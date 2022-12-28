ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, GA

11Alive

Man dead after flipping car several times in Monroe County crash

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — A 66-year-old man is dead following a crash where the car rolled over "multiple times" in Monroe County on Friday. Deputies were dispatched to a crash at Taylor Road and Morgan Road. The office said only one car was involved, a Chevrolet Avalanche. The driver, identified as 66-year-old Jerry L. Stinson from Juliette, was found dead at the crash. The office said Stinson was ejected from the car.
MONROE COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Macon man who fell into traffic last week has died

MACON, Ga. — A man who was in critical condition after being hit by a car on Napier Avenue last week has died, according to Bibb coroner Leon Jones. 53-year-old Roosevelt King was in the hospital after being hit on December 27 on Napier Avenue in Macon. He was...
MACON, GA
11Alive

State guardrail inspection underway after 11Alive Investigation exposes dangerous 'Frankensteined' rails

ATLANTA — Guardrails across the state are being inspected right now after 11Alive Investigators uncovered potential hazards on Georgia highways. Our investigation began in April, exposing the problem of 'Frankensteined' guardrails, a term given to guardrails that are improperly installed with mixed parts from different manufacturers. When the wrong parts are put together, the guardrail can malfunction and spear vehicles on impact. Because of that investigation, the state is working to find and remove those guardrails.
GEORGIA STATE
13WMAZ

Man shot outside bar and grill in Macon

MACON, Ga. — A man has been shot outside of a nightclub in Macon, according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. They say that a man was shot near the roadway in front of Mid-Town Daquiri Bar & Grill, located at 4378 Log Cabin Drive in Macon. He has...
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office looking for stolen vehicle

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a vehicle stolen out of south Monroe County this week. Deputies say someone stole this Jeep Liberty on I-75 north near Rumble Road between December 25 and 28. It had a dealership drive out tag at...
MONROE COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Authorities searching for missing man last seen early December in Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ga. - Clayton County police are asking for the public's assistance in finding a man who was first reported missing Dec. 10 in Jonesboro. Officials say Laurence "Alex" Day went missing that day from the 8600 block of West Bourne Drive. His last known location was in the area of Church Street and Sims Street.
JONESBORO, GA
wgxa.tv

Man dead, woman hospitalized in early morning crash on I-75

FORSYTH, Ga. (WGXA) -- A man is dead and a woman is in the hospital following a single-vehicle crash in Forsyth. At 3:34 on Wednesday morning, Forsyth Police Officers went to check out reports of a crash on I-75 S near mile marker 86. When they got there, they discovered that the driver, Hateram Lachhman of Tampa, was dead. Upon finding the victim, officers called on Monroe County Deputies to assist in the investigation.
FORSYTH, GA
10 Tampa Bay

Police: Tampa man dies in Georgia after I-75 crash

FORSYTH, Ga. — A Tampa man died early Wednesday morning in Georgia after driving his car off the interstate, police said in a statement. According to a news release, officers with the Forsyth Police Department responded to a single-car crash at 3:24 a.m. on southbound Interstate 75. Once on the scene, police say they found a dead man and called for deputies with the county to investigate the crash.
TAMPA, FL
41nbc.com

Jackson man taken into custody after standoff

JACKSON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Jackson man was taken into custody Thursday after a standoff with law enforcement. That’s according to a Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, which stated Monroe County deputies responded to a call for service at 1077 High Falls Road around 11 a.m.
JACKSON, GA
11Alive

Clayton County officer quits following shooting death of 19-year-old

ATLANTA — An officer with Clayton County resigned following a shooting where a 19-year-old was killed. According to Georgia's Peace Officer Standards and Training Council (POST), the officer involved in the shooting death of 19-year-old Eric Holmes in November left the force on Dec.19 "in lieu of termination." The officer first joined the department in December 2019.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Former Milledgeville officer killed in Atlanta

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — A former Milledgeville Police officer is dead after an off-duty shooting in Fulton County. The Fulton County Sheriff's Office says they recruited 24-year-old Deputy James Thomas from Milledgeville in August. He was assigned to Grady Detention. Someone found him shot to death in his personal car...
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA
13WMAZ

71-year-old man killed after being hit by truck on Emery Highway in Macon

MACON, Ga. — A man was killed in a car accident on Emery Highway just before 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday night, according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. 71-year-old Larry Blash of Macon stepped into the roadway in front of a Chevy pickup truck driven by a 44-year-old man traveling west in the right lane on Emery Highway at Schaeffer Place and hit Blash.
MACON, GA
11Alive

Clayton County police issue BOLO for missing man

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County Police have issued a BOLO for a missing man. Alexander Matos was last heard from on Christmas Eve, according to a Facebook post from the Clayton County Police Department. Family members told police that Matos typically contacts his family members at least two to three times a day.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
