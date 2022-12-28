What will be open, closed on Jan. 2 in Mobile?

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — It’s almost time to say goodbye to 2022 and say hello to 2023. Because New Year’s Day falls on a Sunday, the federal holiday will be observed on Monday, Jan. 2. All federal offices will be closed, but many businesses will be open.

Here is a list of what you can expect to be opened and closed:

Banks : Closed

Government Offices : Closed

Post Office : Closed

Package Delivery Services : Closed

Courts : Closed

Public Health Offices : Closed

Restaurants : Most Open

Grocery Stores : Most Open

Malls : Most Open

Federal offices are expected to be open for the new year starting on Jan. 3.

