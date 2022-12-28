The Way of the Househusband has finally come back for Season 2, and now you can find all of the new episodes now streaming with Netflix! The anime taking on Kousuke Oono's popular manga series made its premiere last year to an admittedly divisive response among fans. But it ended up being such a hit with those that liked it that not only did it return for a second slate of episodes following its initial debut, but a second season was soon confirmed to be in the works. After some waiting, the new year has kicked off with the full release of the new season!

