MAPPA Celebrates Huge Milestone With Special Promo: Watch
Studio MAPPA had a huge year with some of the biggest releases of 2022 overall, and with its success crossed over a huge new milestone that the studio released a special promo for to help celebrate! Studio MAPPA has been running as a studio for quite a long time, but in recent years it has carved itself as a major household name thanks to taking on some of the biggest adaptations and original projects. This came to a major head in 2022 as it took on the likes of Attack on Titan, Chainsaw Man, and more. This spurred on fans to support the anime studio even more so.
Demon Slayer Cosplay Tracks Down Rengoku's Twin IRL
Demon Slayer is gearing up for another busy year. With season two in the bank, all eyes are on the future as season three sits on the horizon. The comeback will bring two new Hashira center stage as the Swordsmith Village arc gets underway. But right now, it seems a familiar Hashira is drawing buzz all thanks to a cosplay online.
1923: SPOILER Dies in "The War Has Come Home"
Even before 1923 premiered, previews for the Yellowstone prequel spinoff teased that war was coming for the Dutton family in the Paramount+ series and as the title of this week's third episode suggests, that war has come home. This week's episode saw the Dutton family experience a major and stunning loss that not only will change the course of the family going forward, but also threatens to set off an already explosive situation between the cattle ranchers and the sheep herders.
Bleach Cosplay Honors The First Kenpachi, Unohana
Bleach's Thousand Year Blood War Arc hasn't just revealed hidden secrets to the origins of Ichigo Kurosaki in introducing the nightmarish forces of the Wandenreich, but it has also dove into the origin story of Kenpachi and the woman who once held the mantle. With the Soul Society realizing that they would need to take drastic steps to fend off the assaults of the Sternritter, Unohana entered a life-or-death battle with the current Kenpachi, and one cosplayer has brought the Shinigami to life with spot-on cosplay.
Danny Phantom Creator Gives Chainsaw Man a Nickelodeon Makeover
When it comes to Nickelodeon, few creators are as well known as Butch Hartman. The animator is responsible for making some of the network's most popular series from The Fairly OddParents to Bunsen Is a Beast. Of course, one of his most popular works remains Danny Phantom, and the show's cult following seems to grow bigger by the day. And in a new video, Hartman shattered anime's fourth wall by bringing Chainsaw Man into his family-friendly series.
Dad dies suddenly on Christmas Day moments after 'laughing and joking' with family
A dad who was 'laughing and joking' with his family on Christmas day died suddenly of a suspected heart attack. 40-year-old Gareth Blenkins, from Leeds, was enjoying the festive celebrations with his family when he suddenly collapsed to the floor, clutching his chest. This came after the 40-year-old nipped out...
GloRilla Getting Married? Shaquille O'Neal 'Proposes' To Rapper on Instagram Live
GloRilla just received a marriage proposal from Shaquille O'Neal. The rising Memphis rapper has been busy in the past months as her popularity in the music industry continues. Starting with her "F.N.F (Let's Go)" release in April, GloRilla went on to release more songs and EP while establishing collaborations with other artists.
Major Manga Artist Breathes New Life Into Dragon Ball Z's Androids
Dragon Ball Super has introduced a large number of transformations and changes to characters since the days of Dragon Ball Z. Despite the previous series ending decades ago, both fans and manga artists alike will revisit the events that introduced the anime world to villainous characters such as Frieza, Cell, and Majin Buu. Now, the creator of the upcoming anime, Ayakashi Triangle, has shared his take on the Androids that started out as villains and became allies to the Z-Fighters in Androids 16, 17, and 18.
Doom Patrol: Diane Guerrero Reveals Her Favorite Part of Playing Jane (Exclusive)
The fourth season of Doom Patrol is well underway on HBO Max with the new season taking the beloved characters — and the viewers — on what may be their more significant and harrowing journey yet as they confront their own mortality. But the journey hasn't just been significant for viewers and fans of the DC comics inspired series and in a recent interview with ComicBook.com, Diane Guerrero explained her favorite part of playing Jane, as well as what she's learned from the character herself.
Kourtney Kardashian, 43, is ‘still trying to have a baby’ with husband Travis Barker despite unsuccessful IVF journey
KOURTNEY Kardashian is still trying to have a baby with husband Travis Barker despite her unsuccessful IVF journey, The U.S. Sun has exclusively learned. Ten months after stopping IVF treatment, the 43-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and her 47-year-old rock star hubby are still hopeful they will have a child together.
Waffle House's Viral Fight Just Got the Best Anime Makeover
The Internet is a wild place, and you can find some truly unbelievable videos with just a few clicks. When it comes to viral moments, 2022 had tons, and the year ended on a bang courtesy of a truly gifted Waffle House worker. A video capturing one crazy Waffle House spat went viral over the holidays, and now the fight has been given the perfect anime makeover.
New Details Emerge After Kirstie Alley’s Death Certificate Revealed
New details surrounding Kirstie Alley’s death have emerged. According to her death certificate, the actress passed away at her home in Clearwater, Florida, and her family chose to have her cremated. The certificate, which was obtained by US Weekly, came a few weeks after Alley’s children, True and Lillie...
Star Wars: The Last Jedi Director Reveals the Best Way for Fandoms to Handle Trolls
The release of the Star Wars projects since Lucasfilm was acquired by The Walt Disney Company has seen a surge in internet trolls attacking the cast and crew of various projects with relentless harassment, which includes racist and sexist attacks, with Star Wars: The Last Jedi writer/director Rian Johnson claiming the best way to deal with such figures is to directly confront them. While stars of the sequel trilogy John Boyega, Daisy Ridley, and Kelly Marie Tran suffered the brunt of attacks, just earlier this year, Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi star Moses Ingram spoke out about the racism she endured, which resulted in official Star Wars social media accounts defending the star and speaking out against the attacks, while such official accounts largely remained quiet on the matter for years.
Marvel Fans Pic Their Most Anticipated 2023 Releases
As the hours of 2022 run dry, fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are looking to 2023 and beyond. In one of Marvel's busiest years since the pandemic first shut things down three years ago, fans have plenty of films and televisions to choose from...and choose they are, as a handful of tweets have started to go viral asking fans what they're most excited to see next year.
The Way of the Househusband Season 2 is Now Streaming on Netflix
The Way of the Househusband has finally come back for Season 2, and now you can find all of the new episodes now streaming with Netflix! The anime taking on Kousuke Oono's popular manga series made its premiere last year to an admittedly divisive response among fans. But it ended up being such a hit with those that liked it that not only did it return for a second slate of episodes following its initial debut, but a second season was soon confirmed to be in the works. After some waiting, the new year has kicked off with the full release of the new season!
House of the Dragon Scribe Teases "Blood and Cheese" Storyline for Season 2, Here's What That Means
House of the Dragon's first season came out this year, and Game of Thrones fans were quickly drawn back into the wide world of Westeros. The first season had a lot of excitement and some shocking moments as well as some weird and unexpected turns. According to writer Sara Hess, the upcoming second season will feature Fire & Blood's "Blood and Cheese" storyline, which isn't as odd as it sounds.
Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender Director Teases Its Opening Scene
Avatar may be dominating the big screen right now, but before long, a very different kind of Avatar hopes to take over Hollywood with its launch. Netflix announced some time ago it planned to adapt Avatar: The Last Airbender into a live-action series, and filming wrapped on the series last year. With a stacked cast on hand, fans are eager to see Netflix's first footage, but director Michael Goi is keeping the show close to the chest until the time is right. But in a recent feature, the director eased everyone's mind by detailing how Avatar will open when it goes live.
Scream VI Releases New Tease For the New Year
Now that the calendar reads 2023, a whole new slate of films is rising over the horizon. One of the first releases of the new year is Paramount's Scream VI, the next entry in the decades-old slasher franchise. To celebrate the holiday, the marketing team on the film released one of its best teaser posters yet. Paying homage to New York City's subway maps, the teaser details every character killed throughout the history of the franchise.
Naruto Rings in 2023 With Special New Art
Naruto is capping off a particularly huge year last year, and now it's getting ready for an even bigger 2023 with some special new art for both the original and Boruto: Naruto Next Generations sequel series! Masashi Kishimoto's original franchise reached a huge new milestone over the course of 2022 as it kicked off the 20th Anniversary celebration for the anime adaptation's first premiere, and the franchise has been sparking back to life as fans are gearing up for all sorts of new projects as part of the 20th Anniversary. Now it's just a matter of seeing where this year takes the franchise.
Will DC Make a Superman: Red Son Movie?
With a recent comment by DC Studios chief James Gunn suggesting Elseworlds projects are in the works for the new DC Universe on film, could one of those movies be an adaptation of Superman: Red Son? The best-selling comic from Kick-Ass writer Mark Millar and a team of artists including Dave Johnson has been turned into one of Warner's direct-to-home animated movies, and there have been numerous claims over the years that Warner Bros. was interested in adapting the story to live action. The series, which takes place in an alternate timeline where Superman crash-landed in Soviet Russia instead of Kansas, has had huge merchandising upside in the comics community.
