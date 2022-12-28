Read full article on original website
PADC art and writing showcase | Call for student submissions
Piedmont Anti-Racism and Diversity Committee (PADC) is calling for students to contribute to the second annual Art and Writing Showcase. All submissions will be featured in PADC’s upcoming Dr. Martin Luther King Celebration, which will be held on Monday, Jan. 16 at the Alan Harvey Theater. All contributors will also be entered in a raffle to win prizes, including ten $25 gift cards.
The Blotter | Woman found in stolen vehicle
A woman had to be physically removed from a stolen vehicle after she failed to comply with police instructions early in the morning of Dec. 22. At 2:32 a.m., Piedmont Police Department officers were looking for a stolen vehicle. They found a different vehicle in the area of Grand and Rose avenues that had been reported stolen. A female was inside the vehicle.
