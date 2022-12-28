Read full article on original website
Related
Fatal car wreck in Monroe County after car crashes into trees
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — A man has been killed in a fatal car wreck in Monroe County, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. In a press release, deputies say that they were called out to Taylor Road and Morgan Road on Friday December 30. When they got there,...
Man dead after flipping car several times in Monroe County crash
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — A 66-year-old man is dead following a crash where the car rolled over "multiple times" in Monroe County on Friday. Deputies were dispatched to a crash at Taylor Road and Morgan Road. The office said only one car was involved, a Chevrolet Avalanche. The driver, identified as 66-year-old Jerry L. Stinson from Juliette, was found dead at the crash. The office said Stinson was ejected from the car.
Macon man who fell into traffic last week has died
MACON, Ga. — A man who was in critical condition after being hit by a car on Napier Avenue last week has died, according to Bibb coroner Leon Jones. 53-year-old Roosevelt King was in the hospital after being hit on December 27 on Napier Avenue in Macon. He was...
State guardrail inspection underway after 11Alive Investigation exposes dangerous 'Frankensteined' rails
ATLANTA — Guardrails across the state are being inspected right now after 11Alive Investigators uncovered potential hazards on Georgia highways. Our investigation began in April, exposing the problem of 'Frankensteined' guardrails, a term given to guardrails that are improperly installed with mixed parts from different manufacturers. When the wrong parts are put together, the guardrail can malfunction and spear vehicles on impact. Because of that investigation, the state is working to find and remove those guardrails.
Man shot outside bar and grill in Macon
MACON, Ga. — A man has been shot outside of a nightclub in Macon, according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. They say that a man was shot near the roadway in front of Mid-Town Daquiri Bar & Grill, located at 4378 Log Cabin Drive in Macon. He has...
41nbc.com
Monroe County Sheriff’s Office looking for stolen vehicle
FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a vehicle stolen out of south Monroe County this week. Deputies say someone stole this Jeep Liberty on I-75 north near Rumble Road between December 25 and 28. It had a dealership drive out tag at...
fox5atlanta.com
Authorities searching for missing man last seen early December in Jonesboro
JONESBORO, Ga. - Clayton County police are asking for the public's assistance in finding a man who was first reported missing Dec. 10 in Jonesboro. Officials say Laurence "Alex" Day went missing that day from the 8600 block of West Bourne Drive. His last known location was in the area of Church Street and Sims Street.
wgxa.tv
Man dead, woman hospitalized in early morning crash on I-75
FORSYTH, Ga. (WGXA) -- A man is dead and a woman is in the hospital following a single-vehicle crash in Forsyth. At 3:34 on Wednesday morning, Forsyth Police Officers went to check out reports of a crash on I-75 S near mile marker 86. When they got there, they discovered that the driver, Hateram Lachhman of Tampa, was dead. Upon finding the victim, officers called on Monroe County Deputies to assist in the investigation.
Police: Tampa man dies in Georgia after I-75 crash
FORSYTH, Ga. — A Tampa man died early Wednesday morning in Georgia after driving his car off the interstate, police said in a statement. According to a news release, officers with the Forsyth Police Department responded to a single-car crash at 3:24 a.m. on southbound Interstate 75. Once on the scene, police say they found a dead man and called for deputies with the county to investigate the crash.
41nbc.com
Jackson man taken into custody after standoff
JACKSON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Jackson man was taken into custody Thursday after a standoff with law enforcement. That’s according to a Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, which stated Monroe County deputies responded to a call for service at 1077 High Falls Road around 11 a.m.
Clayton County officer quits following shooting death of 19-year-old
ATLANTA — An officer with Clayton County resigned following a shooting where a 19-year-old was killed. According to Georgia's Peace Officer Standards and Training Council (POST), the officer involved in the shooting death of 19-year-old Eric Holmes in November left the force on Dec.19 "in lieu of termination." The officer first joined the department in December 2019.
Former Milledgeville officer killed in Atlanta
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — A former Milledgeville Police officer is dead after an off-duty shooting in Fulton County. The Fulton County Sheriff's Office says they recruited 24-year-old Deputy James Thomas from Milledgeville in August. He was assigned to Grady Detention. Someone found him shot to death in his personal car...
71-year-old man killed after being hit by truck on Emery Highway in Macon
MACON, Ga. — A man was killed in a car accident on Emery Highway just before 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday night, according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. 71-year-old Larry Blash of Macon stepped into the roadway in front of a Chevy pickup truck driven by a 44-year-old man traveling west in the right lane on Emery Highway at Schaeffer Place and hit Blash.
Family mourns loss of beloved mother found dead inside car at Union City gas station
UNION CITY, Ga. — A Union City family is mourning the loss of a beloved mother of five. This heartbreak, which came before the holidays, is only made worse because the family of 43-year-old Marie Clemmons believes her life was taken from her and they want answers. “It’s been...
Three lanes of I-75 south shut down in Monroe County due to motor home fire
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — A motor home fire on I-75 in Monroe County has three lanes shut down at the time near the rest area, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. The Sheriff's office asks drivers to please avoid the area. The rest area sits on the southbound side just before the Bolingbroke exit in Monroe County.
Clayton County police issue BOLO for missing man
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County Police have issued a BOLO for a missing man. Alexander Matos was last heard from on Christmas Eve, according to a Facebook post from the Clayton County Police Department. Family members told police that Matos typically contacts his family members at least two to three times a day.
WMAZ
New Year Newborn: Piedmont Medical Center in Macon welcomes their first baby of 2023
MACON, Ga. — One family in Macon rang in the new year with a little bundle of joy. The Piedmont Macon Medical Center welcomed their first baby of 2023 at 4:06 a.m. on the morning of January 1. According to Andy Drury, Piedmont communications specialist, the baby's name is...
Woman found dead in Perry home identified, person charged with possession of Fentanyl
PERRY, Ga. — The Houston County Coroner's Office is investigating after a woman was found dead in her home on Friday. According to Coroner James Williams, at 8 a.m. his office got a call about a death in the 1700 block of Macon Road in Perry. When Perry Police...
fox5atlanta.com
Clayton County sheriff to enforce law against New Year's Eve celebratory gunfire
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - The Clayton County Sheriff's Office has warned citizens not to bring celebratory gunfire to the area. Sheriff Levon Allen said he will hold anyone who defies that law while ringing in the New Year accountable. "What goes up must come down, and there’s nothing celebratory about...
27-year-old Lizella man arrested in high-speed chase in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — A man was arrested after a high-speed chase turned into a foot chase that ended near Mercer University Drive, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department. 27-year-old Devan G Cormican from Lizella was clocked going 89 miles per hour on a motorcycle near the...
11Alive
Atlanta, GA
62K+
Followers
13K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT
Atlanta local newshttps://www.11alive.com/
Comments / 0