Norman, OK

WATCH: Oklahoma F Jacob Groves & F Jalen Hill Texas Postgame

Watch Oklahoma forwards Jacob Groves and Jalen Hill's full postgame press conference following the Sooners' 70-69 loss to the No. 6 Texas Longhorns on Saturday, Dec. 31 in Norman. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved.
NORMAN, OK
WATCH: Oklahoma HC Porter Moser Texas Postgame

Watch Oklahoma head coach Porter Moser's full postgame press conference following the Sooners' 70-69 loss to the No. 6 Texas Longhorns on Saturday, Dec. 31 in Norman. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved.
NORMAN, OK

