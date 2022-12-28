Read full article on original website
Lakers Rumors: Would Signing All-Time Shooter Klay Thompson Bring A Title To LA?
Lakers fans may have been really excited if Klay Thompson was rumored to sign with the team four years ago. His value has clearly dropped with injuries and age, but with his championship pedigree just how valuable can Thompson be for the team?. The risks speak for itself as Thompson's...
Takeaways From The Miami Heat’s Loss Friday To Denver Nuggets
View the original article to see embedded media. The Miami Heat started the five-game road trip on a bad note by losing 124-119 to the Denver Nuggets, ending their two-game win streak. Here are some major takeaways from the game:. -Despite the loss, Tyler Herro was the best player on...
Miami Heat’s Tyler Herro Gives Duncan Robinson Ultimate Compliment After Breaking Franchise 3-point Mark
View the original article to see embedded media. Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro is one of the hardest workers on the team. On Friday, he put teammates Duncan Robinson in the same category after he broke the Heat's franchise record for career 3-pointers. Robinson passed Hall of Famer Tim Hardaway on the list after making a trio of 3-pointers against the Denver Nuggets.
Indiana Pacers close out 2022 with impressive win over Los Angeles Clippers; Tyrese Haliburton and Myles Turner shine
The Indiana Pacers have often used the word resilient to describe themselves this season, and their recent stretch of play has been the perfect encapsulation of why. On December 18, the team blew a late lead against the New York Knicks and fell to 15-16, their first time being under .500 in a while. They had to respond.
Stopping Embiid Unlikely Saturday, Thunder Must Force Ball to Perimeter
Oklahoma City is tasked with doing something no team has been able to do this season on Saturday. Stop Joel Embiid. Embiid is one of the top players in the league and an MVP candidate for this season. He’s consistently put up big numbers and is the key piece to Philadelphia’s 20-13 record.
76ers’ PJ Tucker Dodges Injury Report Again vs. Pelicans
When Philadelphia 76ers veteran forward PJ Tucker didn’t register a single minute during the fourth quarter of last Friday’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers hinted that some sort of setback has been affecting Tucker. Shortly after, Tucker addressed reporters in the locker...
Late Collapse Leads to Thunder Loss in Charlotte
Without two of its mainstays in the frontcourt, Oklahoma City was defeated by the Charlotte Hornets 121-113, dropping the Thunder’s record to 15-20. For the first time all season, both Jalen and Jaylin Williams cracked the starting lineup for OKC. As usual, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was Oklahoma City’s lead scorer,...
Raptors Respond to Critical Film Session, Ending 2022 On a High with Victory Over Suns
Thad Young has been here before. In his 16 NBA seasons, he's played on 11 losing teams and he's well aware of how these things go. View the original article to see embedded media. It, therefore, wasn't all that surprising when Friday evening began for the Toronto Raptors with an...
Kelly Oubre Jr. Leaves Game vs Thunder with Hand Injury
Charlotte Hornets forward Kelly Oubre Jr. exited tonight's game with a left hand sprain - an injury that he's dealt with since the early part of the week. Oubre did not play in the team's loss to Golden State on Tuesday and was initially listed as doubtful for tonight's game against Oklahoma City but was upgraded to available after shootaround.
Jordyn Brooks leaves Seahawks game on back of a cart with serious-looking knee injury
The Seahawks’ otherwise sterling start to the new year got rocked by a serious-looking injury to Jordyn Brooks. Seattle’s inside linebacker and defensive signal caller left its game against the New York Jets and Lumen Field Sunday sitting glumly on the back of a motorized car late in the second quarter. The Seahawks said he had a knee injury, and declared him out for the rest of the game.
Indiana Pacers game preview: Pacers close out 2022 by hosting LA Clippers
The Indiana Pacers play their final game of 2022 tonight when they host the Los Angeles Clippers. It will be the second time the teams have battled this season, the Clippers won 114-100 in late November. The Clippers have won seven of their last ten games, which has propelled them...
Russell Wilson Says Broncos Coaching Job Is ‘Special’
The Broncos are in as desolate a situation as any NFL team in recent memory. Denver mortgaged its future to trade for quarterback Russell Wilson, only for the veteran quarterback to throw 12 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Now, the Broncos are 4–11 and appear destined to convey a top-five pick to the Seahawks.
NFL Draft Profile: Tyler Roberts, Tight End, Merrimack Warriors
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. By Gene Chamberlain Sports Illustrated Chicago Bears News, Analysis and More.
Brees Still Not Interested in Coaching Beyond Purdue Bowl Game
Drew Brees returned to Purdue earlier this month to serve as an interim assistant coach for his alma mater’s upcoming Cheez-It Citrus Bowl game against LSU. The move has had many wondering if the former NFL quarterback is considering making a full-time career shift. However, for the second time...
Home Sweet Home - Hornets Defeat Thunder in Return to Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The Charlotte Hornets returned home to a packed Spectrum Center Thursday night and delivered with a 121-113 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder. There was some concern that the Hornets would be a little fatigued coming off that long, six-game road trip with just one day off to recover. If they were, you wouldn't know it. They had a good bounce to their step right out of the gates opening the game on a 7-0 run. LaMelo Ball went perfect from the field in the first quarter (4/4 FG, 2/2 3FG) leading Charlotte with 10 points.
Browns’ Myles Garrett Details Why He Was Benched
Myles Garrett revealed on Friday that he was missing in action during the Browns’ game against the Saints on Christmas Eve because of a “misunderstanding” and poor communication between him and Cleveland football coach Kevin Stefanski. The Browns defensive end stated he was not feeling well but...
NFL Mock Draft: Georgia Star Stays Home With Falcons?
Today could be the final game of Georgia Bulldogs defensive tackle Jalen Carter's collegiate career. But he may not have to move too far to start his NFL journey. In NFL Draft Bible's final mock draft of the 2022 calendar year, he projects that the Atlanta Falcons will take Carter with the sixth overall pick.
Kirk Herbstreit Shares ‘Only Answer’ to CFB Transfer, Tampering Issues
ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit was asked about the transfer portal and tampering that is taking place across the sport and potential remedies to the issues in the sport today. The longtime ESPN analyst gave his opinion on the matter during Saturday’s edition of College GameDay. “Ultimately, the...
