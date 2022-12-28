Read full article on original website
New 2023 California law cracks down on dangerous, deadly 'side shows'
SAN DIEGO — California will soon be cracking down even more on "side shows" or "street takeovers," which are becoming more and more common here in San Diego. Beginning Jan. 1, a new law hits the books allowing authorities to charge a driver with vehicular manslaughter if someone dies as a result of a side show or street racing.
California's new 2023 jaywalking law explained
SAN DIEGO — In a matter of days, Californians will be permitted to jaywalk, within reason, without running the risk of a hefty fine. Starting Jan. 1, the Freedom to Walk Act officially becomes law, allowing pedestrians in California to jaywalk without fear of a ticket, as long as it's safe.
Calls to and from California prisons to be free starting in 2023
(KTXL) — People serving time in California prisons will be able to make phone calls for free in 2023 thanks to the Keep Families Connected Act, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said. The free calls, beginning Jan. 1, include those made from tablets. Families and friends will also not be charged for making […]
California Migrants May Be Hoping To Board Planes Under the New CA ID Law - But Won't Be Allowed After May 7, 2025
California immigrants still won't be able to board planes in the U.S. under the REAL ID Act of 2005 when it goes into effect without a passport. As I wrote about the new REAL ID deadline on Dec. 15: "California Residents Now Have Longer - Until May 7, 2025, To Get a REAL ID Driver's License - In Order To Board a Plane."
KCRA.com
Travel woes reignite debate on California bullet train
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — This week, as hundreds of flights between California cities were canceled, flight prices surged and travelers were left stranded, the California High-Speed Rail Authority saw an opening. The authority said in a tweet on Wednesday that Californians need an efficient travel alternative and that the high-speed...
lacar.com
New California Laws For Thee (and ME) in '23
This article does not constitute any legal advice. Make sure to always check the laws that apply to you. Tickets, heavy fines, collisions, increased insurance rates - who needs them? Safety should be a sufficient reason to obey traffic laws but, if that's not enough to do it for you, being a scofflaw will hit you right in the wallet.
KTVU FOX 2
PG&E 'sticker shock' explained
OAKLAND, Calif. - If November's gas and electric bills didn't give you sticker shock, this month's as well as the next two, will. As of New Year's Day, the state Public Utilities Commission has granted PG&E increased gas and electricity prices. In round numbers, the average monthly PG&E residential bill...
Washington Examiner
'Criminal justice reform' kills another police officer in California
“Criminal justice reform” in California means letting criminals out on the street regardless of state law and regardless of how dangerous they are. As anyone could guess, it has lethal consequences. Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputy Isaiah Cordero was shot and killed during a traffic stop on Thursday. He was...
actionnewsnow.com
New diesel regulation puts pressure on local truck businesses
OROVILLE, Calif.- A new regulation on diesel trucks set by the California Air Resources Board is set to take effect on New Years Day. The aim is to cut emissions from semi trucks and other big-rig commercial diesel vehicles but the cost might be too much of a burden for local businesses.
NBC Los Angeles
New Millionaires Make Lottery History in California
The biggest lottery prize in history was just one of the tickets sold in California this year. At least 125 Californians ended 2022 as millionaires, thanks to a California lottery ticket. The entity described this year as "one of the most significant" in its history. In early November, the $2.04...
California will eliminate pink tax at start of 2023
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- One of the California laws that will go into effect in the coming year will eliminate the pink tax. The pink tax is the extra amount of money women are charged for productscompared to men. Not just gender-specific items like tampons and pads add an extra cost to women that men don't The post California will eliminate pink tax at start of 2023 appeared first on KION546.
Flooding temporarily closes major Bay Area highway and prompts evacuation warnings in northern California neighborhoods
Heavy precipitation and snow melt flooded roads and led to freeway closures and evacuation warnings in Northern California on Saturday, officials said.
KTVU FOX 2
Rain impact on California's mega reservoirs
LAFAYETTE, Calif. - The backbones of California's water supply are the six mega reservoirs: Shasta, Oroville, Trinity, New Melones, Don Pedro and San Luis. Back on November eighth, the state's six biggest mega reservoirs were 33% full. In normal years they would have been 54% full, but the drought kept...
californiaglobe.com
California Law Enforcement Agencies Prepare For Legal Jaywalking
A new law that decriminalizes jaywalking and prevents law enforcement officers from giving jaywalking tickets for most jaywalking situations is to come into law on January 1st, with many departments across the state preparing for the law change this week. Bills trying to either outlaw or decriminalize jaywalking have been...
Bakersfield Californian
New overtime rules about to hit California’s small farmers
California farmers employing 25 or fewer workers are about to get their first experience with overtime pay if they keep their crews in the field beyond a set number of hours per day or per week. Starting Sunday, a 2016 law phasing in time-and-a-half pay for farmworkers who had never...
It’s the Law: California Enters 2023 With A Long List of New Rules and Regulations
While America already leads the world in laws and incarcerations, states never miss an opportunity each year to add a new set of “do’s and don’ts” to the ever-growing list of enforceable regulations. Once again, California is doing its part to keep America in first place with a list of new laws effective January 1, 2023 to regulate citizen behavior and provide an enhanced sense of safety in local communities.
KOLO TV Reno
Sparks robbery suspect identified as California man
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Update at 11:10 a.m.: Sparks Police have identified the robbery suspect as a 37-year-old California man. Sparks Police say at around 4:23 a.m., they were called to the Golden Gate Gas Station at 1055 South Rock Boulevard for reports of a robbery that had just occurred.
California Highway Patrol highlights new traffic laws taking effect in 2023
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — As the new year approaches, the California Highway Patrol has compiled a list of new laws which were passed during the legislative season and signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom, according to a release from the department. The following laws will take effect on Jan. 1, 2023: Public Employment: Peace officers: Citizenship […]
californiaglobe.com
The Year of Diversions: Gov. Newsom Clings to Covid Powers, Climate Lies, and More
Instead of an overview of the year that was 2022, I thought I’d re-post important California Globe headlines and the links to the articles. These story headlines tell us all what really happened in 2022 in California – politics, spending, the mandates and regulations, and constitutional abuses. Notably, Governor Gavin Newsom even vetoed a bill to limit his Covid emergency powers which he first declared in March 2020; Newsom maintains emergency powers more than 1,000 days, and nearly 3 years later.
southarkansassun.com
CalWORKs: The California program providing a boost for struggling families
The California Work Opportunity and Responsibility to Kids (CalWORKs) program offers short-term financial aid and employment-focused resources to families with minor children who have low income and assets, according to a report by Marca on December 28, 2022. Based on the state’s released guidelines, most eligible adults in California, including...
