Buckeyes have been tasked with playing Georgia in the Peach Bowl inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium, an...
Ohio State played its version of winning football -- but couldn’t find a way to win: Doug Lesmerises
ATLANTA -- On the biggest day in the history of Big Ten football, against the toughest competition in the country, the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday night, on the last day of the year, presented to the world the best version of themselves. Indoors, in the heart of the South,...
Michigan Daily
Against Ohio State, Michigan’s offense fails to deliver
Going into Columbus looking to upset No. 3 Ohio State, the No. 14 Michigan women’s basketball team boasted one of the best scoring defenses in the Big Ten. That defense had its work cut out for it against the conference’s top offense, though, a group also ranked fourth in the nation.
Ohio State vs. Georgia: Watch Peach Bowl, College Football Playoff semifinal 2022 for free (12/31/22)
ATLANTA, Ga. — C.J. Stroud and Ohio State face defending national champion Georgia on Saturday night in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl and 2022 College Football Playoff semifinal. Kickoff from Atlanta is at 8 p.m. Eastern. WATCH LIVE FOR FREE: Fubo.tv (free trial); DirecTV Stream (free trial); Hulu + Live...
landgrantholyland.com
OHIO STATE GAMEDAY: It’s a bad day to be a Georgia Bulldog
After a month of waiting, the Buckeyes’ Peach Bowl matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs has finally arrived. Ohio State is looking for redemption in the College Football Playoff, as the entire program from the head coach down to the players has been questioned ever since their regular season finale against Michigan. Ryan Day has a lot to prove in this one, as his team was fortunate enough to sneak into the CFP despite failing to win the Big Ten for the second year in a row. Still, somehow, a national title is within reach.
CJ Stroud's Mom Has Shocking Admission On How Fans Treated Her Son After Losing To Michigan
Football rivalry hate run deep in Big Ten country, especially between Michigan and Ohio State. But sometimes fans take it too far. This year, star quarterback CJ Stroud and the Buckeyes fell to the Wolverines in a blowout in Columbus. At the time, it appeared to knock Ohio State out of ...
Eleven Warriors
Jaheim Singletary, Kendall Milton and Other Georgia Players Discuss Being Recruited by Ohio State, Playing Against the Buckeyes Now
With 31 players on Georgia’s roster who received scholarship offers from Ohio State out of high school, there will be plenty of players on the opposing sideline of Saturday’s Peach Bowl that Ryan Day and the Buckeyes once envisioned playing for them. Five particular Georgia players who gave...
