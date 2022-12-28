ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

WILX-TV

Jail reforms help more than 150,000 drivers get their licenses back according to annual report

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Jail Reform Advisory Council (JRAC) released its 2022 Report. This report includes feedback from the public that helped guide the JRAC in implementing policy and practice changes, developing educational materials, supporting justice system practitioners, and monitoring performance measures. “The work of the Council reflected...
MICHIGAN STATE
voiceofdetroit.net

MICHIGAN INNOCENCE CLINIC SECURES 36TH EXONERATION– KELVIN NOLEN

VOD Editor: The Michigan Innocence Clinic (MIC) has played a major role in most exonerations announced by Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy’s Conviction Integrity Unit (CIU). The exoneration of Kelvin Nolen was announced only by the MIC to date. Michigan Innocence Clinic client Kelvin Nolen was exonerated and released...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan minimum wage rises above $10 for first time

Minimum wage in Michigan is rising 23 cents today, Sunday, Jan. 1, to go above $10 per hour for the first time in state history. Michigan’s minimum wage was $9.87 per hour in 2022, but jumps to $10.10 for 2023. A state law requires the wage to increase every year unless the yearly unemployment level is above 8.5% – which is why there was no increase in 2021.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Flint Journal

CDC: 5 Michigan counties at high COVID level this week

Michigan has five counties at a high COVID-19 Community Level this week, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention from Thursday, Dec. 29. The five counties are: Marquette, Delta, Alger, Schoolcraft and Luce counties – all in the Upper Peninsula. Michigan hasn’t had that many counties at a high COVID level since September.
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Detroit mother, father, newborn all share same birthday

(CBS DETROIT) - It's not every day a couple shares the same birthday. A Metro Detroit family is celebrating after the mother, father and now newborn all share the same birthday. "I really wanted him to come on our birthday I really wanted a twin since he's a boy," dad, Mario Milton told Detroit Now News.For first-time parents, Mario and Maya, Dec. 24 is a special date. The two were born on 12-24-96. Fast forward 26 years, and in comes Phoenix Milton."All day I was in labor," according to mom Maya Daniel.While many were putting their final touches on Christmas plans,...
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan program helps addicts find treatment — but struggles to find ‘angel’ volunteers

It was her oldest son’s heroin use that led Lisa Boska to become an angel, one in a network of volunteers for Hope Not Handcuffs that helps people get into addiction treatment. She sits with them while they wait for a car to shuttle them to rehab, offering water and maybe a snack and, always, a shoulder on which to lean. “I try to be a little mom to everybody,” she said ...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
police1.com

Video shows car on fire during 100 mph pursuit in Detroit

DETROIT — A driver is facing charges after speeding through part of Metro Detroit at more than 100 mph on Wednesday night, Michigan State Police said. Troopers were called in to help Detroit police track the motorist for reckless driving, the agency reported in a post on Twitter. An...
DETROIT, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Flu levels are high as Michigan prepares for post-holiday surge

Influenza and flu-like illnesses continue to trend up in Michigan as the state gets set to flip the calendar into 2023. Michigan’s flu levels were considered “high” for the second consecutive week when the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released its weekly update Friday, Dec. 30. Most of the nation is experiencing high or “very high” levels, with only eight states reporting “moderate,” “low,” or “minimal” levels.
MICHIGAN STATE
Banana 101.5

Revisiting Michigan Celebrity Homes: Don & Patsy Lou Williamson

As we wrap up the year, we're revisiting some of the sweetest houses in Michigan that have belonged to some of our state's most prominent figures. Today, we're peeking inside a beautiful home in Davison that used to belong to eccentric Flint mayor Don Williamson and his wife Patsy Lou Williamson. This custom-designed home was built in 2010 and is nestled on 19 acres on the Potter Lake Peninsula.
MICHIGAN STATE
travelnowsmart.com

Romantic getaways in Michigan

When you and your sweetheart want a romantic getaway, Michigan is one of the best destinations. It offers a wide variety of destinations, from the urban cityscape of Detroit to the secluded cottages of the Upper Peninsula. You and your loved one can plan an amazing weekend getaway that is sure to be a memorable experience.
MICHIGAN STATE

