What will be open, closed on Jan. 2 in Mobile?
MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — It’s almost time to say goodbye to 2022 and say hello to 2023. Because New Year’s Day falls on a Sunday, the federal holiday will be observed on Monday, Jan. 2. All federal offices will be closed, but many businesses will be open.Mobile Mardi Gras 2023: Ball Schedule
Here is a list of what you can expect to be opened and closed:
Banks : Closed
Government Offices : Closed
Post Office : Closed
Package Delivery Services : Closed
Courts : Closed
Public Health Offices : Closed
Restaurants : Most Open
Grocery Stores : Most Open
Malls : Most Open
Federal offices are expected to be open for the new year starting on Jan. 3.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.
Comments / 0