Read full article on original website
Related
WILX-TV
Jail reforms help more than 150,000 drivers get their licenses back according to annual report
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Jail Reform Advisory Council (JRAC) released its 2022 Report. This report includes feedback from the public that helped guide the JRAC in implementing policy and practice changes, developing educational materials, supporting justice system practitioners, and monitoring performance measures. “The work of the Council reflected...
Detroit News
Michigan Supreme Court overturns murder conviction of woman who claimed 'duress'
Michigan's highest court has overturned the second-degree murder conviction of a St. Clair woman who is currently serving a 30-year prison sentence in connection with a deadly car accident she caused while fleeing police in a Chevy Camaro in 2018. In a 4-3 decision, the Michigan Supreme Court ruled Thursday...
voiceofdetroit.net
MICHIGAN INNOCENCE CLINIC SECURES 36TH EXONERATION– KELVIN NOLEN
VOD Editor: The Michigan Innocence Clinic (MIC) has played a major role in most exonerations announced by Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy’s Conviction Integrity Unit (CIU). The exoneration of Kelvin Nolen was announced only by the MIC to date. Michigan Innocence Clinic client Kelvin Nolen was exonerated and released...
Good behavior bills could mean shorter sentences in Michigan
A pair of bills introduced in the State House would allow the Michigan Department of Corrections to shave time off of prisoners' sentences for good behavior.
Michigan minimum wage rises above $10 for first time
Minimum wage in Michigan is rising 23 cents today, Sunday, Jan. 1, to go above $10 per hour for the first time in state history. Michigan’s minimum wage was $9.87 per hour in 2022, but jumps to $10.10 for 2023. A state law requires the wage to increase every year unless the yearly unemployment level is above 8.5% – which is why there was no increase in 2021.
fox2detroit.com
First gentleman Marc Mallory gives rare interview, says no interest in running for office: 'None'
LANSING, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan's First Gentleman, former dentist Dr. Marc Mallory, rarely talks to the news media but with a nudge from his wife the governor, he sat down again with FOX 2's Tim Skubick to discuss what it's like to be the husband of the state's chief executive.
MSNBC
'He needs to go:' Ex-chair of California GOP calls on George Santos to resign
“Every single day that this guy continues to remain in office once he’s sworn in, it does damage to the Republican Party,” says former California GOP Chairman Ron Nehring on George Santos. “It’s really astonishing that anybody would say we need to let the investigations play out for a while before we decide what to do. I’ve seen enough. He needs to go.” Dec. 31, 2022.
‘Compete shock’: Man who bought last 2 scratch-off tickets at Michigan store wins $4M
A Michigan man bought the last two scratch-off tickets for his favorite lottery game. One of them paid off big, to the tune of $4 million. “I was in complete shock!” the 42-year-old Macomb County man, who chose to remain anonymous, said in a statement to the Michigan Lottery on Thursday.
Jan. 6 committee cast Michigan in major role as Trump sought to overturn election
Michigan and the conspiracy theories birthed in the state are played a major role in a 845-page report from the U.S. House Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. The committee, wrapping up its work, has begun publishing transcripts from the hundreds of witnesses interviewed to produce...
Detroit News
MyPillow's Lindell endorses DePerno for GOP chair, tells other candidates to 'stand down'
MyPIllow CEO Mike Lindell on Friday endorsed Matt DePerno in the Michigan GOP chair race, arguing the Kalamazoo lawyer and unsuccessful attorney general nominee would prioritize "raising money, beating Democrats and fighting for election integrity." Lindell asked other candidates for the chair position to "stand down and support Matt." "There...
CDC: 5 Michigan counties at high COVID level this week
Michigan has five counties at a high COVID-19 Community Level this week, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention from Thursday, Dec. 29. The five counties are: Marquette, Delta, Alger, Schoolcraft and Luce counties – all in the Upper Peninsula. Michigan hasn’t had that many counties at a high COVID level since September.
Detroit mother, father, newborn all share same birthday
(CBS DETROIT) - It's not every day a couple shares the same birthday. A Metro Detroit family is celebrating after the mother, father and now newborn all share the same birthday. "I really wanted him to come on our birthday I really wanted a twin since he's a boy," dad, Mario Milton told Detroit Now News.For first-time parents, Mario and Maya, Dec. 24 is a special date. The two were born on 12-24-96. Fast forward 26 years, and in comes Phoenix Milton."All day I was in labor," according to mom Maya Daniel.While many were putting their final touches on Christmas plans,...
Michigan program helps addicts find treatment — but struggles to find ‘angel’ volunteers
It was her oldest son’s heroin use that led Lisa Boska to become an angel, one in a network of volunteers for Hope Not Handcuffs that helps people get into addiction treatment. She sits with them while they wait for a car to shuttle them to rehab, offering water and maybe a snack and, always, a shoulder on which to lean. “I try to be a little mom to everybody,” she said ...
wwnytv.com
Troopers buy Christmas presents for kids after arresting father for domestic violence
HILLSDALE COUNTY, Mich. (WILX/Gray News) – Troopers in Michigan pooled their own money to buy a family Christmas presents after they learned the father, whom they arrested, did not buy any gifts for his children. According to Michigan State Police, troopers were sent to the home on Christmas Day...
police1.com
Video shows car on fire during 100 mph pursuit in Detroit
DETROIT — A driver is facing charges after speeding through part of Metro Detroit at more than 100 mph on Wednesday night, Michigan State Police said. Troopers were called in to help Detroit police track the motorist for reckless driving, the agency reported in a post on Twitter. An...
Flu levels are high as Michigan prepares for post-holiday surge
Influenza and flu-like illnesses continue to trend up in Michigan as the state gets set to flip the calendar into 2023. Michigan’s flu levels were considered “high” for the second consecutive week when the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released its weekly update Friday, Dec. 30. Most of the nation is experiencing high or “very high” levels, with only eight states reporting “moderate,” “low,” or “minimal” levels.
Revisiting Michigan Celebrity Homes: Don & Patsy Lou Williamson
As we wrap up the year, we're revisiting some of the sweetest houses in Michigan that have belonged to some of our state's most prominent figures. Today, we're peeking inside a beautiful home in Davison that used to belong to eccentric Flint mayor Don Williamson and his wife Patsy Lou Williamson. This custom-designed home was built in 2010 and is nestled on 19 acres on the Potter Lake Peninsula.
ClickOnDetroit.com
New Year’s babies: Metro Detroit hospitals announce first babies born in 2023
A couple Metro Detroit hospitals have announced the first babies who were born in 2023. Samiyah Grace was born on Jan. 1, 2023 at 12:00:23 a.m. This cutie is estimated to be the first New Year’s baby in the Metro Detroit area. Corewell Health East. Lillith Kathryn Zimmerman was...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Valarie Bea’s banana cream cake
SAGINAW, MI — Valarie Bea’s Cream Cakes, available in banana cream, “Strawberry Madness,” Oreo and a variety of other flavors, are just the right size for one person to enjoy and perfect for parties. Valarie Bea’s signature cream cakes are small dome-shaped cakes topped with scoops...
travelnowsmart.com
Romantic getaways in Michigan
When you and your sweetheart want a romantic getaway, Michigan is one of the best destinations. It offers a wide variety of destinations, from the urban cityscape of Detroit to the secluded cottages of the Upper Peninsula. You and your loved one can plan an amazing weekend getaway that is sure to be a memorable experience.
Comments / 2