Columbus, OH

Inside Ohio State football practice: What’s up with Miyan Williams, Dallan Hayden and Matt Jones?

By Nathan Baird, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 4 days ago
Related
Cleveland.com

What C.J. Stroud and Ryan Day gained in a playoff game Ohio State lost: Doug Lesmerises

ATLANTA -- In a hallway off the room where they’d just held their last news conference together after their last game together, Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud sat in a chair as Ohio State coach Ryan Day stood a few feet away. They were waiting to finish a final TV interview when Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett and Georgia coach Kirby Smart came around the corner to enter their own victorious news conference.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Ohio State football long snapper Mason Arnold enters transfer portal

COLUMBUS, Ohio — After starting the second half of Ohio State football’s season, long snapper Mason Arnold is looking for a new destination. Arnold entered the transfer portal following the Buckeyes’ 42-41 loss to Georgia in Saturday’s Peach Bowl playoff semifinal. Players must enter the portal by Jan. 18 to transfer prior to the spring.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Ohio State’s Cade Stover leaves Peach Bowl with apparent injury

ATLANTA -- Cade Stover left in the first half of Ohio State’s Peach Bowl matchup against Georgia with an injury after making his first catch. Stover left at the end of the first quarter holding his back, and didn’t return. His absence forced OSU to replace him with a series of jumbo packages, given it was already with Gee Scott Jr. as a game-time decision. As a result, Joe Royer and Sam Hart saw meaningful snaps for the first time all season.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Ohio State Buckeyes playing exactly their game while leading Georgia: Doug Lesmerises halftime thoughts

ATLANTA -- Thoughts as Ohio State leads Georgia 28-24 at the half of the Peach Bowl in a College Football Playoff semifinal. * Ohio State is playing the kind of game it needs to play to have a chance. I thought the Buckeyes would move the ball on the best defense in the country, and they have. But Ohio State also hasn’t slowed down the Georgia offense other than an interception by linebacker Steele Chambers.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Ohio State football’s national championship hopes slip away in 42-41 loss to Georgia in Peach Bowl

ATLANTA — To dethrone defending national champion Georgia on Saturday night, Ohio State football needed to be everything it wasn’t the last time it took the field. It needed incendiary offense and back-breaking plays from unlikely sources. It needed an assertive defensive stop, then another, then another. It most of all needed the confident presence demanded of teams who play for national championships.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Ohio State freshman Dallan Hayden makes first start in Peach Bowl playoff semifinal against Georgia

ATLANTA — Miyan Williams is healthy and in uniform, but he was not the first Ohio State football running back on the field in Saturday’s Peach Bowl playoff semifinal. Freshman Dallan Hayden received the start against Georgia. It is the first start of his career in his first postseason game. Hayden remained in the game for the Buckeyes’ second series.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Breaking: Ohio State Football Player Taken To Hospital

An Ohio State Buckeyes football player was taken to the hospital during the Peach Bowl. ESPN's Holly Rowe reported that Buckeyes tight end Cade Stover had to be transported to the hospital during the game, as he was dealing with extreme pain. Stover is one of the toughest players on...
COLUMBUS, OH
Michigan Daily

Against Ohio State, Michigan’s offense fails to deliver

Going into Columbus looking to upset No. 3 Ohio State, the No. 14 Michigan women’s basketball team boasted one of the best scoring defenses in the Big Ten. That defense had its work cut out for it against the conference’s top offense, though, a group also ranked fourth in the nation.
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

OHIO STATE GAMEDAY: It’s a bad day to be a Georgia Bulldog

After a month of waiting, the Buckeyes’ Peach Bowl matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs has finally arrived. Ohio State is looking for redemption in the College Football Playoff, as the entire program from the head coach down to the players has been questioned ever since their regular season finale against Michigan. Ryan Day has a lot to prove in this one, as his team was fortunate enough to sneak into the CFP despite failing to win the Big Ten for the second year in a row. Still, somehow, a national title is within reach.
COLUMBUS, OH
